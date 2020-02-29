All Times EST
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UCLA
|12
|5
|.706
|19
|11
|.633
|Oregon
|11
|5
|.688
|22
|7
|.759
|Colorado
|10
|6
|.625
|21
|8
|.724
|Arizona St.
|10
|6
|.625
|19
|10
|.655
|Southern Cal
|10
|7
|.588
|21
|9
|.700
|Arizona
|9
|7
|.563
|19
|10
|.655
|Stanford
|8
|7
|.533
|19
|9
|.679
|California
|7
|9
|.438
|13
|16
|.448
|Washington St.
|6
|10
|.375
|15
|14
|.517
|Utah
|6
|11
|.353
|15
|14
|.517
|Oregon St.
|5
|11
|.313
|15
|13
|.536
|Washington
|3
|13
|.188
|13
|16
|.448
___
Saturday’s Games
California 86, Utah 79, OT
Southern Cal 71, Arizona St. 61
UCLA 69, Arizona 64
Sunday’s Games
Colorado at Stanford, 6 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Colgate
|14
|4
|.778
|23
|8
|.742
|Boston U.
|12
|6
|.667
|18
|13
|.581
|American U.
|12
|6
|.667
|16
|13
|.552
|Lafayette
|10
|8
|.556
|18
|11
|.621
|Army
|10
|8
|.556
|15
|14
|.517
|Navy
|8
|10
|.444
|14
|15
|.483
|Bucknell
|8
|10
|.444
|12
|19
|.387
|Loyola (Md.)
|7
|11
|.389
|15
|16
|.484
|Lehigh
|7
|11
|.389
|10
|20
|.333
|Holy Cross
|2
|16
|.111
|3
|28
|.097
___
Saturday’s Games
Boston U. 74, Bucknell 71
Colgate 91, Army 65
American U. 90, Holy Cross 47
Lafayette 62, Navy 60
Lehigh 74, Loyola (Md.) 71
Tuesday’s Games
Holy Cross at Bucknell, 7 p.m.
Loyola (Md.) at Lehigh, 7 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Kentucky
|14
|2
|.875
|24
|5
|.828
|Auburn
|11
|5
|.688
|24
|5
|.828
|LSU
|11
|5
|.688
|20
|9
|.690
|Mississippi St.
|10
|6
|.625
|19
|10
|.655
|Florida
|10
|6
|.625
|18
|11
|.621
|South Carolina
|9
|7
|.563
|17
|12
|.586
|Alabama
|8
|8
|.500
|16
|13
|.552
|Tennessee
|8
|8
|.500
|16
|13
|.552
|Texas A&M
|8
|8
|.500
|14
|14
|.500
|Arkansas
|6
|10
|.375
|18
|11
|.621
|Missouri
|6
|10
|.375
|14
|15
|.483
|Georgia
|5
|11
|.313
|15
|14
|.517
|Mississippi
|5
|11
|.313
|14
|15
|.483
|Vanderbilt
|1
|15
|.063
|9
|20
|.310
___
Saturday’s Games
LSU 64, Texas A&M 50
Mississippi 86, Vanderbilt 60
Tennessee 63, Florida 58
Mississippi St. 67, Missouri 63
Kentucky 73, Auburn 66
Georgia 99, Arkansas 89
Alabama 90, South Carolina 86
Tuesday’s Games
Mississippi St. at South Carolina, 6:30 p.m.
Vanderbilt at Alabama, 8:30 p.m.
Tennessee at Kentucky, 9 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|ETSU
|16
|2
|.889
|27
|4
|.871
|Furman
|15
|3
|.833
|25
|6
|.806
|UNC-Greensboro
|13
|5
|.722
|23
|8
|.742
|Mercer
|11
|7
|.611
|17
|14
|.548
|W. Carolina
|10
|8
|.556
|18
|11
|.621
|Chattanooga
|10
|8
|.556
|19
|12
|.613
|Wofford
|8
|10
|.444
|16
|15
|.516
|Samford
|4
|14
|.222
|10
|22
|.313
|VMI
|3
|15
|.167
|8
|23
|.258
|The Citadel
|0
|18
|.000
|6
|23
|.207
___
Saturday’s Games
ETSU 68, W. Carolina 67
Furman 82, The Citadel 58
Chattanooga 74, UNC-Greensboro 72
Mercer 59, Wofford 47
Samford 84, VMI 78
SOUTHERN INTERCOLLEGIATE ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Savannah St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Stephen F. Austin
|17
|1
|.944
|26
|3
|.897
|Abilene Christian
|14
|4
|.778
|19
|10
|.655
|Nicholls
|14
|5
|.737
|20
|10
|.667
|Sam Houston St.
|11
|7
|.611
|18
|11
|.621
|Lamar
|10
|9
|.526
|16
|14
|.533
|McNeese St.
|9
|9
|.500
|14
|15
|.483
|Northwestern St.
|9
|9
|.500
|12
|15
|.444
|Cent. Arkansas
|9
|9
|.500
|10
|19
|.345
|Texas A&M-CC
|8
|10
|.444
|12
|17
|.414
|Incarnate Word
|6
|12
|.333
|9
|20
|.310
|New Orleans
|4
|14
|.222
|8
|20
|.286
|SE Louisiana
|4
|14
|.222
|7
|22
|.241
|Houston Baptist
|3
|15
|.167
|3
|24
|.111
___
Saturday’s Games
Nicholls 92, New Orleans 68
Abilene Christian 75, Cent. Arkansas 70
SE Louisiana 95, Northwestern St. 92
Stephen F. Austin 95, Lamar 76
Texas A&M-CC 78, Incarnate Word 70
McNeese St. 100, Houston Baptist 80
Tuesday’s Games
Stephen F. Austin at Abilene Christian, 8:30 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Prairie View
|13
|2
|.867
|17
|11
|.607
|Texas Southern
|11
|4
|.733
|14
|14
|.500
|Southern U.
|11
|5
|.688
|14
|15
|.483
|Grambling St.
|9
|6
|.600
|15
|13
|.536
|Alcorn St.
|9
|7
|.563
|13
|14
|.481
|Jackson St.
|8
|7
|.533
|11
|17
|.393
|Alabama St.
|7
|8
|.467
|8
|20
|.286
|Alabama A&M
|4
|11
|.267
|7
|19
|.269
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|3
|13
|.188
|4
|24
|.143
|MVSU
|2
|14
|.125
|2
|26
|.071
___
Saturday’s Games
Prairie View 65, Alabama St. 58
Southern U. 71, Alcorn St. 57
Grambling St. 60, Ark.-Pine Bluff 46
Jackson St. 87, MVSU 70
Texas Southern 85, Alabama A&M 58
Monday’s Games
MVSU at Grambling St., 8:30 p.m.
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Jackson St., 8:30 p.m.
Alabama St. at Texas Southern, 8:30 p.m.
Alabama A&M at Prairie View, 9 p.m.
SUMMIT LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|N. Dakota St.
|13
|3
|.813
|22
|8
|.733
|S. Dakota St.
|13
|3
|.813
|22
|9
|.710
|South Dakota
|10
|6
|.625
|20
|11
|.645
|Oral Roberts
|9
|7
|.563
|16
|13
|.552
|Nebraska-Omaha
|9
|7
|.563
|16
|15
|.516
|North Dakota
|7
|9
|.438
|13
|17
|.433
|Fort Wayne
|6
|10
|.375
|13
|18
|.419
|Denver
|3
|13
|.188
|7
|23
|.233
|W. Illinois
|2
|14
|.125
|5
|21
|.192
___
Saturday’s Games
Denver 69, W. Illinois 63
South Dakota 77, North Dakota 67
N. Dakota St. 87, Nebraska-Omaha 67
Oral Roberts 72, Fort Wayne 66
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UALR
|15
|4
|.789
|21
|9
|.700
|Texas State
|13
|6
|.684
|20
|10
|.667
|South Alabama
|12
|7
|.632
|19
|11
|.633
|Georgia Southern
|12
|7
|.632
|18
|12
|.600
|Georgia St.
|11
|8
|.579
|18
|12
|.600
|Appalachian St.
|10
|9
|.526
|16
|14
|.533
|Texas-Arlington
|9
|10
|.474
|13
|17
|.433
|Coastal Carolina
|8
|11
|.421
|15
|15
|.500
|Arkansas St.
|7
|12
|.368
|15
|15
|.500
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|7
|12
|.368
|12
|18
|.400
|Louisiana-Monroe
|5
|14
|.263
|9
|19
|.321
|Troy
|5
|14
|.263
|9
|21
|.300
___
Saturday’s Games
UALR 91, Louisiana-Lafayette 69
Coastal Carolina 84, Appalachian St. 77
South Alabama 78, Troy 63
Tuesday’s Games
Arkansas St. at Georgia Southern, 7 p.m.
UALR at Georgia St., 7 p.m.
Texas-Arlington at Troy, 7 p.m.
Coastal Carolina at Louisiana-Lafayette, 8 p.m.
Appalachian St. at Louisiana-Monroe, 8 p.m.
Texas State at South Alabama, 8 p.m.
WEST COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Gonzaga
|15
|1
|.938
|29
|2
|.935
|BYU
|13
|3
|.813
|24
|7
|.774
|Saint Mary’s (Cal)
|11
|5
|.688
|24
|7
|.774
|Pacific
|11
|5
|.688
|23
|9
|.719
|San Francisco
|9
|7
|.563
|20
|11
|.645
|Pepperdine
|8
|8
|.500
|15
|15
|.500
|Santa Clara
|6
|10
|.375
|19
|12
|.613
|Loyola Marymount
|4
|12
|.250
|10
|20
|.333
|San Diego
|2
|14
|.125
|9
|22
|.290
|Portland
|1
|15
|.063
|9
|22
|.290
___
Saturday’s Games
Santa Clara 73, Portland 68
BYU 81, Pepperdine 64
San Francisco 69, Loyola Marymount 67
Gonzaga 86, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 76
Pacific 71, San Diego 64
WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|New Mexico St.
|15
|0
|1.000
|24
|6
|.800
|California Baptist
|10
|4
|.714
|21
|8
|.724
|Rio Grande
|8
|7
|.533
|13
|16
|.448
|UMKC
|7
|7
|.500
|15
|14
|.517
|Seattle
|7
|7
|.500
|14
|15
|.483
|Grand Canyon
|7
|8
|.467
|12
|17
|.414
|CS Bakersfield
|6
|9
|.400
|12
|18
|.400
|Utah Valley
|5
|9
|.357
|11
|18
|.379
|Chicago St.
|0
|14
|.000
|4
|25
|.138
___
Saturday’s Games
Rio Grande 88, Grand Canyon 80
UMKC 80, Chicago St. 58
New Mexico St. 62, CS Bakersfield 46
California Baptist 88, Seattle 87, OT
