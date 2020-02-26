Listen Live Sports

February 26, 2020 10:06 am
 
All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Vermont 12 2 .857 22 7 .759
Stony Brook 9 5 .643 18 11 .621
Hartford 9 6 .600 16 14 .533
New Hampshire 7 7 .500 14 13 .519
Albany (NY) 7 7 .500 14 15 .483
UMBC 7 7 .500 14 15 .483
Mass.-Lowell 6 8 .429 12 17 .414
Binghamton 4 11 .267 10 18 .357
Maine 3 11 .214 7 21 .250

Wednesday’s Games

New Hampshire 77, Maine 70

Mass.-Lowell 88, Albany (NY) 69

Hartford 65, Stony Brook 54

Binghamton 76, UMBC 74

Saturday’s Games

UMBC at Maine, 1 p.m.

Binghamton at New Hampshire, 1 p.m.

Vermont at Mass.-Lowell, 5:30 p.m.

Stony Brook at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Houston 11 4 .733 21 7 .750
Tulsa 11 4 .733 19 9 .679
Cincinnati 11 4 .733 18 9 .667
SMU 9 6 .600 19 8 .704
Wichita St. 8 6 .571 20 7 .741
Memphis 8 7 .533 19 9 .679
UConn 7 8 .467 16 12 .571
Temple 6 8 .429 14 13 .519
UCF 5 10 .333 14 13 .519
South Florida 5 10 .333 12 16 .429
East Carolina 5 11 .313 11 18 .379
Tulane 4 12 .250 12 16 .429

Wednesday’s Games

South Florida 73, East Carolina 68, OT

UConn 81, UCF 65

Thursday’s Games

Temple at Wichita St., 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

UConn at East Carolina, 2 p.m.

UCF at Tulsa, 6 p.m.

Memphis at Tulane, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Dayton 15 0 1.000 26 2 .929
Rhode Island 12 3 .800 20 7 .741
Richmond 11 4 .733 21 7 .750
St. Bonaventure 10 5 .667 18 10 .643
Saint Louis 9 6 .600 20 8 .714
Duquesne 9 6 .600 19 8 .704
Davidson 9 6 .600 15 12 .556
VCU 7 8 .467 17 11 .607
UMass 7 8 .467 13 15 .464
George Washington 6 9 .400 12 16 .429
George Mason 4 11 .267 15 13 .536
La Salle 4 11 .267 13 14 .481
Fordham 1 14 .067 7 20 .259
Saint Joseph’s 1 14 .067 5 23 .179

Wednesday’s Games

Rhode Island 76, Fordham 75

Richmond 73, George Washington 70

Duquesne 81, St. Bonaventure 77, OT

UMass 60, VCU 52

Saint Louis 76, Saint Joseph’s 63

Friday’s Games

Davidson at Dayton, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Fordham at Saint Joseph’s, 1 p.m.

St. Bonaventure at La Salle, 2 p.m.

George Washington at VCU, 4 p.m.

UMass at Richmond, 6 p.m.

George Mason at Duquesne, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Florida St. 14 3 .824 24 4 .857
Louisville 14 4 .778 23 6 .793
Duke 13 4 .765 23 5 .821
Virginia 12 5 .706 20 7 .741
Notre Dame 9 8 .529 18 10 .643
Syracuse 9 8 .529 16 12 .571
NC State 8 9 .471 17 11 .607
Clemson 8 9 .471 14 13 .519
Georgia Tech 8 9 .471 14 14 .500
Boston College 7 11 .389 13 16 .448
Virginia Tech 6 11 .353 15 13 .536
Miami 6 11 .353 14 13 .519
Pittsburgh 6 12 .333 15 14 .517
Wake Forest 5 12 .294 12 15 .444
North Carolina 4 13 .235 11 17 .393

Wednesday’s Games

Syracuse 72, Pittsburgh 49

Virginia 56, Virginia Tech 53

Notre Dame 62, Boston College 61

Saturday’s Games

Pittsburgh at NC State, Noon

Florida St. at Clemson, 2 p.m.

North Carolina at Syracuse, 4 p.m.

Notre Dame at Wake Forest, 4 p.m.

Duke at Virginia, 6 p.m.

Miami at Georgia Tech, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Liberty 12 2 .857 26 3 .897
North Florida 12 3 .800 19 11 .633
Stetson 9 5 .643 15 14 .517
Lipscomb 8 7 .533 13 15 .464
Jacksonville 6 8 .429 13 16 .448
North Alabama 6 8 .429 11 16 .407
Florida Gulf Coast 6 8 .429 9 20 .310
NJIT 5 9 .357 8 19 .296
Kennesaw St. 0 14 .000 1 26 .037

Thursday’s Games

Jacksonville at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.

Liberty at Kennesaw St., 7 p.m.

NJIT at North Alabama, 7 p.m.

North Florida at Stetson, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

North Alabama at Florida Gulf Coast, 1 p.m.

NJIT at Kennesaw St., 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Stetson, 4 p.m.

Liberty at Lipscomb, 5 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Baylor 14 1 .933 25 2 .926
Kansas 14 1 .933 25 3 .893
Texas Tech 9 6 .600 18 10 .643
West Virginia 7 8 .467 19 9 .679
Oklahoma 7 8 .467 17 11 .607
Texas 7 8 .467 17 11 .607
TCU 6 9 .400 15 13 .536
Iowa St. 5 10 .333 12 16 .429
Oklahoma St. 4 11 .267 14 14 .500
Kansas St. 2 13 .133 9 19 .321

Saturday’s Games

Texas at Texas Tech, Noon

Kansas at Kansas St., 1:30 p.m.

Baylor at TCU, 2 p.m.

Iowa St. at Oklahoma St., 4 p.m.

Oklahoma at West Virginia, 4 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Seton Hall 12 3 .800 20 7 .741
Creighton 11 4 .733 22 6 .786
Villanova 11 4 .733 22 6 .786
Providence 9 6 .600 16 12 .571
Marquette 8 7 .533 18 9 .667
Butler 7 8 .467 19 9 .679
Xavier 7 8 .467 18 10 .643
Georgetown 5 10 .333 15 13 .536
St. John’s 3 12 .200 14 14 .500
DePaul 2 13 .133 14 14 .500

Wednesday’s Games

Villanova 71, St. John’s 60

Marquette 93, Georgetown 72

Saturday’s Games

Providence at Villanova, Noon

Seton Hall at Marquette, 2:30 p.m.

DePaul at Butler, 6:30 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Montana 13 3 .813 17 10 .630
E. Washington 12 4 .750 19 8 .704
N. Colorado 12 4 .750 19 8 .704
N. Arizona 9 8 .529 15 11 .577
Montana St. 8 8 .500 14 13 .519
Portland St. 8 8 .500 14 14 .500
S. Utah 7 9 .438 14 13 .519
Weber St. 7 9 .438 11 16 .407
Sacramento St. 7 10 .412 14 12 .538
Idaho 3 13 .188 7 20 .259
Idaho St. 3 13 .188 6 19 .240

Thursday’s Games

Montana at N. Arizona, 8 p.m.

Portland St. at Idaho St., 9 p.m.

Idaho at N. Colorado, 9 p.m.

E. Washington at S. Utah, 9 p.m.

Montana St. at Sacramento St., 10:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Montana St. at N. Arizona, 6 p.m.

E. Washington at N. Colorado, 9 p.m.

Idaho at S. Utah, 9 p.m.

Portland St. at Weber St., 9 p.m.

Montana at Sacramento St., 10:05 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Radford 14 2 .875 19 9 .679
Winthrop 13 3 .813 19 10 .655
Gardner-Webb 9 7 .563 13 15 .464
Hampton 8 8 .500 13 16 .448
Longwood 8 9 .471 13 17 .433
UNC-Asheville 7 9 .438 13 14 .481
Charleston Southern 7 9 .438 13 15 .464
SC-Upstate 6 10 .375 11 18 .379
High Point 6 10 .375 9 20 .310
Presbyterian 6 10 .375 9 20 .310
Campbell 5 12 .294 14 15 .483

Thursday’s Games

Winthrop at SC-Upstate, 6 p.m.

Radford at Hampton, 7 p.m.

UNC-Asheville at High Point, 7 p.m.

Longwood at Presbyterian, 7 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Charleston Southern, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

High Point at Winthrop, 1 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Presbyterian, 4 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Radford, 4 p.m.

UNC-Asheville at Campbell, 4:30 p.m.

SC-Upstate at Hampton, 4:30 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Maryland 13 4 .765 23 5 .821
Penn St. 11 6 .647 21 7 .750
Michigan St. 11 6 .647 19 9 .679
Illinois 10 6 .625 18 9 .667
Wisconsin 10 6 .625 17 10 .630
Iowa 10 7 .588 19 9 .679
Michigan 9 7 .563 18 9 .667
Rutgers 9 9 .500 18 11 .621
Indiana 8 8 .500 18 9 .667
Ohio St. 8 8 .500 18 9 .667
Purdue 7 10 .412 14 14 .500
Minnesota 7 10 .412 13 14 .481
Nebraska 2 14 .125 7 20 .259
Northwestern 1 15 .063 6 20 .231

Wednesday’s Games

Penn St. 65, Rutgers 64

Maryland 74, Minnesota 73

Thursday’s Games

Wisconsin at Michigan, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Purdue, 7 p.m.

Illinois at Northwestern, 8 p.m.

Ohio St. at Nebraska, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Penn St. at Iowa, Noon

Michigan St. at Maryland, 8 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UC Irvine 11 2 .846 19 10 .655
UC Santa Barbara 7 5 .583 18 9 .667
UC Davis 7 6 .538 13 16 .448
CS Northridge 7 6 .538 12 17 .414
Hawaii 6 6 .500 15 11 .577
Cal St.-Fullerton 5 7 .417 10 17 .370
UC Riverside 5 8 .385 15 14 .517
Long Beach St. 5 8 .385 10 19 .345
Cal Poly 4 9 .308 7 20 .259

Wednesday’s Games

CS Northridge 73, Long Beach St. 64

Thursday’s Games

UC Irvine at Cal Poly, 11 p.m.

UC Santa Barbara at UC Riverside, 11 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Cal St.-Fullerton at Hawaii, 12 a.m.

Saturday’s Games

Long Beach St. at UC Davis, 8 p.m.

Cal St.-Fullerton at CS Northridge, 10 p.m.

UC Santa Barbara at UC Irvine, 10 p.m.

