BKC Glance

February 29, 2020 10:06 am
 
3 min read
      

All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Hofstra 14 4 .778 23 8 .742
William & Mary 13 5 .722 21 10 .677
Towson 11 6 .647 18 12 .600
Delaware 11 7 .611 21 10 .677
Coll. of Charleston 11 7 .611 17 13 .567
Northeastern 9 8 .529 15 14 .517
Elon 7 11 .389 11 20 .355
Drexel 6 12 .333 13 18 .419
UNC-Wilmington 5 13 .278 10 21 .323
James Madison 2 16 .111 9 20 .310

___

Saturday’s Games

Coll. of Charleston 75, Drexel 66

Hofstra 97, James Madison 81

William & Mary 86, Elon 79

Delaware 82, UNC-Wilmington 65

Sunday’s Games

Towson at Northeastern, 4 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
North Texas 13 3 .813 19 10 .655
W. Kentucky 12 4 .750 19 9 .679
Louisiana Tech 11 5 .688 20 8 .714
Charlotte 9 6 .600 15 11 .577
FIU 8 7 .533 17 11 .607
UAB 8 8 .500 17 12 .586
FAU 8 8 .500 16 13 .552
Marshall 8 8 .500 14 15 .483
Old Dominion 7 8 .467 11 17 .393
UTSA 6 9 .400 12 16 .429
UTEP 5 10 .333 14 14 .500
Rice 5 10 .333 13 15 .464
Southern Miss. 5 10 .333 9 19 .321
Middle Tennessee 3 12 .200 7 21 .250

___

Sunday’s Games

FIU at Charlotte, 2 p.m.

W. Kentucky at North Texas, 2 p.m.

FAU at Old Dominion, 2 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at Rice, 3 p.m.

UAB at UTSA, 3 p.m.

Southern Miss. at UTEP, 4 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Wright St. 15 3 .833 25 6 .806
N. Kentucky 13 5 .722 21 9 .700
Green Bay 11 7 .611 16 15 .516
Youngstown St. 10 8 .556 17 14 .548
Ill.-Chicago 10 8 .556 15 16 .484
Oakland 8 10 .444 13 18 .419
Milwaukee 7 11 .389 12 18 .400
Cleveland St. 7 11 .389 11 20 .355
Detroit 6 12 .333 8 23 .258
IUPUI 3 15 .167 7 24 .226

___

Saturday’s Games

Detroit 90, IUPUI 88

Oakland 68, Ill.-Chicago 66

Green Bay 74, Cleveland St. 67

Youngstown St. 73, Milwaukee 69

Tuesday’s Games

Cleveland St. at Oakland, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Youngstown St., 7 p.m.

IUPUI at Ill.-Chicago, 8 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Yale 10 2 .833 22 6 .786
Harvard 9 3 .750 20 7 .741
Princeton 8 4 .667 13 12 .520
Penn 6 6 .500 14 11 .560
Brown 6 6 .500 13 12 .520
Dartmouth 5 7 .417 12 15 .444
Cornell 3 9 .250 6 19 .240
Columbia 1 11 .083 6 22 .214

___

Saturday’s Games

Penn 73, Brown 68

Harvard 67, Cornell 58

Dartmouth 76, Columbia 57

Yale 66, Princeton 63

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Siena 13 5 .722 17 10 .630
St. Peter’s 13 6 .684 16 12 .571
Monmouth (NJ) 10 7 .588 16 12 .571
Rider 10 8 .556 16 12 .571
Iona 9 9 .500 11 14 .440
Niagara 9 9 .500 11 18 .379
Manhattan 8 9 .471 12 14 .462
Quinnipiac 8 10 .444 13 15 .464
Fairfield 7 10 .412 11 17 .393
Marist 6 12 .333 7 20 .259
Canisius 5 13 .278 10 19 .345

___

Saturday’s Games

Niagara 100, Iona 91, OT

St. Peter’s 69, Canisius 68

Sunday’s Games

Rider at Fairfield, 2 p.m.

Manhattan at Monmouth (NJ), 2 p.m.

Marist at Quinnipiac, 2 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Akron 12 4 .750 22 7 .759
Bowling Green 12 4 .750 21 8 .724
N. Illinois 10 6 .625 17 12 .586
Buffalo 9 7 .563 18 11 .621
Ball St. 9 7 .563 16 13 .552
Kent St. 8 8 .500 18 11 .621
Ohio 7 9 .438 15 14 .517
Toledo 7 9 .438 15 14 .517
E. Michigan 6 10 .375 16 13 .552
Cent. Michigan 6 10 .375 13 16 .448
Miami (Ohio) 5 11 .313 12 17 .414
W. Michigan 5 11 .313 12 17 .414

___

Saturday’s Games

E. Michigan 67, Cent. Michigan 63

Akron 86, Buffalo 73

Toledo 69, Ball St. 63

Miami (Ohio) 73, Bowling Green 55

W. Michigan 72, N. Illinois 69

Tuesday’s Games

Cent. Michigan at Ball St., 7 p.m.

Miami (Ohio) at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Bowling Green at Kent St., 7 p.m.

E. Michigan at W. Michigan, 7 p.m.

Ohio at Akron, 7:30 p.m.

Toledo at N. Illinois, 8 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
NC Central 11 3 .786 15 13 .536
NC A&T 11 3 .786 15 14 .517
Norfolk St. 10 4 .714 14 15 .483
Florida A&M 10 5 .667 12 14 .462
Bethune-Cookman 9 5 .643 15 13 .536
Morgan St. 9 6 .600 15 15 .500
SC State 6 9 .400 11 16 .407
Coppin St. 6 9 .400 10 20 .333
Md.-Eastern Shore 4 10 .286 5 24 .172
Delaware St. 3 11 .214 4 24 .143
Howard 0 14 .000 2 27 .069

___

Saturday’s Games

Delaware St. 84, Md.-Eastern Shore 63

Coppin St. 72, Morgan St. 65

NC Central 83, SC State 82, 2OT

Norfolk St. 89, Howard 59

Monday’s Games

Norfolk St. at Delaware St., 7:30 p.m.

Md.-Eastern Shore at Howard, 7:30 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at NC Central, 7:30 p.m.

NC A&T at SC State, 7:30 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
N. Iowa 14 4 .778 25 5 .833
Loyola of Chicago 13 5 .722 21 10 .677
Bradley 11 7 .611 20 11 .645
Indiana St. 11 7 .611 18 11 .621
S. Illinois 10 8 .556 16 15 .516
Valparaiso 9 9 .500 16 15 .516
Missouri St. 9 9 .500 15 16 .484
Drake 8 10 .444 18 13 .581
Illinois St. 5 13 .278 10 20 .333
Evansville 0 18 .000 9 22 .290

___

Saturday’s Games

Loyola of Chicago 67, Bradley 66

Illinois St. 71, Evansville 60

Indiana St. 71, Valparaiso 58

Missouri St. 84, S. Illinois 59

N. Iowa 70, Drake 43

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
San Diego St. 17 1 .944 28 1 .966
Utah St. 12 6 .667 23 8 .742
Nevada 12 6 .667 19 11 .633
UNLV 12 6 .667 17 14 .548
Colorado St. 11 7 .611 20 11 .645
Boise St. 11 7 .611 19 11 .633
New Mexico 7 11 .389 18 13 .581
Fresno St. 7 11 .389 11 18 .379
Air Force 5 13 .278 11 19 .367
San Jose St. 3 15 .167 7 23 .233
Wyoming 2 16 .111 7 23 .233

___

Saturday’s Games

Colorado St. 87, Air Force 74

UNLV 92, San Jose St. 69

Fresno St. 63, Wyoming 55

San Diego St. 83, Nevada 76

New Mexico 66, Utah St. 64

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
St. Francis (Pa.) 13 5 .722 20 9 .690
Robert Morris 13 5 .722 17 14 .548
Sacred Heart 12 6 .667 19 12 .613
Fairleigh Dickinson 9 9 .500 11 18 .379
Bryant 7 11 .389 15 16 .484
St. Francis Brooklyn 7 11 .389 13 17 .433
Mount St. Mary’s 7 11 .389 11 20 .355
Wagner 5 13 .278 8 21 .276
CCSU 3 15 .167 4 27 .129

___

Saturday’s Games

St. Francis Brooklyn 85, CCSU 79

Robert Morris 78, St. Francis (Pa.) 68

Bryant 80, Wagner 59

Sacred Heart 76, LIU 67

Fairleigh Dickinson 83, Mount St. Mary’s 77

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Belmont 15 3 .833 24 7 .774
Murray St. 15 3 .833 22 8 .733
Austin Peay 14 4 .778 20 11 .645
E. Kentucky 12 6 .667 15 16 .484
Tennessee St. 9 9 .500 17 14 .548
E. Illinois 9 9 .500 16 14 .533
Jacksonville St. 8 10 .444 13 18 .419
Morehead St. 7 11 .389 13 18 .419
Tennessee Tech 6 12 .333 9 22 .290
UT Martin 5 13 .278 9 20 .310
SIU-Edwardsville 5 13 .278 8 23 .258
SE Missouri 3 15 .167 7 24 .226

___

Saturday’s Games

E. Illinois 70, SIU-Edwardsville 52

UT Martin 87, SE Missouri 78

E. Kentucky 80, Morehead St. 76

Jacksonville St. 75, Tennessee Tech 71

Murray St. 75, Austin Peay 61

Belmont 72, Tennessee St. 65

