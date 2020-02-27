All Times EST
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Oregon
|11
|5
|.688
|22
|7
|.759
|UCLA
|11
|5
|.688
|18
|11
|.621
|Arizona St.
|10
|5
|.667
|19
|9
|.679
|Colorado
|10
|6
|.625
|21
|8
|.724
|Arizona
|9
|6
|.600
|19
|9
|.679
|Southern Cal
|9
|7
|.563
|20
|9
|.690
|Stanford
|8
|7
|.533
|19
|9
|.679
|California
|6
|9
|.400
|12
|16
|.429
|Utah
|6
|10
|.375
|15
|13
|.536
|Washington St.
|5
|10
|.333
|14
|14
|.500
|Oregon St.
|5
|11
|.313
|15
|13
|.536
|Washington
|3
|12
|.200
|13
|15
|.464
___
Thursday’s Games
California 76, Colorado 62
Southern Cal 57, Arizona 48
Oregon 69, Oregon St. 54
UCLA 75, Arizona St. 72
Friday’s Games
Washington St. at Washington, 9 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Utah at California, 6 p.m.
Arizona St. at Southern Cal, 8 p.m.
Arizona at UCLA, 10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Colorado at Stanford, 6 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Colgate
|13
|4
|.765
|22
|8
|.733
|Boston U.
|11
|6
|.647
|17
|13
|.567
|American U.
|11
|6
|.647
|15
|13
|.536
|Army
|10
|7
|.588
|15
|13
|.536
|Lafayette
|9
|8
|.529
|17
|11
|.607
|Navy
|8
|9
|.471
|14
|14
|.500
|Bucknell
|8
|9
|.471
|12
|18
|.400
|Loyola (Md.)
|7
|10
|.412
|15
|15
|.500
|Lehigh
|6
|11
|.353
|9
|20
|.310
|Holy Cross
|2
|15
|.118
|3
|27
|.100
___
Saturday’s Games
Bucknell at Boston U., Noon
Army at Colgate, Noon
Navy at Lafayette, 2 p.m.
American U. at Holy Cross, 2:05 p.m.
Lehigh at Loyola (Md.), 5 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Kentucky
|13
|2
|.867
|23
|5
|.821
|Auburn
|11
|4
|.733
|24
|4
|.857
|LSU
|10
|5
|.667
|19
|9
|.679
|Florida
|10
|5
|.667
|18
|10
|.643
|Mississippi St.
|9
|6
|.600
|18
|10
|.643
|South Carolina
|9
|6
|.600
|17
|11
|.607
|Texas A&M
|8
|7
|.533
|14
|13
|.519
|Alabama
|7
|8
|.467
|15
|13
|.536
|Tennessee
|7
|8
|.467
|15
|13
|.536
|Arkansas
|6
|9
|.400
|18
|10
|.643
|Missouri
|6
|9
|.400
|14
|14
|.500
|Georgia
|4
|11
|.267
|14
|14
|.500
|Mississippi
|4
|11
|.267
|13
|15
|.464
|Vanderbilt
|1
|14
|.067
|9
|19
|.321
___
Saturday’s Games
Texas A&M at LSU, Noon
Vanderbilt at Mississippi, 1 p.m.
Florida at Tennessee, 2 p.m.
Mississippi St. at Missouri, 3:30 p.m.
Auburn at Kentucky, 3:45 p.m.
Arkansas at Georgia, 6 p.m.
South Carolina at Alabama, 8:30 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|ETSU
|15
|2
|.882
|26
|4
|.867
|Furman
|14
|3
|.824
|24
|6
|.800
|UNC-Greensboro
|13
|4
|.765
|23
|7
|.767
|W. Carolina
|10
|7
|.588
|18
|10
|.643
|Mercer
|10
|7
|.588
|16
|14
|.533
|Chattanooga
|9
|8
|.529
|18
|12
|.600
|Wofford
|8
|9
|.471
|16
|14
|.533
|Samford
|3
|14
|.176
|9
|22
|.290
|VMI
|3
|14
|.176
|8
|22
|.267
|The Citadel
|0
|17
|.000
|6
|22
|.214
___
Saturday’s Games
W. Carolina at ETSU, 4 p.m.
The Citadel at Furman, 4 p.m.
UNC-Greensboro at Chattanooga, 4:30 p.m.
Wofford at Mercer, 4:30 p.m.
VMI at Samford, 5 p.m.
SOUTHERN INTERCOLLEGIATE ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Savannah St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Stephen F. Austin
|16
|1
|.941
|25
|3
|.893
|Abilene Christian
|13
|4
|.765
|18
|10
|.643
|Nicholls
|13
|5
|.722
|19
|10
|.655
|Sam Houston St.
|11
|7
|.611
|18
|11
|.621
|Lamar
|10
|8
|.556
|16
|13
|.552
|Northwestern St.
|9
|8
|.529
|12
|14
|.462
|Cent. Arkansas
|9
|8
|.529
|10
|18
|.357
|McNeese St.
|8
|9
|.471
|13
|15
|.464
|Texas A&M-CC
|7
|10
|.412
|11
|17
|.393
|Incarnate Word
|6
|11
|.353
|9
|19
|.321
|New Orleans
|4
|13
|.235
|8
|19
|.296
|SE Louisiana
|3
|14
|.176
|6
|22
|.214
|Houston Baptist
|3
|14
|.176
|3
|23
|.115
___
Saturday’s Games
New Orleans at Nicholls, 4 p.m.
Cent. Arkansas at Abilene Christian, 4:30 p.m.
Northwestern St. at SE Louisiana, 5 p.m.
Lamar at Stephen F. Austin, 5:30 p.m.
Incarnate Word at Texas A&M-CC, 6:30 p.m.
McNeese St. at Houston Baptist, 8 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Prairie View
|12
|2
|.857
|16
|11
|.593
|Texas Southern
|10
|4
|.714
|13
|14
|.481
|Southern U.
|10
|5
|.667
|13
|15
|.464
|Alcorn St.
|9
|6
|.600
|13
|13
|.500
|Grambling St.
|8
|6
|.571
|14
|13
|.519
|Jackson St.
|7
|7
|.500
|10
|17
|.370
|Alabama St.
|7
|7
|.500
|8
|19
|.296
|Alabama A&M
|4
|10
|.286
|7
|18
|.280
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|3
|12
|.200
|4
|23
|.148
|MVSU
|2
|13
|.133
|2
|25
|.074
___
Saturday’s Games
Alabama St. at Prairie View, 6 p.m.
Southern U. at Alcorn St., 6:30 p.m.
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Grambling St., 6:30 p.m.
MVSU at Jackson St., 6:30 p.m.
Alabama A&M at Texas Southern, 8:30 p.m.
SUMMIT LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|S. Dakota St.
|13
|3
|.813
|22
|9
|.710
|N. Dakota St.
|12
|3
|.800
|21
|8
|.724
|South Dakota
|9
|6
|.600
|19
|11
|.633
|Nebraska-Omaha
|9
|6
|.600
|16
|14
|.533
|Oral Roberts
|8
|7
|.533
|15
|13
|.536
|North Dakota
|7
|8
|.467
|13
|16
|.448
|Fort Wayne
|6
|9
|.400
|13
|17
|.433
|Denver
|2
|13
|.133
|6
|23
|.207
|W. Illinois
|2
|13
|.133
|5
|20
|.200
___
Thursday’s Games
Oral Roberts 113, W. Illinois 70
N. Dakota St. 71, S. Dakota St. 69, OT
Saturday’s Games
W. Illinois at Denver, 3 p.m.
North Dakota at South Dakota, 4:30 p.m.
Nebraska-Omaha at N. Dakota St., 5 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Oral Roberts, 8 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UALR
|14
|4
|.778
|20
|9
|.690
|Texas State
|12
|6
|.667
|19
|10
|.655
|Georgia St.
|11
|7
|.611
|18
|11
|.621
|South Alabama
|11
|7
|.611
|18
|11
|.621
|Georgia Southern
|11
|7
|.611
|17
|12
|.586
|Appalachian St.
|10
|8
|.556
|16
|13
|.552
|Texas-Arlington
|9
|9
|.500
|13
|16
|.448
|Coastal Carolina
|7
|11
|.389
|14
|15
|.483
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|7
|11
|.389
|12
|17
|.414
|Arkansas St.
|7
|12
|.368
|15
|15
|.500
|Troy
|5
|13
|.278
|9
|20
|.310
|Louisiana-Monroe
|5
|14
|.263
|9
|19
|.321
___
Thursday’s Games
UALR 79, Louisiana-Monroe 63
Friday’s Games
Georgia Southern at Georgia St., 7 p.m.
Texas State at Texas-Arlington, 9 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Louisiana-Lafayette at UALR, 3 p.m.
Coastal Carolina at Appalachian St., 4:30 p.m.
Troy at South Alabama, 7 p.m.
WEST COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Gonzaga
|14
|1
|.933
|28
|2
|.933
|BYU
|12
|3
|.800
|23
|7
|.767
|Saint Mary’s (Cal)
|11
|4
|.733
|24
|6
|.800
|Pacific
|10
|5
|.667
|22
|9
|.710
|San Francisco
|8
|7
|.533
|19
|11
|.633
|Pepperdine
|8
|7
|.533
|15
|14
|.517
|Santa Clara
|5
|10
|.333
|18
|12
|.600
|Loyola Marymount
|4
|11
|.267
|10
|19
|.345
|San Diego
|2
|13
|.133
|9
|21
|.300
|Portland
|1
|14
|.067
|9
|21
|.300
___
Thursday’s Games
Gonzaga 94, San Diego 59
Pacific 60, Loyola Marymount 53
San Francisco 81, Portland 65
Saint Mary’s (Cal) 78, Santa Clara 72
Saturday’s Games
Portland at Santa Clara, 4 p.m.
BYU at Pepperdine, 6 p.m.
San Francisco at Loyola Marymount, 8 p.m.
Saint Mary’s (Cal) at Gonzaga, 10 p.m.
Pacific at San Diego, 10 p.m.
WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|New Mexico St.
|14
|0
|1.000
|23
|6
|.793
|California Baptist
|9
|4
|.692
|20
|8
|.714
|Seattle
|7
|6
|.538
|14
|14
|.500
|Grand Canyon
|7
|7
|.500
|12
|16
|.429
|Rio Grande
|7
|7
|.500
|12
|16
|.429
|UMKC
|6
|7
|.462
|14
|14
|.500
|CS Bakersfield
|6
|8
|.429
|12
|17
|.414
|Utah Valley
|5
|9
|.357
|11
|18
|.379
|Chicago St.
|0
|13
|.000
|4
|24
|.143
___
Thursday’s Games
New Mexico St. 67, Grand Canyon 53
CS Bakersfield 79, Rio Grande 59
Saturday’s Games
Rio Grande at Grand Canyon, 8 p.m.
Chicago St. at UMKC, 8 p.m.
New Mexico St. at CS Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
Seattle at California Baptist, 10 p.m.
