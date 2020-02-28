Listen Live Sports

All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Hofstra 13 4 .765 22 8 .733
William & Mary 12 5 .706 20 10 .667
Towson 11 6 .647 18 12 .600
Delaware 10 7 .588 20 10 .667
Coll. of Charleston 10 7 .588 16 13 .552
Northeastern 9 8 .529 15 14 .517
Elon 7 10 .412 11 19 .367
Drexel 6 11 .353 13 17 .433
UNC-Wilmington 5 12 .294 10 20 .333
James Madison 2 15 .118 9 19 .321

___

Saturday’s Games

Drexel at Coll. of Charleston, 4 p.m.

James Madison at Hofstra, 4 p.m.

Elon at William & Mary, 4 p.m.

Delaware at UNC-Wilmington, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Towson at Northeastern, 4 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
North Texas 13 3 .813 19 10 .655
W. Kentucky 12 4 .750 19 9 .679
Louisiana Tech 11 5 .688 20 8 .714
Charlotte 9 6 .600 15 11 .577
FIU 8 7 .533 17 11 .607
UAB 8 8 .500 17 12 .586
FAU 8 8 .500 16 13 .552
Marshall 8 8 .500 14 15 .483
Old Dominion 7 8 .467 11 17 .393
UTSA 6 9 .400 12 16 .429
UTEP 5 10 .333 14 14 .500
Rice 5 10 .333 13 15 .464
Southern Miss. 5 10 .333 9 19 .321
Middle Tennessee 3 12 .200 7 21 .250

___

Sunday’s Games

FIU at Charlotte, 2 p.m.

W. Kentucky at North Texas, 2 p.m.

FAU at Old Dominion, 2 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at Rice, 3 p.m.

UAB at UTSA, 3 p.m.

Southern Miss. at UTEP, 4 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Wright St. 15 3 .833 25 6 .806
N. Kentucky 13 5 .722 21 9 .700
Green Bay 10 7 .588 15 15 .500
Ill.-Chicago 10 7 .588 15 15 .500
Youngstown St. 9 8 .529 16 14 .533
Milwaukee 7 10 .412 12 17 .414
Oakland 7 10 .412 12 18 .400
Cleveland St. 7 10 .412 11 19 .367
Detroit 5 12 .294 7 23 .233
IUPUI 3 14 .176 7 23 .233

___

Friday’s Games

Wright St. 64, N. Kentucky 62

Saturday’s Games

Detroit at IUPUI, Noon

Oakland at Ill.-Chicago, 4:12 p.m.

Cleveland St. at Green Bay, 8 p.m.

Youngstown St. at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Yale 9 2 .818 21 6 .778
Harvard 8 3 .727 19 7 .731
Princeton 8 3 .727 13 11 .542
Brown 6 5 .545 13 11 .542
Penn 5 6 .455 13 11 .542
Dartmouth 4 7 .364 11 15 .423
Cornell 3 8 .273 6 18 .250
Columbia 1 10 .091 6 21 .222

___

Friday’s Games

Princeton 71, Brown 49

Harvard 77, Columbia 69

Dartmouth 82, Cornell 70

Yale 76, Penn 73

Saturday’s Games

Penn at Brown, 6 p.m.

Harvard at Cornell, 6 p.m.

Dartmouth at Columbia, 7 p.m.

Princeton at Yale, 7 p.m.

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Siena 13 5 .722 17 10 .630
St. Peter’s 12 6 .667 15 12 .556
Monmouth (NJ) 10 7 .588 16 12 .571
Rider 10 8 .556 16 12 .571
Iona 9 8 .529 11 13 .458
Manhattan 8 9 .471 12 14 .462
Niagara 8 9 .471 10 18 .357
Quinnipiac 8 10 .444 13 15 .464
Fairfield 7 10 .412 11 17 .393
Marist 6 12 .333 7 20 .259
Canisius 5 12 .294 10 18 .357

___

Friday’s Games

Quinnipiac 60, Fairfield 58

Siena 52, Marist 50

Rider 79, Monmouth (NJ) 67

Saturday’s Games

Iona at Niagara, 1 p.m.

St. Peter’s at Canisius, 2 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Rider at Fairfield, 2 p.m.

Manhattan at Monmouth (NJ), 2 p.m.

Marist at Quinnipiac, 2 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Bowling Green 12 3 .800 21 7 .750
Akron 11 4 .733 21 7 .750
N. Illinois 10 5 .667 17 11 .607
Buffalo 9 6 .600 18 10 .643
Ball St. 9 6 .600 16 12 .571
Kent St. 8 8 .500 18 11 .621
Ohio 7 9 .438 15 14 .517
Toledo 6 9 .400 14 14 .500
Cent. Michigan 6 9 .400 13 15 .464
E. Michigan 5 10 .333 15 13 .536
Miami (Ohio) 4 11 .267 11 17 .393
W. Michigan 4 11 .267 11 17 .393

___

Friday’s Games

Ohio 76, Kent St. 69

Saturday’s Games

Cent. Michigan at E. Michigan, Noon

Akron at Buffalo, 2 p.m.

Ball St. at Toledo, 2 p.m.

Bowling Green at Miami (Ohio), 3:30 p.m.

N. Illinois at W. Michigan, 4:30 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
NC A&T 11 3 .786 15 14 .517
NC Central 10 3 .769 14 13 .519
Norfolk St. 9 4 .692 13 15 .464
Florida A&M 10 5 .667 12 14 .462
Bethune-Cookman 9 5 .643 15 13 .536
Morgan St. 9 5 .643 15 14 .517
SC State 6 8 .429 11 15 .423
Coppin St. 5 9 .357 9 20 .310
Md.-Eastern Shore 4 9 .308 5 23 .179
Delaware St. 2 11 .154 3 24 .111
Howard 0 13 .000 2 26 .071

___

Saturday’s Games

Delaware St. at Md.-Eastern Shore, 4 p.m.

Coppin St. at Morgan St., 4 p.m.

NC Central at SC State, 4 p.m.

Howard at Norfolk St., 6:30 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Norfolk St. at Delaware St., 7:30 p.m.

Md.-Eastern Shore at Howard, 7:30 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at NC Central, 7:30 p.m.

NC A&T at SC State, 7:30 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
N. Iowa 13 4 .765 24 5 .828
Loyola of Chicago 12 5 .706 20 10 .667
Bradley 11 6 .647 20 10 .667
Indiana St. 10 7 .588 17 11 .607
S. Illinois 10 7 .588 16 14 .533
Valparaiso 9 8 .529 16 14 .533
Drake 8 9 .471 18 12 .600
Missouri St. 8 9 .471 14 16 .467
Illinois St. 4 13 .235 9 20 .310
Evansville 0 17 .000 9 21 .300

___

Saturday’s Games

Loyola of Chicago at Bradley, 2 p.m.

Illinois St. at Evansville, 2 p.m.

Valparaiso at Indiana St., 2 p.m.

S. Illinois at Missouri St., 4 p.m.

N. Iowa at Drake, 6 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
San Diego St. 16 1 .941 27 1 .964
Utah St. 12 5 .706 23 7 .767
Nevada 12 5 .706 19 10 .655
UNLV 11 6 .647 16 14 .533
Boise St. 11 7 .611 19 11 .633
Colorado St. 10 7 .588 19 11 .633
New Mexico 6 11 .353 17 13 .567
Fresno St. 6 11 .353 10 18 .357
Air Force 5 12 .294 11 18 .379
San Jose St. 3 14 .176 7 22 .241
Wyoming 2 15 .118 7 22 .241

___

Saturday’s Games

Air Force at Colorado St., 4 p.m.

UNLV at San Jose St., 5 p.m.

Wyoming at Fresno St., 7 p.m.

San Diego St. at Nevada, 8 p.m.

Utah St. at New Mexico, 10 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
St. Francis (Pa.) 13 4 .765 20 8 .714
Robert Morris 12 5 .706 16 14 .533
Sacred Heart 11 6 .647 18 12 .600
Fairleigh Dickinson 8 9 .471 10 18 .357
Mount St. Mary’s 7 10 .412 11 19 .367
Bryant 6 11 .353 14 16 .467
St. Francis Brooklyn 6 11 .353 12 17 .414
Wagner 5 12 .294 8 20 .286
CCSU 3 14 .176 4 26 .133

___

Saturday’s Games

St. Francis Brooklyn at CCSU, 1 p.m.

St. Francis (Pa.) at Robert Morris, 1 p.m.

Bryant at Wagner, 2 p.m.

LIU at Sacred Heart, 3:30 p.m.

Fairleigh Dickinson at Mount St. Mary’s, 4 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Belmont 14 3 .824 23 7 .767
Murray St. 14 3 .824 21 8 .724
Austin Peay 14 3 .824 20 10 .667
E. Kentucky 11 6 .647 14 16 .467
Tennessee St. 9 8 .529 17 13 .567
E. Illinois 8 9 .471 15 14 .517
Morehead St. 7 10 .412 13 17 .433
Jacksonville St. 7 10 .412 12 18 .400
Tennessee Tech 6 11 .353 9 21 .300
SIU-Edwardsville 5 12 .294 8 22 .267
UT Martin 4 13 .235 8 20 .286
SE Missouri 3 14 .176 7 23 .233

___

Saturday’s Games

E. Illinois at SIU-Edwardsville, 3 p.m.

SE Missouri at UT Martin, 5 p.m.

Morehead St. at E. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at Jacksonville St., 8 p.m.

Austin Peay at Murray St., 8 p.m.

Belmont at Tennessee St., 8:30 p.m.

