All Times EST
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Hofstra
|13
|4
|.765
|22
|8
|.733
|William & Mary
|12
|5
|.706
|20
|10
|.667
|Towson
|11
|6
|.647
|18
|12
|.600
|Delaware
|10
|7
|.588
|20
|10
|.667
|Coll. of Charleston
|10
|7
|.588
|16
|13
|.552
|Northeastern
|9
|8
|.529
|15
|14
|.517
|Elon
|7
|10
|.412
|11
|19
|.367
|Drexel
|6
|11
|.353
|13
|17
|.433
|UNC-Wilmington
|5
|12
|.294
|10
|20
|.333
|James Madison
|2
|15
|.118
|9
|19
|.321
___
Thursday’s Games
Coll. of Charleston 80, Delaware 71
Towson 76, Hofstra 65
UNC-Wilmington 76, Drexel 65
Northeastern 77, James Madison 57
Saturday’s Games
Drexel at Coll. of Charleston, 4 p.m.
James Madison at Hofstra, 4 p.m.
Elon at William & Mary, 4 p.m.
Delaware at UNC-Wilmington, 7 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Towson at Northeastern, 4 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|North Texas
|13
|3
|.813
|19
|10
|.655
|W. Kentucky
|12
|4
|.750
|19
|9
|.679
|Louisiana Tech
|11
|5
|.688
|20
|8
|.714
|Charlotte
|9
|6
|.600
|15
|11
|.577
|FIU
|8
|7
|.533
|17
|11
|.607
|UAB
|8
|8
|.500
|17
|12
|.586
|FAU
|8
|8
|.500
|16
|13
|.552
|Marshall
|8
|8
|.500
|14
|15
|.483
|Old Dominion
|7
|8
|.467
|11
|17
|.393
|UTSA
|6
|9
|.400
|12
|16
|.429
|UTEP
|5
|10
|.333
|14
|14
|.500
|Rice
|5
|10
|.333
|13
|15
|.464
|Southern Miss.
|5
|10
|.333
|9
|19
|.321
|Middle Tennessee
|3
|12
|.200
|7
|21
|.250
___
Thursday’s Games
FAU 80, UTSA 71
North Texas 78, FIU 59
UAB 88, Marshall 80
W. Kentucky 95, Louisiana Tech 91, OT
Sunday’s Games
FIU at Charlotte, 2 p.m.
W. Kentucky at North Texas, 2 p.m.
FAU at Old Dominion, 2 p.m.
Middle Tennessee at Rice, 3 p.m.
UAB at UTSA, 3 p.m.
Southern Miss. at UTEP, 4 p.m.
HORIZON LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wright St.
|14
|3
|.824
|24
|6
|.800
|N. Kentucky
|13
|4
|.765
|21
|8
|.724
|Green Bay
|10
|7
|.588
|15
|15
|.500
|Ill.-Chicago
|10
|7
|.588
|15
|15
|.500
|Youngstown St.
|9
|8
|.529
|16
|14
|.533
|Milwaukee
|7
|10
|.412
|12
|17
|.414
|Oakland
|7
|10
|.412
|12
|18
|.400
|Cleveland St.
|7
|10
|.412
|11
|19
|.367
|Detroit
|5
|12
|.294
|7
|23
|.233
|IUPUI
|3
|14
|.176
|7
|23
|.233
___
Thursday’s Games
IUPUI 71, Oakland 68
Green Bay 102, Youngstown St. 92
Ill.-Chicago 84, Detroit 67
Cleveland St. 70, Milwaukee 68
Friday’s Games
Wright St. at N. Kentucky, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Detroit at IUPUI, Noon
Oakland at Ill.-Chicago, 4:12 p.m.
Cleveland St. at Green Bay, 8 p.m.
Youngstown St. at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Yale
|8
|2
|.800
|20
|6
|.769
|Harvard
|7
|3
|.700
|18
|7
|.720
|Princeton
|7
|3
|.700
|12
|11
|.522
|Brown
|6
|4
|.600
|13
|10
|.565
|Penn
|5
|5
|.500
|13
|10
|.565
|Dartmouth
|3
|7
|.300
|10
|15
|.400
|Cornell
|3
|7
|.300
|6
|17
|.261
|Columbia
|1
|9
|.100
|6
|20
|.231
___
Friday’s Games
Princeton at Brown, 7 p.m.
Harvard at Columbia, 7 p.m.
Dartmouth at Cornell, 7 p.m.
Penn at Yale, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Penn at Brown, 6 p.m.
Harvard at Cornell, 6 p.m.
Dartmouth at Columbia, 7 p.m.
Princeton at Yale, 7 p.m.
METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Siena
|12
|5
|.706
|16
|10
|.615
|St. Peter’s
|12
|6
|.667
|15
|12
|.556
|Monmouth (NJ)
|10
|6
|.625
|16
|11
|.593
|Rider
|9
|8
|.529
|15
|12
|.556
|Iona
|9
|8
|.529
|11
|13
|.458
|Manhattan
|8
|9
|.471
|12
|14
|.462
|Niagara
|8
|9
|.471
|10
|18
|.357
|Fairfield
|7
|9
|.438
|11
|16
|.407
|Quinnipiac
|7
|10
|.412
|12
|15
|.444
|Marist
|6
|11
|.353
|7
|19
|.269
|Canisius
|5
|12
|.294
|10
|18
|.357
___
Thursday’s Games
Iona 86, Canisius 65
Niagara 63, St. Peter’s 54
Friday’s Games
Quinnipiac at Fairfield, 7 p.m.
Siena at Marist, 7 p.m.
Monmouth (NJ) at Rider, 9 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Iona at Niagara, 1 p.m.
St. Peter’s at Canisius, 2 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Rider at Fairfield, 2 p.m.
Manhattan at Monmouth (NJ), 2 p.m.
Marist at Quinnipiac, 2 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Bowling Green
|12
|3
|.800
|21
|7
|.750
|Akron
|11
|4
|.733
|21
|7
|.750
|N. Illinois
|10
|5
|.667
|17
|11
|.607
|Buffalo
|9
|6
|.600
|18
|10
|.643
|Ball St.
|9
|6
|.600
|16
|12
|.571
|Kent St.
|8
|7
|.533
|18
|10
|.643
|Ohio
|6
|9
|.400
|14
|14
|.500
|Toledo
|6
|9
|.400
|14
|14
|.500
|Cent. Michigan
|6
|9
|.400
|13
|15
|.464
|E. Michigan
|5
|10
|.333
|15
|13
|.536
|Miami (Ohio)
|4
|11
|.267
|11
|17
|.393
|W. Michigan
|4
|11
|.267
|11
|17
|.393
___
Thursday’s Games
Miami (Ohio) 76, Cent. Michigan 57
Friday’s Games
Kent St. at Ohio, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Cent. Michigan at E. Michigan, Noon
Akron at Buffalo, 2 p.m.
Ball St. at Toledo, 2 p.m.
Bowling Green at Miami (Ohio), 3:30 p.m.
N. Illinois at W. Michigan, 4:30 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|NC A&T
|11
|3
|.786
|15
|14
|.517
|NC Central
|10
|3
|.769
|14
|13
|.519
|Norfolk St.
|9
|4
|.692
|13
|15
|.464
|Florida A&M
|10
|5
|.667
|12
|14
|.462
|Bethune-Cookman
|9
|5
|.643
|15
|13
|.536
|Morgan St.
|9
|5
|.643
|15
|14
|.517
|SC State
|6
|8
|.429
|11
|15
|.423
|Coppin St.
|5
|9
|.357
|9
|20
|.310
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|4
|9
|.308
|5
|23
|.179
|Delaware St.
|2
|11
|.154
|3
|24
|.111
|Howard
|0
|13
|.000
|2
|26
|.071
___
Saturday’s Games
Delaware St. at Md.-Eastern Shore, 4 p.m.
Coppin St. at Morgan St., 4 p.m.
NC Central at SC State, 4 p.m.
Howard at Norfolk St., 6:30 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|N. Iowa
|13
|4
|.765
|24
|5
|.828
|Loyola of Chicago
|12
|5
|.706
|20
|10
|.667
|Bradley
|11
|6
|.647
|20
|10
|.667
|Indiana St.
|10
|7
|.588
|17
|11
|.607
|S. Illinois
|10
|7
|.588
|16
|14
|.533
|Valparaiso
|9
|8
|.529
|16
|14
|.533
|Drake
|8
|9
|.471
|18
|12
|.600
|Missouri St.
|8
|9
|.471
|14
|16
|.467
|Illinois St.
|4
|13
|.235
|9
|20
|.310
|Evansville
|0
|17
|.000
|9
|21
|.300
___
Saturday’s Games
Loyola of Chicago at Bradley, 2 p.m.
Illinois St. at Evansville, 2 p.m.
Valparaiso at Indiana St., 2 p.m.
S. Illinois at Missouri St., 4 p.m.
N. Iowa at Drake, 6 p.m.
MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|San Diego St.
|16
|1
|.941
|27
|1
|.964
|Utah St.
|12
|5
|.706
|23
|7
|.767
|Nevada
|12
|5
|.706
|19
|10
|.655
|UNLV
|11
|6
|.647
|16
|14
|.533
|Boise St.
|11
|7
|.611
|19
|11
|.633
|Colorado St.
|10
|7
|.588
|19
|11
|.633
|New Mexico
|6
|11
|.353
|17
|13
|.567
|Fresno St.
|6
|11
|.353
|10
|18
|.357
|Air Force
|5
|12
|.294
|11
|18
|.379
|San Jose St.
|3
|14
|.176
|7
|22
|.241
|Wyoming
|2
|15
|.118
|7
|22
|.241
___
Saturday’s Games
Air Force at Colorado St., 4 p.m.
UNLV at San Jose St., 5 p.m.
Wyoming at Fresno St., 7 p.m.
San Diego St. at Nevada, 8 p.m.
Utah St. at New Mexico, 10 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|13
|4
|.765
|20
|8
|.714
|Robert Morris
|12
|5
|.706
|16
|14
|.533
|Sacred Heart
|11
|6
|.647
|18
|12
|.600
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|8
|9
|.471
|10
|18
|.357
|Mount St. Mary’s
|7
|10
|.412
|11
|19
|.367
|Bryant
|6
|11
|.353
|14
|16
|.467
|St. Francis Brooklyn
|6
|11
|.353
|12
|17
|.414
|Wagner
|5
|12
|.294
|8
|20
|.286
|CCSU
|3
|14
|.176
|4
|26
|.133
___
Thursday’s Games
Fairleigh Dickinson 74, Bryant 72
LIU 74, Wagner 66
Merrimack 69, CCSU 58
Sacred Heart 73, St. Francis Brooklyn 63
St. Francis (Pa.) 75, Mount St. Mary’s 62
Saturday’s Games
St. Francis Brooklyn at CCSU, 1 p.m.
St. Francis (Pa.) at Robert Morris, 1 p.m.
Bryant at Wagner, 2 p.m.
LIU at Sacred Heart, 3:30 p.m.
Fairleigh Dickinson at Mount St. Mary’s, 4 p.m.
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Belmont
|14
|3
|.824
|23
|7
|.767
|Murray St.
|14
|3
|.824
|21
|8
|.724
|Austin Peay
|14
|3
|.824
|20
|10
|.667
|E. Kentucky
|11
|6
|.647
|14
|16
|.467
|Tennessee St.
|9
|8
|.529
|17
|13
|.567
|E. Illinois
|8
|9
|.471
|15
|14
|.517
|Morehead St.
|7
|10
|.412
|13
|17
|.433
|Jacksonville St.
|7
|10
|.412
|12
|18
|.400
|Tennessee Tech
|6
|11
|.353
|9
|21
|.300
|SIU-Edwardsville
|5
|12
|.294
|8
|22
|.267
|UT Martin
|4
|13
|.235
|8
|20
|.286
|SE Missouri
|3
|14
|.176
|7
|23
|.233
___
Thursday’s Games
Belmont 65, Tennessee Tech 62
Murray St. 74, E. Kentucky 62
E. Illinois 72, SE Missouri 70
Tennessee St. 65, Jacksonville St. 55
SIU-Edwardsville 90, UT Martin 75
Austin Peay 67, Morehead St. 58
Saturday’s Games
E. Illinois at SIU-Edwardsville, 3 p.m.
SE Missouri at UT Martin, 5 p.m.
Morehead St. at E. Kentucky, 7 p.m.
Tennessee Tech at Jacksonville St., 8 p.m.
Austin Peay at Murray St., 8 p.m.
Belmont at Tennessee St., 8:30 p.m.
