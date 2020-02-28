All Times EST
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Hofstra
|13
|4
|.765
|22
|8
|.733
|William & Mary
|12
|5
|.706
|20
|10
|.667
|Towson
|11
|6
|.647
|18
|12
|.600
|Delaware
|10
|7
|.588
|20
|10
|.667
|Coll. of Charleston
|10
|7
|.588
|16
|13
|.552
|Northeastern
|9
|8
|.529
|15
|14
|.517
|Elon
|7
|10
|.412
|11
|19
|.367
|Drexel
|6
|11
|.353
|13
|17
|.433
|UNC-Wilmington
|5
|12
|.294
|10
|20
|.333
|James Madison
|2
|15
|.118
|9
|19
|.321
___
Saturday’s Games
Drexel at Coll. of Charleston, 4 p.m.
James Madison at Hofstra, 4 p.m.
Elon at William & Mary, 4 p.m.
Delaware at UNC-Wilmington, 7 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Towson at Northeastern, 4 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|North Texas
|13
|3
|.813
|19
|10
|.655
|W. Kentucky
|12
|4
|.750
|19
|9
|.679
|Louisiana Tech
|11
|5
|.688
|20
|8
|.714
|Charlotte
|9
|6
|.600
|15
|11
|.577
|FIU
|8
|7
|.533
|17
|11
|.607
|UAB
|8
|8
|.500
|17
|12
|.586
|FAU
|8
|8
|.500
|16
|13
|.552
|Marshall
|8
|8
|.500
|14
|15
|.483
|Old Dominion
|7
|8
|.467
|11
|17
|.393
|UTSA
|6
|9
|.400
|12
|16
|.429
|UTEP
|5
|10
|.333
|14
|14
|.500
|Rice
|5
|10
|.333
|13
|15
|.464
|Southern Miss.
|5
|10
|.333
|9
|19
|.321
|Middle Tennessee
|3
|12
|.200
|7
|21
|.250
___
Sunday’s Games
FIU at Charlotte, 2 p.m.
W. Kentucky at North Texas, 2 p.m.
FAU at Old Dominion, 2 p.m.
Middle Tennessee at Rice, 3 p.m.
UAB at UTSA, 3 p.m.
Southern Miss. at UTEP, 4 p.m.
HORIZON LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wright St.
|15
|3
|.833
|25
|6
|.806
|N. Kentucky
|13
|5
|.722
|21
|9
|.700
|Green Bay
|10
|7
|.588
|15
|15
|.500
|Ill.-Chicago
|10
|7
|.588
|15
|15
|.500
|Youngstown St.
|9
|8
|.529
|16
|14
|.533
|Milwaukee
|7
|10
|.412
|12
|17
|.414
|Oakland
|7
|10
|.412
|12
|18
|.400
|Cleveland St.
|7
|10
|.412
|11
|19
|.367
|Detroit
|5
|12
|.294
|7
|23
|.233
|IUPUI
|3
|14
|.176
|7
|23
|.233
___
Friday’s Games
Wright St. 64, N. Kentucky 62
Saturday’s Games
Detroit at IUPUI, Noon
Oakland at Ill.-Chicago, 4:12 p.m.
Cleveland St. at Green Bay, 8 p.m.
Youngstown St. at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Yale
|9
|2
|.818
|21
|6
|.778
|Harvard
|8
|3
|.727
|19
|7
|.731
|Princeton
|8
|3
|.727
|13
|11
|.542
|Brown
|6
|5
|.545
|13
|11
|.542
|Penn
|5
|6
|.455
|13
|11
|.542
|Dartmouth
|4
|7
|.364
|11
|15
|.423
|Cornell
|3
|8
|.273
|6
|18
|.250
|Columbia
|1
|10
|.091
|6
|21
|.222
___
Friday’s Games
Princeton 71, Brown 49
Harvard 77, Columbia 69
Dartmouth 82, Cornell 70
Yale 76, Penn 73
Saturday’s Games
Penn at Brown, 6 p.m.
Harvard at Cornell, 6 p.m.
Dartmouth at Columbia, 7 p.m.
Princeton at Yale, 7 p.m.
METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Siena
|13
|5
|.722
|17
|10
|.630
|St. Peter’s
|12
|6
|.667
|15
|12
|.556
|Monmouth (NJ)
|10
|7
|.588
|16
|12
|.571
|Rider
|10
|8
|.556
|16
|12
|.571
|Iona
|9
|8
|.529
|11
|13
|.458
|Manhattan
|8
|9
|.471
|12
|14
|.462
|Niagara
|8
|9
|.471
|10
|18
|.357
|Quinnipiac
|8
|10
|.444
|13
|15
|.464
|Fairfield
|7
|10
|.412
|11
|17
|.393
|Marist
|6
|12
|.333
|7
|20
|.259
|Canisius
|5
|12
|.294
|10
|18
|.357
___
Friday’s Games
Quinnipiac 60, Fairfield 58
Siena 52, Marist 50
Rider 79, Monmouth (NJ) 67
Saturday’s Games
Iona at Niagara, 1 p.m.
St. Peter’s at Canisius, 2 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Rider at Fairfield, 2 p.m.
Manhattan at Monmouth (NJ), 2 p.m.
Marist at Quinnipiac, 2 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Bowling Green
|12
|3
|.800
|21
|7
|.750
|Akron
|11
|4
|.733
|21
|7
|.750
|N. Illinois
|10
|5
|.667
|17
|11
|.607
|Buffalo
|9
|6
|.600
|18
|10
|.643
|Ball St.
|9
|6
|.600
|16
|12
|.571
|Kent St.
|8
|8
|.500
|18
|11
|.621
|Ohio
|7
|9
|.438
|15
|14
|.517
|Toledo
|6
|9
|.400
|14
|14
|.500
|Cent. Michigan
|6
|9
|.400
|13
|15
|.464
|E. Michigan
|5
|10
|.333
|15
|13
|.536
|Miami (Ohio)
|4
|11
|.267
|11
|17
|.393
|W. Michigan
|4
|11
|.267
|11
|17
|.393
___
Friday’s Games
Ohio 76, Kent St. 69
Saturday’s Games
Cent. Michigan at E. Michigan, Noon
Akron at Buffalo, 2 p.m.
Ball St. at Toledo, 2 p.m.
Bowling Green at Miami (Ohio), 3:30 p.m.
N. Illinois at W. Michigan, 4:30 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|NC A&T
|11
|3
|.786
|15
|14
|.517
|NC Central
|10
|3
|.769
|14
|13
|.519
|Norfolk St.
|9
|4
|.692
|13
|15
|.464
|Florida A&M
|10
|5
|.667
|12
|14
|.462
|Bethune-Cookman
|9
|5
|.643
|15
|13
|.536
|Morgan St.
|9
|5
|.643
|15
|14
|.517
|SC State
|6
|8
|.429
|11
|15
|.423
|Coppin St.
|5
|9
|.357
|9
|20
|.310
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|4
|9
|.308
|5
|23
|.179
|Delaware St.
|2
|11
|.154
|3
|24
|.111
|Howard
|0
|13
|.000
|2
|26
|.071
___
Saturday’s Games
Delaware St. at Md.-Eastern Shore, 4 p.m.
Coppin St. at Morgan St., 4 p.m.
NC Central at SC State, 4 p.m.
Howard at Norfolk St., 6:30 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Norfolk St. at Delaware St., 7:30 p.m.
Md.-Eastern Shore at Howard, 7:30 p.m.
Bethune-Cookman at NC Central, 7:30 p.m.
NC A&T at SC State, 7:30 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|N. Iowa
|13
|4
|.765
|24
|5
|.828
|Loyola of Chicago
|12
|5
|.706
|20
|10
|.667
|Bradley
|11
|6
|.647
|20
|10
|.667
|Indiana St.
|10
|7
|.588
|17
|11
|.607
|S. Illinois
|10
|7
|.588
|16
|14
|.533
|Valparaiso
|9
|8
|.529
|16
|14
|.533
|Drake
|8
|9
|.471
|18
|12
|.600
|Missouri St.
|8
|9
|.471
|14
|16
|.467
|Illinois St.
|4
|13
|.235
|9
|20
|.310
|Evansville
|0
|17
|.000
|9
|21
|.300
___
Saturday’s Games
Loyola of Chicago at Bradley, 2 p.m.
Illinois St. at Evansville, 2 p.m.
Valparaiso at Indiana St., 2 p.m.
S. Illinois at Missouri St., 4 p.m.
N. Iowa at Drake, 6 p.m.
MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|San Diego St.
|16
|1
|.941
|27
|1
|.964
|Utah St.
|12
|5
|.706
|23
|7
|.767
|Nevada
|12
|5
|.706
|19
|10
|.655
|UNLV
|11
|6
|.647
|16
|14
|.533
|Boise St.
|11
|7
|.611
|19
|11
|.633
|Colorado St.
|10
|7
|.588
|19
|11
|.633
|New Mexico
|6
|11
|.353
|17
|13
|.567
|Fresno St.
|6
|11
|.353
|10
|18
|.357
|Air Force
|5
|12
|.294
|11
|18
|.379
|San Jose St.
|3
|14
|.176
|7
|22
|.241
|Wyoming
|2
|15
|.118
|7
|22
|.241
___
Saturday’s Games
Air Force at Colorado St., 4 p.m.
UNLV at San Jose St., 5 p.m.
Wyoming at Fresno St., 7 p.m.
San Diego St. at Nevada, 8 p.m.
Utah St. at New Mexico, 10 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|13
|4
|.765
|20
|8
|.714
|Robert Morris
|12
|5
|.706
|16
|14
|.533
|Sacred Heart
|11
|6
|.647
|18
|12
|.600
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|8
|9
|.471
|10
|18
|.357
|Mount St. Mary’s
|7
|10
|.412
|11
|19
|.367
|Bryant
|6
|11
|.353
|14
|16
|.467
|St. Francis Brooklyn
|6
|11
|.353
|12
|17
|.414
|Wagner
|5
|12
|.294
|8
|20
|.286
|CCSU
|3
|14
|.176
|4
|26
|.133
___
Saturday’s Games
St. Francis Brooklyn at CCSU, 1 p.m.
St. Francis (Pa.) at Robert Morris, 1 p.m.
Bryant at Wagner, 2 p.m.
LIU at Sacred Heart, 3:30 p.m.
Fairleigh Dickinson at Mount St. Mary’s, 4 p.m.
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Belmont
|14
|3
|.824
|23
|7
|.767
|Murray St.
|14
|3
|.824
|21
|8
|.724
|Austin Peay
|14
|3
|.824
|20
|10
|.667
|E. Kentucky
|11
|6
|.647
|14
|16
|.467
|Tennessee St.
|9
|8
|.529
|17
|13
|.567
|E. Illinois
|8
|9
|.471
|15
|14
|.517
|Morehead St.
|7
|10
|.412
|13
|17
|.433
|Jacksonville St.
|7
|10
|.412
|12
|18
|.400
|Tennessee Tech
|6
|11
|.353
|9
|21
|.300
|SIU-Edwardsville
|5
|12
|.294
|8
|22
|.267
|UT Martin
|4
|13
|.235
|8
|20
|.286
|SE Missouri
|3
|14
|.176
|7
|23
|.233
___
Saturday’s Games
E. Illinois at SIU-Edwardsville, 3 p.m.
SE Missouri at UT Martin, 5 p.m.
Morehead St. at E. Kentucky, 7 p.m.
Tennessee Tech at Jacksonville St., 8 p.m.
Austin Peay at Murray St., 8 p.m.
Belmont at Tennessee St., 8:30 p.m.
