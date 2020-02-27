Listen Live Sports

February 27, 2020
 
4 min read
      

All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Vermont 12 2 .857 22 7 .759
Stony Brook 9 5 .643 18 11 .621
Hartford 9 6 .600 16 14 .533
New Hampshire 7 7 .500 14 13 .519
Albany (NY) 7 7 .500 14 15 .483
UMBC 7 7 .500 14 15 .483
Mass.-Lowell 6 8 .429 12 17 .414
Binghamton 4 11 .267 10 18 .357
Maine 3 11 .214 7 21 .250

___

Saturday’s Games

UMBC at Maine, 1 p.m.

Binghamton at New Hampshire, 1 p.m.

Vermont at Mass.-Lowell, 5:30 p.m.

Stony Brook at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Houston 11 4 .733 21 7 .750
Tulsa 11 4 .733 19 9 .679
Cincinnati 11 4 .733 18 9 .667
Wichita St. 9 6 .600 21 7 .750
SMU 9 6 .600 19 8 .704
Memphis 8 7 .533 19 9 .679
UConn 7 8 .467 16 12 .571
Temple 6 9 .400 14 14 .500
UCF 5 10 .333 14 13 .519
South Florida 5 10 .333 12 16 .429
East Carolina 5 11 .313 11 18 .379
Tulane 4 12 .250 12 16 .429

___

Thursday’s Games

Wichita St. 72, Temple 69

Saturday’s Games

UConn at East Carolina, 2 p.m.

UCF at Tulsa, 6 p.m.

Memphis at Tulane, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

South Florida at Temple, Noon

Cincinnati at Houston, 1 p.m.

Wichita St. at SMU, 4 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Dayton 15 0 1.000 26 2 .929
Rhode Island 12 3 .800 20 7 .741
Richmond 11 4 .733 21 7 .750
St. Bonaventure 10 5 .667 18 10 .643
Saint Louis 9 6 .600 20 8 .714
Duquesne 9 6 .600 19 8 .704
Davidson 9 6 .600 15 12 .556
VCU 7 8 .467 17 11 .607
UMass 7 8 .467 13 15 .464
George Washington 6 9 .400 12 16 .429
George Mason 4 11 .267 15 13 .536
La Salle 4 11 .267 13 14 .481
Fordham 1 14 .067 7 20 .259
Saint Joseph’s 1 14 .067 5 23 .179

___

Friday’s Games

Davidson at Dayton, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Fordham at Saint Joseph’s, 1 p.m.

St. Bonaventure at La Salle, 2 p.m.

George Washington at VCU, 4 p.m.

UMass at Richmond, 6 p.m.

George Mason at Duquesne, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Saint Louis at Rhode Island, 2 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Florida St. 14 3 .824 24 4 .857
Louisville 14 4 .778 23 6 .793
Duke 13 4 .765 23 5 .821
Virginia 12 5 .706 20 7 .741
Notre Dame 9 8 .529 18 10 .643
Syracuse 9 8 .529 16 12 .571
NC State 8 9 .471 17 11 .607
Clemson 8 9 .471 14 13 .519
Georgia Tech 8 9 .471 14 14 .500
Boston College 7 11 .389 13 16 .448
Virginia Tech 6 11 .353 15 13 .536
Miami 6 11 .353 14 13 .519
Pittsburgh 6 12 .333 15 14 .517
Wake Forest 5 12 .294 12 15 .444
North Carolina 4 13 .235 11 17 .393

___

Saturday’s Games

Pittsburgh at NC State, Noon

Florida St. at Clemson, 2 p.m.

North Carolina at Syracuse, 4 p.m.

Notre Dame at Wake Forest, 4 p.m.

Duke at Virginia, 6 p.m.

Miami at Georgia Tech, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Virginia Tech at Louisville, 6 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Liberty 13 2 .867 27 3 .900
North Florida 13 3 .813 20 11 .645
Stetson 9 6 .600 15 15 .500
Lipscomb 8 7 .533 13 15 .464
North Alabama 7 8 .467 12 16 .429
Florida Gulf Coast 7 8 .467 10 20 .333
Jacksonville 6 9 .400 13 17 .433
NJIT 5 10 .333 8 20 .286
Kennesaw St. 0 15 .000 1 27 .036

___

Thursday’s Games

Florida Gulf Coast 73, Jacksonville 67

Liberty 76, Kennesaw St. 52

North Alabama 72, NJIT 65

North Florida 85, Stetson 72

Saturday’s Games

North Alabama at Florida Gulf Coast, 1 p.m.

NJIT at Kennesaw St., 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Stetson, 1 p.m.

Liberty at Lipscomb, 2 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Baylor 14 1 .933 25 2 .926
Kansas 14 1 .933 25 3 .893
Texas Tech 9 6 .600 18 10 .643
West Virginia 7 8 .467 19 9 .679
Oklahoma 7 8 .467 17 11 .607
Texas 7 8 .467 17 11 .607
TCU 6 9 .400 15 13 .536
Iowa St. 5 10 .333 12 16 .429
Oklahoma St. 4 11 .267 14 14 .500
Kansas St. 2 13 .133 9 19 .321

___

Saturday’s Games

Texas at Texas Tech, Noon

Kansas at Kansas St., 1:30 p.m.

Baylor at TCU, 2 p.m.

Iowa St. at Oklahoma St., 4 p.m.

Oklahoma at West Virginia, 4 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Seton Hall 12 3 .800 20 7 .741
Creighton 11 4 .733 22 6 .786
Villanova 11 4 .733 22 6 .786
Providence 9 6 .600 16 12 .571
Marquette 8 7 .533 18 9 .667
Butler 7 8 .467 19 9 .679
Xavier 7 8 .467 18 10 .643
Georgetown 5 10 .333 15 13 .536
St. John’s 3 12 .200 14 14 .500
DePaul 2 13 .133 14 14 .500

___

Saturday’s Games

Providence at Villanova, Noon

Seton Hall at Marquette, 2:30 p.m.

DePaul at Butler, 6:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Creighton at St. John’s, Noon

Xavier at Georgetown, 2 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
E. Washington 13 4 .765 20 8 .714
N. Colorado 13 4 .765 20 8 .714
Montana 13 4 .765 17 11 .607
N. Arizona 10 8 .556 16 11 .593
Portland St. 9 8 .529 15 14 .517
Montana St. 8 9 .471 14 14 .500
Sacramento St. 8 10 .444 15 12 .556
Weber St. 7 9 .438 11 16 .407
S. Utah 7 10 .412 14 14 .500
Idaho 3 14 .176 7 21 .250
Idaho St. 3 14 .176 6 20 .231

___

Thursday’s Games

N. Arizona 57, Montana 56

Portland St. 89, Idaho St. 76

N. Colorado 93, Idaho 49

E. Washington 69, S. Utah 51

Sacramento St. 81, Montana St. 52

Saturday’s Games

Montana St. at N. Arizona, 6 p.m.

E. Washington at N. Colorado, 9 p.m.

Idaho at S. Utah, 9 p.m.

Portland St. at Weber St., 9 p.m.

Montana at Sacramento St., 10:05 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Radford 15 2 .882 20 9 .690
Winthrop 14 3 .824 20 10 .667
Gardner-Webb 10 7 .588 14 15 .483
Longwood 9 9 .500 14 17 .452
UNC-Asheville 8 9 .471 14 14 .500
Hampton 8 9 .471 13 17 .433
Charleston Southern 7 10 .412 13 16 .448
SC-Upstate 6 11 .353 11 19 .367
High Point 6 11 .353 9 21 .300
Presbyterian 6 11 .353 9 21 .300
Campbell 5 12 .294 14 15 .483

___

Thursday’s Games

Winthrop 90, SC-Upstate 82

Radford 81, Hampton 78

UNC-Asheville 80, High Point 76

Longwood 58, Presbyterian 55

Gardner-Webb 83, Charleston Southern 74

Saturday’s Games

High Point at Winthrop, 1 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Presbyterian, 4 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Radford, 4 p.m.

UNC-Asheville at Campbell, 4:30 p.m.

SC-Upstate at Hampton, 4:30 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Maryland 13 4 .765 23 5 .821
Penn St. 11 6 .647 21 7 .750
Illinois 11 6 .647 19 9 .679
Michigan St. 11 6 .647 19 9 .679
Wisconsin 11 6 .647 18 10 .643
Iowa 10 7 .588 19 9 .679
Ohio St. 9 8 .529 19 9 .679
Michigan 9 8 .529 18 10 .643
Rutgers 9 9 .500 18 11 .621
Indiana 8 9 .471 18 10 .643
Purdue 8 10 .444 15 14 .517
Minnesota 7 10 .412 13 14 .481
Nebraska 2 15 .118 7 21 .250
Northwestern 1 16 .059 6 21 .222

___

Thursday’s Games

Wisconsin 81, Michigan 74

Purdue 57, Indiana 49

Illinois 74, Northwestern 66

Ohio St. 75, Nebraska 54

Saturday’s Games

Penn St. at Iowa, Noon

Michigan St. at Maryland, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Indiana at Illinois, 2 p.m.

Michigan at Ohio St., 4 p.m.

Northwestern at Nebraska, 4:15 p.m.

Minnesota at Wisconsin, 6:30 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UC Irvine 12 2 .857 20 10 .667
UC Santa Barbara 8 5 .615 19 9 .679
Hawaii 7 6 .538 16 11 .593
UC Davis 7 6 .538 13 16 .448
CS Northridge 7 6 .538 12 17 .414
Cal St.-Fullerton 5 8 .385 10 18 .357
Long Beach St. 5 8 .385 10 19 .345
UC Riverside 5 9 .357 15 15 .500
Cal Poly 4 10 .286 7 21 .250

___

Thursday’s Games

UC Irvine 82, Cal Poly 76

UC Santa Barbara 65, UC Riverside 60

Friday’s Games

Hawaii 70, Cal St.-Fullerton 59

Saturday’s Games

Long Beach St. at UC Davis, 8 p.m.

Cal St.-Fullerton at CS Northridge, 10 p.m.

UC Santa Barbara at UC Irvine, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

UC Riverside at Hawaii, 12 a.m.

