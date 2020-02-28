Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

BKC Glance

February 28, 2020 10:06 am
 
3 min read
      

All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Oregon 11 5 .688 22 7 .759
UCLA 11 5 .688 18 11 .621
Arizona St. 10 5 .667 19 9 .679
Colorado 10 6 .625 21 8 .724
Arizona 9 6 .600 19 9 .679
Southern Cal 9 7 .563 20 9 .690
Stanford 8 7 .533 19 9 .679
California 6 9 .400 12 16 .429
Utah 6 10 .375 15 13 .536
Washington St. 6 10 .375 15 14 .517
Oregon St. 5 11 .313 15 13 .536
Washington 3 13 .188 13 16 .448

___

Friday’s Games

Washington St. 78, Washington 74

Saturday’s Games

Utah at California, 6 p.m.

Advertisement

Arizona St. at Southern Cal, 8 p.m.

        Insight by Equinix: Learn how DIA and NSA create a secure and flexible infrastructure to use AI and machine learning tools in this free webinar.

Arizona at UCLA, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Colorado at Stanford, 6 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Colgate 13 4 .765 22 8 .733
Boston U. 11 6 .647 17 13 .567
American U. 11 6 .647 15 13 .536
Army 10 7 .588 15 13 .536
Lafayette 9 8 .529 17 11 .607
Navy 8 9 .471 14 14 .500
Bucknell 8 9 .471 12 18 .400
Loyola (Md.) 7 10 .412 15 15 .500
Lehigh 6 11 .353 9 20 .310
Holy Cross 2 15 .118 3 27 .100

___

Saturday’s Games

Bucknell at Boston U., Noon

Army at Colgate, Noon

American U. at Holy Cross, 2 p.m.

        Do you have our mobile app yet? Download it to your device today and never miss a beat.

Navy at Lafayette, 2 p.m.

Lehigh at Loyola (Md.), 5 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Kentucky 13 2 .867 23 5 .821
Auburn 11 4 .733 24 4 .857
LSU 10 5 .667 19 9 .679
Florida 10 5 .667 18 10 .643
Mississippi St. 9 6 .600 18 10 .643
South Carolina 9 6 .600 17 11 .607
Texas A&M 8 7 .533 14 13 .519
Alabama 7 8 .467 15 13 .536
Tennessee 7 8 .467 15 13 .536
Arkansas 6 9 .400 18 10 .643
Missouri 6 9 .400 14 14 .500
Georgia 4 11 .267 14 14 .500
Mississippi 4 11 .267 13 15 .464
Vanderbilt 1 14 .067 9 19 .321

___

Saturday’s Games

Texas A&M at LSU, Noon

Vanderbilt at Mississippi, 1 p.m.

Florida at Tennessee, 2 p.m.

Mississippi St. at Missouri, 3:30 p.m.

Auburn at Kentucky, 3:45 p.m.

Arkansas at Georgia, 6 p.m.

South Carolina at Alabama, 8:30 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
ETSU 15 2 .882 26 4 .867
Furman 14 3 .824 24 6 .800
UNC-Greensboro 13 4 .765 23 7 .767
W. Carolina 10 7 .588 18 10 .643
Mercer 10 7 .588 16 14 .533
Chattanooga 9 8 .529 18 12 .600
Wofford 8 9 .471 16 14 .533
Samford 3 14 .176 9 22 .290
VMI 3 14 .176 8 22 .267
The Citadel 0 17 .000 6 22 .214

___

Saturday’s Games

W. Carolina at ETSU, 4 p.m.

The Citadel at Furman, 4 p.m.

UNC-Greensboro at Chattanooga, 4:30 p.m.

Wofford at Mercer, 4:30 p.m.

VMI at Samford, 5 p.m.

SOUTHERN INTERCOLLEGIATE ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Savannah St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Stephen F. Austin 16 1 .941 25 3 .893
Abilene Christian 13 4 .765 18 10 .643
Nicholls 13 5 .722 19 10 .655
Sam Houston St. 11 7 .611 18 11 .621
Lamar 10 8 .556 16 13 .552
Northwestern St. 9 8 .529 12 14 .462
Cent. Arkansas 9 8 .529 10 18 .357
McNeese St. 8 9 .471 13 15 .464
Texas A&M-CC 7 10 .412 11 17 .393
Incarnate Word 6 11 .353 9 19 .321
New Orleans 4 13 .235 8 19 .296
SE Louisiana 3 14 .176 6 22 .214
Houston Baptist 3 14 .176 3 23 .115

___

Saturday’s Games

New Orleans at Nicholls, 4 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at Abilene Christian, 4:30 p.m.

Northwestern St. at SE Louisiana, 5 p.m.

Lamar at Stephen F. Austin, 5:30 p.m.

Incarnate Word at Texas A&M-CC, 6:30 p.m.

McNeese St. at Houston Baptist, 8 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Prairie View 12 2 .857 16 11 .593
Texas Southern 10 4 .714 13 14 .481
Southern U. 10 5 .667 13 15 .464
Alcorn St. 9 6 .600 13 13 .500
Grambling St. 8 6 .571 14 13 .519
Jackson St. 7 7 .500 10 17 .370
Alabama St. 7 7 .500 8 19 .296
Alabama A&M 4 10 .286 7 18 .280
Ark.-Pine Bluff 3 12 .200 4 23 .148
MVSU 2 13 .133 2 25 .074

___

Saturday’s Games

Alabama St. at Prairie View, 6 p.m.

Southern U. at Alcorn St., 6:30 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Grambling St., 6:30 p.m.

MVSU at Jackson St., 6:30 p.m.

Alabama A&M at Texas Southern, 8:30 p.m.

Monday’s Games

MVSU at Grambling St., 8:30 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Jackson St., 8:30 p.m.

Alabama St. at Texas Southern, 8:30 p.m.

Alabama A&M at Prairie View, 9 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
S. Dakota St. 13 3 .813 22 9 .710
N. Dakota St. 12 3 .800 21 8 .724
South Dakota 9 6 .600 19 11 .633
Nebraska-Omaha 9 6 .600 16 14 .533
Oral Roberts 8 7 .533 15 13 .536
North Dakota 7 8 .467 13 16 .448
Fort Wayne 6 9 .400 13 17 .433
Denver 2 13 .133 6 23 .207
W. Illinois 2 13 .133 5 20 .200

___

Saturday’s Games

W. Illinois at Denver, 3 p.m.

North Dakota at South Dakota, 4:30 p.m.

Nebraska-Omaha at N. Dakota St., 5 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Oral Roberts, 8 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UALR 14 4 .778 20 9 .690
Texas State 12 6 .667 19 10 .655
Georgia Southern 12 7 .632 18 12 .600
South Alabama 11 7 .611 18 11 .621
Georgia St. 11 8 .579 18 12 .600
Appalachian St. 10 8 .556 16 13 .552
Texas-Arlington 9 9 .500 13 16 .448
Coastal Carolina 7 11 .389 14 15 .483
Louisiana-Lafayette 7 11 .389 12 17 .414
Arkansas St. 7 12 .368 15 15 .500
Troy 5 13 .278 9 20 .310
Louisiana-Monroe 5 14 .263 9 19 .321

___

Friday’s Games

Georgia Southern 79, Georgia St. 70

Texas State at Texas-Arlington, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Louisiana-Lafayette at UALR, 3 p.m.

Coastal Carolina at Appalachian St., 4:30 p.m.

Troy at South Alabama, 7 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Gonzaga 14 1 .933 28 2 .933
BYU 12 3 .800 23 7 .767
Saint Mary’s (Cal) 11 4 .733 24 6 .800
Pacific 10 5 .667 22 9 .710
San Francisco 8 7 .533 19 11 .633
Pepperdine 8 7 .533 15 14 .517
Santa Clara 5 10 .333 18 12 .600
Loyola Marymount 4 11 .267 10 19 .345
San Diego 2 13 .133 9 21 .300
Portland 1 14 .067 9 21 .300

___

Saturday’s Games

Portland at Santa Clara, 4 p.m.

BYU at Pepperdine, 6 p.m.

San Francisco at Loyola Marymount, 8 p.m.

Saint Mary’s (Cal) at Gonzaga, 10 p.m.

Pacific at San Diego, 10 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
New Mexico St. 14 0 1.000 23 6 .793
California Baptist 9 4 .692 20 8 .714
Seattle 7 6 .538 14 14 .500
Grand Canyon 7 7 .500 12 16 .429
Rio Grande 7 7 .500 12 16 .429
UMKC 6 7 .462 14 14 .500
CS Bakersfield 6 8 .429 12 17 .414
Utah Valley 5 9 .357 11 18 .379
Chicago St. 0 13 .000 4 24 .143

___

Saturday’s Games

Rio Grande at Grand Canyon, 8 p.m.

Chicago St. at UMKC, 8 p.m.

New Mexico St. at CS Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Seattle at California Baptist, 10 p.m.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|2 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
3|3 2020 Human Systems Conference
3|3 Citizen Engagement Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Ross arrives in Bulgaria

Today in History

1972: Pioneer 10 spacecraft launched to Jupiter