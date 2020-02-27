All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Vermont
|12
|2
|.857
|22
|7
|.759
|Stony Brook
|9
|5
|.643
|18
|11
|.621
|Hartford
|9
|6
|.600
|16
|14
|.533
|New Hampshire
|7
|7
|.500
|14
|13
|.519
|Albany (NY)
|7
|7
|.500
|14
|15
|.483
|UMBC
|7
|7
|.500
|14
|15
|.483
|Mass.-Lowell
|6
|8
|.429
|12
|17
|.414
|Binghamton
|4
|11
|.267
|10
|18
|.357
|Maine
|3
|11
|.214
|7
|21
|.250
___
Saturday’s Games
UMBC at Maine, 1 p.m.
Binghamton at New Hampshire, 1 p.m.
Vermont at Mass.-Lowell, 5:30 p.m.
Stony Brook at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Houston
|11
|4
|.733
|21
|7
|.750
|Tulsa
|11
|4
|.733
|19
|9
|.679
|Cincinnati
|11
|4
|.733
|18
|9
|.667
|Wichita St.
|9
|6
|.600
|21
|7
|.750
|SMU
|9
|6
|.600
|19
|8
|.704
|Memphis
|8
|7
|.533
|19
|9
|.679
|UConn
|7
|8
|.467
|16
|12
|.571
|Temple
|6
|9
|.400
|14
|14
|.500
|UCF
|5
|10
|.333
|14
|13
|.519
|South Florida
|5
|10
|.333
|12
|16
|.429
|East Carolina
|5
|11
|.313
|11
|18
|.379
|Tulane
|4
|12
|.250
|12
|16
|.429
___
Thursday’s Games
Wichita St. 72, Temple 69
Saturday’s Games
UConn at East Carolina, 2 p.m.
UCF at Tulsa, 6 p.m.
Memphis at Tulane, 8 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
South Florida at Temple, Noon
Cincinnati at Houston, 1 p.m.
Wichita St. at SMU, 4 p.m.
ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Dayton
|15
|0
|1.000
|26
|2
|.929
|Rhode Island
|12
|3
|.800
|20
|7
|.741
|Richmond
|11
|4
|.733
|21
|7
|.750
|St. Bonaventure
|10
|5
|.667
|18
|10
|.643
|Saint Louis
|9
|6
|.600
|20
|8
|.714
|Duquesne
|9
|6
|.600
|19
|8
|.704
|Davidson
|9
|6
|.600
|15
|12
|.556
|VCU
|7
|8
|.467
|17
|11
|.607
|UMass
|7
|8
|.467
|13
|15
|.464
|George Washington
|6
|9
|.400
|12
|16
|.429
|George Mason
|4
|11
|.267
|15
|13
|.536
|La Salle
|4
|11
|.267
|13
|14
|.481
|Fordham
|1
|14
|.067
|7
|20
|.259
|Saint Joseph’s
|1
|14
|.067
|5
|23
|.179
___
Friday’s Games
Davidson at Dayton, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Fordham at Saint Joseph’s, 1 p.m.
St. Bonaventure at La Salle, 2 p.m.
George Washington at VCU, 4 p.m.
UMass at Richmond, 6 p.m.
George Mason at Duquesne, 7 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Saint Louis at Rhode Island, 2 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Florida St.
|14
|3
|.824
|24
|4
|.857
|Louisville
|14
|4
|.778
|23
|6
|.793
|Duke
|13
|4
|.765
|23
|5
|.821
|Virginia
|12
|5
|.706
|20
|7
|.741
|Notre Dame
|9
|8
|.529
|18
|10
|.643
|Syracuse
|9
|8
|.529
|16
|12
|.571
|NC State
|8
|9
|.471
|17
|11
|.607
|Clemson
|8
|9
|.471
|14
|13
|.519
|Georgia Tech
|8
|9
|.471
|14
|14
|.500
|Boston College
|7
|11
|.389
|13
|16
|.448
|Virginia Tech
|6
|11
|.353
|15
|13
|.536
|Miami
|6
|11
|.353
|14
|13
|.519
|Pittsburgh
|6
|12
|.333
|15
|14
|.517
|Wake Forest
|5
|12
|.294
|12
|15
|.444
|North Carolina
|4
|13
|.235
|11
|17
|.393
___
Saturday’s Games
Pittsburgh at NC State, Noon
Florida St. at Clemson, 2 p.m.
North Carolina at Syracuse, 4 p.m.
Notre Dame at Wake Forest, 4 p.m.
Duke at Virginia, 6 p.m.
Miami at Georgia Tech, 8 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Virginia Tech at Louisville, 6 p.m.
ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Liberty
|13
|2
|.867
|27
|3
|.900
|North Florida
|13
|3
|.813
|20
|11
|.645
|Stetson
|9
|6
|.600
|15
|15
|.500
|Lipscomb
|8
|7
|.533
|13
|15
|.464
|North Alabama
|7
|8
|.467
|12
|16
|.429
|Florida Gulf Coast
|7
|8
|.467
|10
|20
|.333
|Jacksonville
|6
|9
|.400
|13
|17
|.433
|NJIT
|5
|10
|.333
|8
|20
|.286
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|15
|.000
|1
|27
|.036
___
Thursday’s Games
Florida Gulf Coast 73, Jacksonville 67
Liberty 76, Kennesaw St. 52
North Alabama 72, NJIT 65
North Florida 85, Stetson 72
Saturday’s Games
North Alabama at Florida Gulf Coast, 1 p.m.
NJIT at Kennesaw St., 1 p.m.
Jacksonville at Stetson, 1 p.m.
Liberty at Lipscomb, 2 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Baylor
|14
|1
|.933
|25
|2
|.926
|Kansas
|14
|1
|.933
|25
|3
|.893
|Texas Tech
|9
|6
|.600
|18
|10
|.643
|West Virginia
|7
|8
|.467
|19
|9
|.679
|Oklahoma
|7
|8
|.467
|17
|11
|.607
|Texas
|7
|8
|.467
|17
|11
|.607
|TCU
|6
|9
|.400
|15
|13
|.536
|Iowa St.
|5
|10
|.333
|12
|16
|.429
|Oklahoma St.
|4
|11
|.267
|14
|14
|.500
|Kansas St.
|2
|13
|.133
|9
|19
|.321
___
Saturday’s Games
Texas at Texas Tech, Noon
Kansas at Kansas St., 1:30 p.m.
Baylor at TCU, 2 p.m.
Iowa St. at Oklahoma St., 4 p.m.
Oklahoma at West Virginia, 4 p.m.
BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Seton Hall
|12
|3
|.800
|20
|7
|.741
|Creighton
|11
|4
|.733
|22
|6
|.786
|Villanova
|11
|4
|.733
|22
|6
|.786
|Providence
|9
|6
|.600
|16
|12
|.571
|Marquette
|8
|7
|.533
|18
|9
|.667
|Butler
|7
|8
|.467
|19
|9
|.679
|Xavier
|7
|8
|.467
|18
|10
|.643
|Georgetown
|5
|10
|.333
|15
|13
|.536
|St. John’s
|3
|12
|.200
|14
|14
|.500
|DePaul
|2
|13
|.133
|14
|14
|.500
___
Saturday’s Games
Providence at Villanova, Noon
Seton Hall at Marquette, 2:30 p.m.
DePaul at Butler, 6:30 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Creighton at St. John’s, Noon
Xavier at Georgetown, 2 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|E. Washington
|13
|4
|.765
|20
|8
|.714
|N. Colorado
|13
|4
|.765
|20
|8
|.714
|Montana
|13
|4
|.765
|17
|11
|.607
|N. Arizona
|10
|8
|.556
|16
|11
|.593
|Portland St.
|9
|8
|.529
|15
|14
|.517
|Montana St.
|8
|9
|.471
|14
|14
|.500
|Sacramento St.
|8
|10
|.444
|15
|12
|.556
|Weber St.
|7
|9
|.438
|11
|16
|.407
|S. Utah
|7
|10
|.412
|14
|14
|.500
|Idaho
|3
|14
|.176
|7
|21
|.250
|Idaho St.
|3
|14
|.176
|6
|20
|.231
___
Thursday’s Games
N. Arizona 57, Montana 56
Portland St. 89, Idaho St. 76
N. Colorado 93, Idaho 49
E. Washington 69, S. Utah 51
Sacramento St. 81, Montana St. 52
Saturday’s Games
Montana St. at N. Arizona, 6 p.m.
E. Washington at N. Colorado, 9 p.m.
Idaho at S. Utah, 9 p.m.
Portland St. at Weber St., 9 p.m.
Montana at Sacramento St., 10:05 p.m.
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Radford
|15
|2
|.882
|20
|9
|.690
|Winthrop
|14
|3
|.824
|20
|10
|.667
|Gardner-Webb
|10
|7
|.588
|14
|15
|.483
|Longwood
|9
|9
|.500
|14
|17
|.452
|UNC-Asheville
|8
|9
|.471
|14
|14
|.500
|Hampton
|8
|9
|.471
|13
|17
|.433
|Charleston Southern
|7
|10
|.412
|13
|16
|.448
|SC-Upstate
|6
|11
|.353
|11
|19
|.367
|High Point
|6
|11
|.353
|9
|21
|.300
|Presbyterian
|6
|11
|.353
|9
|21
|.300
|Campbell
|5
|12
|.294
|14
|15
|.483
___
Thursday’s Games
Winthrop 90, SC-Upstate 82
Radford 81, Hampton 78
UNC-Asheville 80, High Point 76
Longwood 58, Presbyterian 55
Gardner-Webb 83, Charleston Southern 74
Saturday’s Games
High Point at Winthrop, 1 p.m.
Charleston Southern at Presbyterian, 4 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at Radford, 4 p.m.
UNC-Asheville at Campbell, 4:30 p.m.
SC-Upstate at Hampton, 4:30 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Maryland
|13
|4
|.765
|23
|5
|.821
|Penn St.
|11
|6
|.647
|21
|7
|.750
|Illinois
|11
|6
|.647
|19
|9
|.679
|Michigan St.
|11
|6
|.647
|19
|9
|.679
|Wisconsin
|11
|6
|.647
|18
|10
|.643
|Iowa
|10
|7
|.588
|19
|9
|.679
|Ohio St.
|9
|8
|.529
|19
|9
|.679
|Michigan
|9
|8
|.529
|18
|10
|.643
|Rutgers
|9
|9
|.500
|18
|11
|.621
|Indiana
|8
|9
|.471
|18
|10
|.643
|Purdue
|8
|10
|.444
|15
|14
|.517
|Minnesota
|7
|10
|.412
|13
|14
|.481
|Nebraska
|2
|15
|.118
|7
|21
|.250
|Northwestern
|1
|16
|.059
|6
|21
|.222
___
Thursday’s Games
Wisconsin 81, Michigan 74
Purdue 57, Indiana 49
Illinois 74, Northwestern 66
Ohio St. 75, Nebraska 54
Saturday’s Games
Penn St. at Iowa, Noon
Michigan St. at Maryland, 8 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Indiana at Illinois, 2 p.m.
Michigan at Ohio St., 4 p.m.
Northwestern at Nebraska, 4:15 p.m.
Minnesota at Wisconsin, 6:30 p.m.
BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UC Irvine
|12
|2
|.857
|20
|10
|.667
|UC Santa Barbara
|8
|5
|.615
|19
|9
|.679
|Hawaii
|7
|6
|.538
|16
|11
|.593
|UC Davis
|7
|6
|.538
|13
|16
|.448
|CS Northridge
|7
|6
|.538
|12
|17
|.414
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|5
|8
|.385
|10
|18
|.357
|Long Beach St.
|5
|8
|.385
|10
|19
|.345
|UC Riverside
|5
|9
|.357
|15
|15
|.500
|Cal Poly
|4
|10
|.286
|7
|21
|.250
___
Thursday’s Games
UC Irvine 82, Cal Poly 76
UC Santa Barbara 65, UC Riverside 60
Friday’s Games
Hawaii 70, Cal St.-Fullerton 59
Saturday’s Games
Long Beach St. at UC Davis, 8 p.m.
Cal St.-Fullerton at CS Northridge, 10 p.m.
UC Santa Barbara at UC Irvine, 10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
UC Riverside at Hawaii, 12 a.m.
