AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Vermont
|12
|2
|.857
|22
|7
|.759
|Stony Brook
|9
|5
|.643
|18
|11
|.621
|Hartford
|9
|6
|.600
|16
|14
|.533
|New Hampshire
|7
|7
|.500
|14
|13
|.519
|Albany (NY)
|7
|7
|.500
|14
|15
|.483
|UMBC
|7
|7
|.500
|14
|15
|.483
|Mass.-Lowell
|6
|8
|.429
|12
|17
|.414
|Binghamton
|4
|11
|.267
|10
|18
|.357
|Maine
|3
|11
|.214
|7
|21
|.250
___
Wednesday’s Games
New Hampshire 77, Maine 70
Mass.-Lowell 88, Albany (NY) 69
Hartford 65, Stony Brook 54
Binghamton 76, UMBC 74
Saturday’s Games
UMBC at Maine, 1 p.m.
Binghamton at New Hampshire, 1 p.m.
Vermont at Mass.-Lowell, 5:30 p.m.
Stony Brook at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Houston
|11
|4
|.733
|21
|7
|.750
|Tulsa
|11
|4
|.733
|19
|9
|.679
|Cincinnati
|11
|4
|.733
|18
|9
|.667
|SMU
|9
|6
|.600
|19
|8
|.704
|Wichita St.
|8
|6
|.571
|20
|7
|.741
|Memphis
|8
|7
|.533
|19
|9
|.679
|UConn
|7
|8
|.467
|16
|12
|.571
|Temple
|6
|8
|.429
|14
|13
|.519
|UCF
|5
|10
|.333
|14
|13
|.519
|South Florida
|5
|10
|.333
|12
|16
|.429
|East Carolina
|5
|11
|.313
|11
|18
|.379
|Tulane
|4
|12
|.250
|12
|16
|.429
___
Wednesday’s Games
South Florida 73, East Carolina 68, OT
UConn 81, UCF 65
Thursday’s Games
Temple at Wichita St., 8 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
UConn at East Carolina, 2 p.m.
UCF at Tulsa, 6 p.m.
Memphis at Tulane, 8 p.m.
ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Dayton
|15
|0
|1.000
|26
|2
|.929
|Rhode Island
|12
|3
|.800
|20
|7
|.741
|Richmond
|11
|4
|.733
|21
|7
|.750
|St. Bonaventure
|10
|5
|.667
|18
|10
|.643
|Saint Louis
|9
|6
|.600
|20
|8
|.714
|Duquesne
|9
|6
|.600
|19
|8
|.704
|Davidson
|9
|6
|.600
|15
|12
|.556
|VCU
|7
|8
|.467
|17
|11
|.607
|UMass
|7
|8
|.467
|13
|15
|.464
|George Washington
|6
|9
|.400
|12
|16
|.429
|George Mason
|4
|11
|.267
|15
|13
|.536
|La Salle
|4
|11
|.267
|13
|14
|.481
|Fordham
|1
|14
|.067
|7
|20
|.259
|Saint Joseph’s
|1
|14
|.067
|5
|23
|.179
___
Wednesday’s Games
Rhode Island 76, Fordham 75
Richmond 73, George Washington 70
Duquesne 81, St. Bonaventure 77, OT
UMass 60, VCU 52
Saint Louis 76, Saint Joseph’s 63
Friday’s Games
Davidson at Dayton, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Fordham at Saint Joseph’s, 1 p.m.
St. Bonaventure at La Salle, 2 p.m.
George Washington at VCU, 4 p.m.
UMass at Richmond, 6 p.m.
George Mason at Duquesne, 7 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Florida St.
|14
|3
|.824
|24
|4
|.857
|Louisville
|14
|4
|.778
|23
|6
|.793
|Duke
|13
|4
|.765
|23
|5
|.821
|Virginia
|12
|5
|.706
|20
|7
|.741
|Notre Dame
|9
|8
|.529
|18
|10
|.643
|Syracuse
|9
|8
|.529
|16
|12
|.571
|NC State
|8
|9
|.471
|17
|11
|.607
|Clemson
|8
|9
|.471
|14
|13
|.519
|Georgia Tech
|8
|9
|.471
|14
|14
|.500
|Boston College
|7
|11
|.389
|13
|16
|.448
|Virginia Tech
|6
|11
|.353
|15
|13
|.536
|Miami
|6
|11
|.353
|14
|13
|.519
|Pittsburgh
|6
|12
|.333
|15
|14
|.517
|Wake Forest
|5
|12
|.294
|12
|15
|.444
|North Carolina
|4
|13
|.235
|11
|17
|.393
___
Wednesday’s Games
Syracuse 72, Pittsburgh 49
Virginia 56, Virginia Tech 53
Notre Dame 62, Boston College 61
Saturday’s Games
Pittsburgh at NC State, Noon
Florida St. at Clemson, 2 p.m.
North Carolina at Syracuse, 4 p.m.
Notre Dame at Wake Forest, 4 p.m.
Duke at Virginia, 6 p.m.
Miami at Georgia Tech, 8 p.m.
ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Liberty
|12
|2
|.857
|26
|3
|.897
|North Florida
|12
|3
|.800
|19
|11
|.633
|Stetson
|9
|5
|.643
|15
|14
|.517
|Lipscomb
|8
|7
|.533
|13
|15
|.464
|Jacksonville
|6
|8
|.429
|13
|16
|.448
|North Alabama
|6
|8
|.429
|11
|16
|.407
|Florida Gulf Coast
|6
|8
|.429
|9
|20
|.310
|NJIT
|5
|9
|.357
|8
|19
|.296
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|14
|.000
|1
|26
|.037
___
Thursday’s Games
Jacksonville at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.
Liberty at Kennesaw St., 7 p.m.
NJIT at North Alabama, 7 p.m.
North Florida at Stetson, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
North Alabama at Florida Gulf Coast, 1 p.m.
NJIT at Kennesaw St., 1 p.m.
Jacksonville at Stetson, 4 p.m.
Liberty at Lipscomb, 5 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Baylor
|14
|1
|.933
|25
|2
|.926
|Kansas
|14
|1
|.933
|25
|3
|.893
|Texas Tech
|9
|6
|.600
|18
|10
|.643
|West Virginia
|7
|8
|.467
|19
|9
|.679
|Oklahoma
|7
|8
|.467
|17
|11
|.607
|Texas
|7
|8
|.467
|17
|11
|.607
|TCU
|6
|9
|.400
|15
|13
|.536
|Iowa St.
|5
|10
|.333
|12
|16
|.429
|Oklahoma St.
|4
|11
|.267
|14
|14
|.500
|Kansas St.
|2
|13
|.133
|9
|19
|.321
___
Saturday’s Games
Texas at Texas Tech, Noon
Kansas at Kansas St., 1:30 p.m.
Baylor at TCU, 2 p.m.
Iowa St. at Oklahoma St., 4 p.m.
Oklahoma at West Virginia, 4 p.m.
BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Seton Hall
|12
|3
|.800
|20
|7
|.741
|Creighton
|11
|4
|.733
|22
|6
|.786
|Villanova
|11
|4
|.733
|22
|6
|.786
|Providence
|9
|6
|.600
|16
|12
|.571
|Marquette
|8
|7
|.533
|18
|9
|.667
|Butler
|7
|8
|.467
|19
|9
|.679
|Xavier
|7
|8
|.467
|18
|10
|.643
|Georgetown
|5
|10
|.333
|15
|13
|.536
|St. John’s
|3
|12
|.200
|14
|14
|.500
|DePaul
|2
|13
|.133
|14
|14
|.500
___
Wednesday’s Games
Villanova 71, St. John’s 60
Marquette 93, Georgetown 72
Saturday’s Games
Providence at Villanova, Noon
Seton Hall at Marquette, 2:30 p.m.
DePaul at Butler, 6:30 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Montana
|13
|3
|.813
|17
|10
|.630
|E. Washington
|12
|4
|.750
|19
|8
|.704
|N. Colorado
|12
|4
|.750
|19
|8
|.704
|N. Arizona
|9
|8
|.529
|15
|11
|.577
|Montana St.
|8
|8
|.500
|14
|13
|.519
|Portland St.
|8
|8
|.500
|14
|14
|.500
|S. Utah
|7
|9
|.438
|14
|13
|.519
|Weber St.
|7
|9
|.438
|11
|16
|.407
|Sacramento St.
|7
|10
|.412
|14
|12
|.538
|Idaho
|3
|13
|.188
|7
|20
|.259
|Idaho St.
|3
|13
|.188
|6
|19
|.240
___
Thursday’s Games
Montana at N. Arizona, 8 p.m.
Portland St. at Idaho St., 9 p.m.
Idaho at N. Colorado, 9 p.m.
E. Washington at S. Utah, 9 p.m.
Montana St. at Sacramento St., 10:05 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Montana St. at N. Arizona, 6 p.m.
E. Washington at N. Colorado, 9 p.m.
Idaho at S. Utah, 9 p.m.
Portland St. at Weber St., 9 p.m.
Montana at Sacramento St., 10:05 p.m.
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Radford
|14
|2
|.875
|19
|9
|.679
|Winthrop
|13
|3
|.813
|19
|10
|.655
|Gardner-Webb
|9
|7
|.563
|13
|15
|.464
|Hampton
|8
|8
|.500
|13
|16
|.448
|Longwood
|8
|9
|.471
|13
|17
|.433
|UNC-Asheville
|7
|9
|.438
|13
|14
|.481
|Charleston Southern
|7
|9
|.438
|13
|15
|.464
|SC-Upstate
|6
|10
|.375
|11
|18
|.379
|High Point
|6
|10
|.375
|9
|20
|.310
|Presbyterian
|6
|10
|.375
|9
|20
|.310
|Campbell
|5
|12
|.294
|14
|15
|.483
___
Thursday’s Games
Winthrop at SC-Upstate, 6 p.m.
Radford at Hampton, 7 p.m.
UNC-Asheville at High Point, 7 p.m.
Longwood at Presbyterian, 7 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at Charleston Southern, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
High Point at Winthrop, 1 p.m.
Charleston Southern at Presbyterian, 4 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at Radford, 4 p.m.
UNC-Asheville at Campbell, 4:30 p.m.
SC-Upstate at Hampton, 4:30 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Maryland
|13
|4
|.765
|23
|5
|.821
|Penn St.
|11
|6
|.647
|21
|7
|.750
|Michigan St.
|11
|6
|.647
|19
|9
|.679
|Illinois
|10
|6
|.625
|18
|9
|.667
|Wisconsin
|10
|6
|.625
|17
|10
|.630
|Iowa
|10
|7
|.588
|19
|9
|.679
|Michigan
|9
|7
|.563
|18
|9
|.667
|Rutgers
|9
|9
|.500
|18
|11
|.621
|Indiana
|8
|8
|.500
|18
|9
|.667
|Ohio St.
|8
|8
|.500
|18
|9
|.667
|Purdue
|7
|10
|.412
|14
|14
|.500
|Minnesota
|7
|10
|.412
|13
|14
|.481
|Nebraska
|2
|14
|.125
|7
|20
|.259
|Northwestern
|1
|15
|.063
|6
|20
|.231
___
Wednesday’s Games
Penn St. 65, Rutgers 64
Maryland 74, Minnesota 73
Thursday’s Games
Wisconsin at Michigan, 7 p.m.
Indiana at Purdue, 7 p.m.
Illinois at Northwestern, 8 p.m.
Ohio St. at Nebraska, 9 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Penn St. at Iowa, Noon
Michigan St. at Maryland, 8 p.m.
BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UC Irvine
|11
|2
|.846
|19
|10
|.655
|UC Santa Barbara
|7
|5
|.583
|18
|9
|.667
|UC Davis
|7
|6
|.538
|13
|16
|.448
|CS Northridge
|7
|6
|.538
|12
|17
|.414
|Hawaii
|6
|6
|.500
|15
|11
|.577
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|5
|7
|.417
|10
|17
|.370
|UC Riverside
|5
|8
|.385
|15
|14
|.517
|Long Beach St.
|5
|8
|.385
|10
|19
|.345
|Cal Poly
|4
|9
|.308
|7
|20
|.259
___
Wednesday’s Games
CS Northridge 73, Long Beach St. 64
Thursday’s Games
UC Irvine at Cal Poly, 11 p.m.
UC Santa Barbara at UC Riverside, 11 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Cal St.-Fullerton at Hawaii, 12 a.m.
Saturday’s Games
Long Beach St. at UC Davis, 8 p.m.
Cal St.-Fullerton at CS Northridge, 10 p.m.
UC Santa Barbara at UC Irvine, 10 p.m.
