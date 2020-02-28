All Times EST
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Oregon
|11
|5
|.688
|22
|7
|.759
|UCLA
|11
|5
|.688
|18
|11
|.621
|Arizona St.
|10
|5
|.667
|19
|9
|.679
|Colorado
|10
|6
|.625
|21
|8
|.724
|Arizona
|9
|6
|.600
|19
|9
|.679
|Southern Cal
|9
|7
|.563
|20
|9
|.690
|Stanford
|8
|7
|.533
|19
|9
|.679
|California
|6
|9
|.400
|12
|16
|.429
|Utah
|6
|10
|.375
|15
|13
|.536
|Washington St.
|6
|10
|.375
|15
|14
|.517
|Oregon St.
|5
|11
|.313
|15
|13
|.536
|Washington
|3
|13
|.188
|13
|16
|.448
___
Friday’s Games
Washington St. 78, Washington 74
Saturday’s Games
Utah at California, 6 p.m.
Arizona St. at Southern Cal, 8 p.m.
Arizona at UCLA, 10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Colorado at Stanford, 6 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Colgate
|13
|4
|.765
|22
|8
|.733
|Boston U.
|11
|6
|.647
|17
|13
|.567
|American U.
|11
|6
|.647
|15
|13
|.536
|Army
|10
|7
|.588
|15
|13
|.536
|Lafayette
|9
|8
|.529
|17
|11
|.607
|Navy
|8
|9
|.471
|14
|14
|.500
|Bucknell
|8
|9
|.471
|12
|18
|.400
|Loyola (Md.)
|7
|10
|.412
|15
|15
|.500
|Lehigh
|6
|11
|.353
|9
|20
|.310
|Holy Cross
|2
|15
|.118
|3
|27
|.100
___
Saturday’s Games
Bucknell at Boston U., Noon
Army at Colgate, Noon
American U. at Holy Cross, 2 p.m.
Navy at Lafayette, 2 p.m.
Lehigh at Loyola (Md.), 5 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Kentucky
|13
|2
|.867
|23
|5
|.821
|Auburn
|11
|4
|.733
|24
|4
|.857
|LSU
|10
|5
|.667
|19
|9
|.679
|Florida
|10
|5
|.667
|18
|10
|.643
|Mississippi St.
|9
|6
|.600
|18
|10
|.643
|South Carolina
|9
|6
|.600
|17
|11
|.607
|Texas A&M
|8
|7
|.533
|14
|13
|.519
|Alabama
|7
|8
|.467
|15
|13
|.536
|Tennessee
|7
|8
|.467
|15
|13
|.536
|Arkansas
|6
|9
|.400
|18
|10
|.643
|Missouri
|6
|9
|.400
|14
|14
|.500
|Georgia
|4
|11
|.267
|14
|14
|.500
|Mississippi
|4
|11
|.267
|13
|15
|.464
|Vanderbilt
|1
|14
|.067
|9
|19
|.321
___
Saturday’s Games
Texas A&M at LSU, Noon
Vanderbilt at Mississippi, 1 p.m.
Florida at Tennessee, 2 p.m.
Mississippi St. at Missouri, 3:30 p.m.
Auburn at Kentucky, 3:45 p.m.
Arkansas at Georgia, 6 p.m.
South Carolina at Alabama, 8:30 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|ETSU
|15
|2
|.882
|26
|4
|.867
|Furman
|14
|3
|.824
|24
|6
|.800
|UNC-Greensboro
|13
|4
|.765
|23
|7
|.767
|W. Carolina
|10
|7
|.588
|18
|10
|.643
|Mercer
|10
|7
|.588
|16
|14
|.533
|Chattanooga
|9
|8
|.529
|18
|12
|.600
|Wofford
|8
|9
|.471
|16
|14
|.533
|Samford
|3
|14
|.176
|9
|22
|.290
|VMI
|3
|14
|.176
|8
|22
|.267
|The Citadel
|0
|17
|.000
|6
|22
|.214
___
Saturday’s Games
W. Carolina at ETSU, 4 p.m.
The Citadel at Furman, 4 p.m.
UNC-Greensboro at Chattanooga, 4:30 p.m.
Wofford at Mercer, 4:30 p.m.
VMI at Samford, 5 p.m.
SOUTHERN INTERCOLLEGIATE ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Savannah St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Stephen F. Austin
|16
|1
|.941
|25
|3
|.893
|Abilene Christian
|13
|4
|.765
|18
|10
|.643
|Nicholls
|13
|5
|.722
|19
|10
|.655
|Sam Houston St.
|11
|7
|.611
|18
|11
|.621
|Lamar
|10
|8
|.556
|16
|13
|.552
|Northwestern St.
|9
|8
|.529
|12
|14
|.462
|Cent. Arkansas
|9
|8
|.529
|10
|18
|.357
|McNeese St.
|8
|9
|.471
|13
|15
|.464
|Texas A&M-CC
|7
|10
|.412
|11
|17
|.393
|Incarnate Word
|6
|11
|.353
|9
|19
|.321
|New Orleans
|4
|13
|.235
|8
|19
|.296
|SE Louisiana
|3
|14
|.176
|6
|22
|.214
|Houston Baptist
|3
|14
|.176
|3
|23
|.115
___
Saturday’s Games
New Orleans at Nicholls, 4 p.m.
Cent. Arkansas at Abilene Christian, 4:30 p.m.
Northwestern St. at SE Louisiana, 5 p.m.
Lamar at Stephen F. Austin, 5:30 p.m.
Incarnate Word at Texas A&M-CC, 6:30 p.m.
McNeese St. at Houston Baptist, 8 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Prairie View
|12
|2
|.857
|16
|11
|.593
|Texas Southern
|10
|4
|.714
|13
|14
|.481
|Southern U.
|10
|5
|.667
|13
|15
|.464
|Alcorn St.
|9
|6
|.600
|13
|13
|.500
|Grambling St.
|8
|6
|.571
|14
|13
|.519
|Jackson St.
|7
|7
|.500
|10
|17
|.370
|Alabama St.
|7
|7
|.500
|8
|19
|.296
|Alabama A&M
|4
|10
|.286
|7
|18
|.280
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|3
|12
|.200
|4
|23
|.148
|MVSU
|2
|13
|.133
|2
|25
|.074
___
Saturday’s Games
Alabama St. at Prairie View, 6 p.m.
Southern U. at Alcorn St., 6:30 p.m.
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Grambling St., 6:30 p.m.
MVSU at Jackson St., 6:30 p.m.
Alabama A&M at Texas Southern, 8:30 p.m.
Monday’s Games
MVSU at Grambling St., 8:30 p.m.
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Jackson St., 8:30 p.m.
Alabama St. at Texas Southern, 8:30 p.m.
Alabama A&M at Prairie View, 9 p.m.
SUMMIT LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|S. Dakota St.
|13
|3
|.813
|22
|9
|.710
|N. Dakota St.
|12
|3
|.800
|21
|8
|.724
|South Dakota
|9
|6
|.600
|19
|11
|.633
|Nebraska-Omaha
|9
|6
|.600
|16
|14
|.533
|Oral Roberts
|8
|7
|.533
|15
|13
|.536
|North Dakota
|7
|8
|.467
|13
|16
|.448
|Fort Wayne
|6
|9
|.400
|13
|17
|.433
|Denver
|2
|13
|.133
|6
|23
|.207
|W. Illinois
|2
|13
|.133
|5
|20
|.200
___
Saturday’s Games
W. Illinois at Denver, 3 p.m.
North Dakota at South Dakota, 4:30 p.m.
Nebraska-Omaha at N. Dakota St., 5 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Oral Roberts, 8 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UALR
|14
|4
|.778
|20
|9
|.690
|Texas State
|12
|6
|.667
|19
|10
|.655
|Georgia Southern
|12
|7
|.632
|18
|12
|.600
|South Alabama
|11
|7
|.611
|18
|11
|.621
|Georgia St.
|11
|8
|.579
|18
|12
|.600
|Appalachian St.
|10
|8
|.556
|16
|13
|.552
|Texas-Arlington
|9
|9
|.500
|13
|16
|.448
|Coastal Carolina
|7
|11
|.389
|14
|15
|.483
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|7
|11
|.389
|12
|17
|.414
|Arkansas St.
|7
|12
|.368
|15
|15
|.500
|Troy
|5
|13
|.278
|9
|20
|.310
|Louisiana-Monroe
|5
|14
|.263
|9
|19
|.321
___
Friday’s Games
Georgia Southern 79, Georgia St. 70
Texas State at Texas-Arlington, 9 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Louisiana-Lafayette at UALR, 3 p.m.
Coastal Carolina at Appalachian St., 4:30 p.m.
Troy at South Alabama, 7 p.m.
WEST COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Gonzaga
|14
|1
|.933
|28
|2
|.933
|BYU
|12
|3
|.800
|23
|7
|.767
|Saint Mary’s (Cal)
|11
|4
|.733
|24
|6
|.800
|Pacific
|10
|5
|.667
|22
|9
|.710
|San Francisco
|8
|7
|.533
|19
|11
|.633
|Pepperdine
|8
|7
|.533
|15
|14
|.517
|Santa Clara
|5
|10
|.333
|18
|12
|.600
|Loyola Marymount
|4
|11
|.267
|10
|19
|.345
|San Diego
|2
|13
|.133
|9
|21
|.300
|Portland
|1
|14
|.067
|9
|21
|.300
___
Saturday’s Games
Portland at Santa Clara, 4 p.m.
BYU at Pepperdine, 6 p.m.
San Francisco at Loyola Marymount, 8 p.m.
Saint Mary’s (Cal) at Gonzaga, 10 p.m.
Pacific at San Diego, 10 p.m.
WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|New Mexico St.
|14
|0
|1.000
|23
|6
|.793
|California Baptist
|9
|4
|.692
|20
|8
|.714
|Seattle
|7
|6
|.538
|14
|14
|.500
|Grand Canyon
|7
|7
|.500
|12
|16
|.429
|Rio Grande
|7
|7
|.500
|12
|16
|.429
|UMKC
|6
|7
|.462
|14
|14
|.500
|CS Bakersfield
|6
|8
|.429
|12
|17
|.414
|Utah Valley
|5
|9
|.357
|11
|18
|.379
|Chicago St.
|0
|13
|.000
|4
|24
|.143
___
Saturday’s Games
Rio Grande at Grand Canyon, 8 p.m.
Chicago St. at UMKC, 8 p.m.
New Mexico St. at CS Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
Seattle at California Baptist, 10 p.m.
