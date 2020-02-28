All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Vermont
|12
|2
|.857
|22
|7
|.759
|Stony Brook
|9
|5
|.643
|18
|11
|.621
|Hartford
|9
|6
|.600
|16
|14
|.533
|New Hampshire
|7
|7
|.500
|14
|13
|.519
|Albany (NY)
|7
|7
|.500
|14
|15
|.483
|UMBC
|7
|7
|.500
|14
|15
|.483
|Mass.-Lowell
|6
|8
|.429
|12
|17
|.414
|Binghamton
|4
|11
|.267
|10
|18
|.357
|Maine
|3
|11
|.214
|7
|21
|.250
___
Saturday’s Games
UMBC at Maine, 1 p.m.
Binghamton at New Hampshire, 1 p.m.
Vermont at Mass.-Lowell, 5:30 p.m.
Stony Brook at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Houston
|11
|4
|.733
|21
|7
|.750
|Tulsa
|11
|4
|.733
|19
|9
|.679
|Cincinnati
|11
|4
|.733
|18
|9
|.667
|Wichita St.
|9
|6
|.600
|21
|7
|.750
|SMU
|9
|6
|.600
|19
|8
|.704
|Memphis
|8
|7
|.533
|19
|9
|.679
|UConn
|7
|8
|.467
|16
|12
|.571
|Temple
|6
|9
|.400
|14
|14
|.500
|UCF
|5
|10
|.333
|14
|13
|.519
|South Florida
|5
|10
|.333
|12
|16
|.429
|East Carolina
|5
|11
|.313
|11
|18
|.379
|Tulane
|4
|12
|.250
|12
|16
|.429
___
Saturday’s Games
UConn at East Carolina, 2 p.m.
UCF at Tulsa, 6 p.m.
Memphis at Tulane, 8 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
South Florida at Temple, Noon
Cincinnati at Houston, 1 p.m.
Wichita St. at SMU, 4 p.m.
ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Dayton
|16
|0
|1.000
|27
|2
|.931
|Rhode Island
|12
|3
|.800
|20
|7
|.741
|Richmond
|11
|4
|.733
|21
|7
|.750
|St. Bonaventure
|10
|5
|.667
|18
|10
|.643
|Saint Louis
|9
|6
|.600
|20
|8
|.714
|Duquesne
|9
|6
|.600
|19
|8
|.704
|Davidson
|9
|7
|.563
|15
|13
|.536
|VCU
|7
|8
|.467
|17
|11
|.607
|UMass
|7
|8
|.467
|13
|15
|.464
|George Washington
|6
|9
|.400
|12
|16
|.429
|George Mason
|4
|11
|.267
|15
|13
|.536
|La Salle
|4
|11
|.267
|13
|14
|.481
|Fordham
|1
|14
|.067
|7
|20
|.259
|Saint Joseph’s
|1
|14
|.067
|5
|23
|.179
___
Friday’s Games
Dayton 82, Davidson 67
Saturday’s Games
Fordham at Saint Joseph’s, 1 p.m.
St. Bonaventure at La Salle, 2 p.m.
George Washington at VCU, 4 p.m.
UMass at Richmond, 6 p.m.
George Mason at Duquesne, 7 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Saint Louis at Rhode Island, 2 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Florida St.
|14
|3
|.824
|24
|4
|.857
|Louisville
|14
|4
|.778
|23
|6
|.793
|Duke
|13
|4
|.765
|23
|5
|.821
|Virginia
|12
|5
|.706
|20
|7
|.741
|Notre Dame
|9
|8
|.529
|18
|10
|.643
|Syracuse
|9
|8
|.529
|16
|12
|.571
|NC State
|8
|9
|.471
|17
|11
|.607
|Clemson
|8
|9
|.471
|14
|13
|.519
|Georgia Tech
|8
|9
|.471
|14
|14
|.500
|Boston College
|7
|11
|.389
|13
|16
|.448
|Virginia Tech
|6
|11
|.353
|15
|13
|.536
|Miami
|6
|11
|.353
|14
|13
|.519
|Pittsburgh
|6
|12
|.333
|15
|14
|.517
|Wake Forest
|5
|12
|.294
|12
|15
|.444
|North Carolina
|4
|13
|.235
|11
|17
|.393
___
Saturday’s Games
Pittsburgh at NC State, Noon
Florida St. at Clemson, 2 p.m.
North Carolina at Syracuse, 4 p.m.
Notre Dame at Wake Forest, 4 p.m.
Duke at Virginia, 6 p.m.
Miami at Georgia Tech, 8 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Virginia Tech at Louisville, 6 p.m.
Monday’s Games
NC State at Duke, 7 p.m.
ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Liberty
|13
|2
|.867
|27
|3
|.900
|North Florida
|13
|3
|.813
|20
|11
|.645
|Stetson
|9
|6
|.600
|15
|15
|.500
|Lipscomb
|8
|7
|.533
|13
|15
|.464
|North Alabama
|7
|8
|.467
|12
|16
|.429
|Florida Gulf Coast
|7
|8
|.467
|10
|20
|.333
|Jacksonville
|6
|9
|.400
|13
|17
|.433
|NJIT
|5
|10
|.333
|8
|20
|.286
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|15
|.000
|1
|27
|.036
___
Saturday’s Games
North Alabama at Florida Gulf Coast, 1 p.m.
NJIT at Kennesaw St., 1 p.m.
Jacksonville at Stetson, 1 p.m.
Liberty at Lipscomb, 2 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Baylor
|14
|1
|.933
|25
|2
|.926
|Kansas
|14
|1
|.933
|25
|3
|.893
|Texas Tech
|9
|6
|.600
|18
|10
|.643
|West Virginia
|7
|8
|.467
|19
|9
|.679
|Oklahoma
|7
|8
|.467
|17
|11
|.607
|Texas
|7
|8
|.467
|17
|11
|.607
|TCU
|6
|9
|.400
|15
|13
|.536
|Iowa St.
|5
|10
|.333
|12
|16
|.429
|Oklahoma St.
|4
|11
|.267
|14
|14
|.500
|Kansas St.
|2
|13
|.133
|9
|19
|.321
___
Saturday’s Games
Texas at Texas Tech, Noon
Kansas at Kansas St., 1:30 p.m.
Baylor at TCU, 2 p.m.
Iowa St. at Oklahoma St., 4 p.m.
Oklahoma at West Virginia, 4 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Texas Tech at Baylor, 9 p.m.
BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Seton Hall
|12
|3
|.800
|20
|7
|.741
|Creighton
|11
|4
|.733
|22
|6
|.786
|Villanova
|11
|4
|.733
|22
|6
|.786
|Providence
|9
|6
|.600
|16
|12
|.571
|Marquette
|8
|7
|.533
|18
|9
|.667
|Butler
|7
|8
|.467
|19
|9
|.679
|Xavier
|7
|8
|.467
|18
|10
|.643
|Georgetown
|5
|10
|.333
|15
|13
|.536
|St. John’s
|3
|12
|.200
|14
|14
|.500
|DePaul
|2
|13
|.133
|14
|14
|.500
___
Saturday’s Games
Providence at Villanova, Noon
Seton Hall at Marquette, 2:30 p.m.
DePaul at Butler, 6:30 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Creighton at St. John’s, Noon
Xavier at Georgetown, 2 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|E. Washington
|13
|4
|.765
|20
|8
|.714
|N. Colorado
|13
|4
|.765
|20
|8
|.714
|Montana
|13
|4
|.765
|17
|11
|.607
|N. Arizona
|10
|8
|.556
|16
|11
|.593
|Portland St.
|9
|8
|.529
|15
|14
|.517
|Montana St.
|8
|9
|.471
|14
|14
|.500
|Sacramento St.
|8
|10
|.444
|15
|12
|.556
|Weber St.
|7
|9
|.438
|11
|16
|.407
|S. Utah
|7
|10
|.412
|14
|14
|.500
|Idaho
|3
|14
|.176
|7
|21
|.250
|Idaho St.
|3
|14
|.176
|6
|20
|.231
___
Saturday’s Games
Montana St. at N. Arizona, 6 p.m.
E. Washington at N. Colorado, 9 p.m.
Idaho at S. Utah, 9 p.m.
Portland St. at Weber St., 9 p.m.
Montana at Sacramento St., 10:05 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Idaho St. at Weber St., 9 p.m.
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Radford
|15
|2
|.882
|20
|9
|.690
|Winthrop
|14
|3
|.824
|20
|10
|.667
|Gardner-Webb
|10
|7
|.588
|14
|15
|.483
|Longwood
|9
|9
|.500
|14
|17
|.452
|UNC-Asheville
|8
|9
|.471
|14
|14
|.500
|Hampton
|8
|9
|.471
|13
|17
|.433
|Charleston Southern
|7
|10
|.412
|13
|16
|.448
|SC-Upstate
|6
|11
|.353
|11
|19
|.367
|High Point
|6
|11
|.353
|9
|21
|.300
|Presbyterian
|6
|11
|.353
|9
|21
|.300
|Campbell
|5
|12
|.294
|14
|15
|.483
___
Saturday’s Games
High Point at Winthrop, 1 p.m.
Charleston Southern at Presbyterian, 4 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at Radford, 4 p.m.
UNC-Asheville at Campbell, 4:30 p.m.
SC-Upstate at Hampton, 4:30 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Maryland
|13
|4
|.765
|23
|5
|.821
|Penn St.
|11
|6
|.647
|21
|7
|.750
|Illinois
|11
|6
|.647
|19
|9
|.679
|Michigan St.
|11
|6
|.647
|19
|9
|.679
|Wisconsin
|11
|6
|.647
|18
|10
|.643
|Iowa
|10
|7
|.588
|19
|9
|.679
|Ohio St.
|9
|8
|.529
|19
|9
|.679
|Michigan
|9
|8
|.529
|18
|10
|.643
|Rutgers
|9
|9
|.500
|18
|11
|.621
|Indiana
|8
|9
|.471
|18
|10
|.643
|Purdue
|8
|10
|.444
|15
|14
|.517
|Minnesota
|7
|10
|.412
|13
|14
|.481
|Nebraska
|2
|15
|.118
|7
|21
|.250
|Northwestern
|1
|16
|.059
|6
|21
|.222
___
Saturday’s Games
Penn St. at Iowa, Noon
Michigan St. at Maryland, 8 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Indiana at Illinois, 2 p.m.
Michigan at Ohio St., 4 p.m.
Northwestern at Nebraska, 4:15 p.m.
Minnesota at Wisconsin, 6:30 p.m.
BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UC Irvine
|12
|2
|.857
|20
|10
|.667
|UC Santa Barbara
|8
|5
|.615
|19
|9
|.679
|Hawaii
|7
|6
|.538
|16
|11
|.593
|UC Davis
|7
|6
|.538
|13
|16
|.448
|CS Northridge
|7
|6
|.538
|12
|17
|.414
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|5
|8
|.385
|10
|18
|.357
|Long Beach St.
|5
|8
|.385
|10
|19
|.345
|UC Riverside
|5
|9
|.357
|15
|15
|.500
|Cal Poly
|4
|10
|.286
|7
|21
|.250
___
Friday’s Games
Hawaii 70, Cal St.-Fullerton 59
Saturday’s Games
Long Beach St. at UC Davis, 8 p.m.
Cal St.-Fullerton at CS Northridge, 10 p.m.
UC Santa Barbara at UC Irvine, 10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
UC Riverside at Hawaii, 12 a.m.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.