All Times EST
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Hofstra
|14
|4
|.778
|23
|8
|.742
|William & Mary
|13
|5
|.722
|21
|10
|.677
|Towson
|11
|6
|.647
|18
|12
|.600
|Delaware
|11
|7
|.611
|21
|10
|.677
|Coll. of Charleston
|11
|7
|.611
|17
|13
|.567
|Northeastern
|9
|8
|.529
|15
|14
|.517
|Elon
|7
|11
|.389
|11
|20
|.355
|Drexel
|6
|12
|.333
|13
|18
|.419
|UNC-Wilmington
|5
|13
|.278
|10
|21
|.323
|James Madison
|2
|16
|.111
|9
|20
|.310
___
Saturday’s Games
Coll. of Charleston 75, Drexel 66
Hofstra 97, James Madison 81
William & Mary 86, Elon 79
Delaware 82, UNC-Wilmington 65
Sunday’s Games
Towson at Northeastern, 4 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|North Texas
|13
|3
|.813
|19
|10
|.655
|W. Kentucky
|12
|4
|.750
|19
|9
|.679
|Louisiana Tech
|11
|5
|.688
|20
|8
|.714
|Charlotte
|9
|6
|.600
|15
|11
|.577
|FIU
|8
|7
|.533
|17
|11
|.607
|UAB
|8
|8
|.500
|17
|12
|.586
|FAU
|8
|8
|.500
|16
|13
|.552
|Marshall
|8
|8
|.500
|14
|15
|.483
|Old Dominion
|7
|8
|.467
|11
|17
|.393
|UTSA
|6
|9
|.400
|12
|16
|.429
|UTEP
|5
|10
|.333
|14
|14
|.500
|Rice
|5
|10
|.333
|13
|15
|.464
|Southern Miss.
|5
|10
|.333
|9
|19
|.321
|Middle Tennessee
|3
|12
|.200
|7
|21
|.250
___
Sunday’s Games
FIU at Charlotte, 2 p.m.
W. Kentucky at North Texas, 2 p.m.
FAU at Old Dominion, 2 p.m.
Middle Tennessee at Rice, 3 p.m.
UAB at UTSA, 3 p.m.
Southern Miss. at UTEP, 4 p.m.
HORIZON LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wright St.
|15
|3
|.833
|25
|6
|.806
|N. Kentucky
|13
|5
|.722
|21
|9
|.700
|Green Bay
|11
|7
|.611
|16
|15
|.516
|Youngstown St.
|10
|8
|.556
|17
|14
|.548
|Ill.-Chicago
|10
|8
|.556
|15
|16
|.484
|Oakland
|8
|10
|.444
|13
|18
|.419
|Milwaukee
|7
|11
|.389
|12
|18
|.400
|Cleveland St.
|7
|11
|.389
|11
|20
|.355
|Detroit
|6
|12
|.333
|8
|23
|.258
|IUPUI
|3
|15
|.167
|7
|24
|.226
___
Saturday’s Games
Detroit 90, IUPUI 88
Oakland 68, Ill.-Chicago 66
Green Bay 74, Cleveland St. 67
Youngstown St. 73, Milwaukee 69
Tuesday’s Games
Cleveland St. at Oakland, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Youngstown St., 7 p.m.
IUPUI at Ill.-Chicago, 8 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Yale
|10
|2
|.833
|22
|6
|.786
|Harvard
|9
|3
|.750
|20
|7
|.741
|Princeton
|8
|4
|.667
|13
|12
|.520
|Penn
|6
|6
|.500
|14
|11
|.560
|Brown
|6
|6
|.500
|13
|12
|.520
|Dartmouth
|5
|7
|.417
|12
|15
|.444
|Cornell
|3
|9
|.250
|6
|19
|.240
|Columbia
|1
|11
|.083
|6
|22
|.214
___
Saturday’s Games
Penn 73, Brown 68
Harvard 67, Cornell 58
Dartmouth 76, Columbia 57
Yale 66, Princeton 63
METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Siena
|13
|5
|.722
|17
|10
|.630
|St. Peter’s
|13
|6
|.684
|16
|12
|.571
|Monmouth (NJ)
|10
|7
|.588
|16
|12
|.571
|Rider
|10
|8
|.556
|16
|12
|.571
|Iona
|9
|9
|.500
|11
|14
|.440
|Niagara
|9
|9
|.500
|11
|18
|.379
|Manhattan
|8
|9
|.471
|12
|14
|.462
|Quinnipiac
|8
|10
|.444
|13
|15
|.464
|Fairfield
|7
|10
|.412
|11
|17
|.393
|Marist
|6
|12
|.333
|7
|20
|.259
|Canisius
|5
|13
|.278
|10
|19
|.345
___
Saturday’s Games
Niagara 100, Iona 91, OT
St. Peter’s 69, Canisius 68
Sunday’s Games
Rider at Fairfield, 2 p.m.
Manhattan at Monmouth (NJ), 2 p.m.
Marist at Quinnipiac, 2 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Akron
|12
|4
|.750
|22
|7
|.759
|Bowling Green
|12
|4
|.750
|21
|8
|.724
|N. Illinois
|10
|6
|.625
|17
|12
|.586
|Buffalo
|9
|7
|.563
|18
|11
|.621
|Ball St.
|9
|7
|.563
|16
|13
|.552
|Kent St.
|8
|8
|.500
|18
|11
|.621
|Ohio
|7
|9
|.438
|15
|14
|.517
|Toledo
|7
|9
|.438
|15
|14
|.517
|E. Michigan
|6
|10
|.375
|16
|13
|.552
|Cent. Michigan
|6
|10
|.375
|13
|16
|.448
|Miami (Ohio)
|5
|11
|.313
|12
|17
|.414
|W. Michigan
|5
|11
|.313
|12
|17
|.414
___
Saturday’s Games
E. Michigan 67, Cent. Michigan 63
Akron 86, Buffalo 73
Toledo 69, Ball St. 63
Miami (Ohio) 73, Bowling Green 55
W. Michigan 72, N. Illinois 69
Tuesday’s Games
Cent. Michigan at Ball St., 7 p.m.
Miami (Ohio) at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Bowling Green at Kent St., 7 p.m.
E. Michigan at W. Michigan, 7 p.m.
Ohio at Akron, 7:30 p.m.
Toledo at N. Illinois, 8 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|NC Central
|11
|3
|.786
|15
|13
|.536
|NC A&T
|11
|3
|.786
|15
|14
|.517
|Norfolk St.
|10
|4
|.714
|14
|15
|.483
|Florida A&M
|10
|5
|.667
|12
|14
|.462
|Bethune-Cookman
|9
|5
|.643
|15
|13
|.536
|Morgan St.
|9
|6
|.600
|15
|15
|.500
|SC State
|6
|9
|.400
|11
|16
|.407
|Coppin St.
|6
|9
|.400
|10
|20
|.333
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|4
|10
|.286
|5
|24
|.172
|Delaware St.
|3
|11
|.214
|4
|24
|.143
|Howard
|0
|14
|.000
|2
|27
|.069
___
Saturday’s Games
Delaware St. 84, Md.-Eastern Shore 63
Coppin St. 72, Morgan St. 65
NC Central 83, SC State 82, 2OT
Norfolk St. 89, Howard 59
Monday’s Games
Norfolk St. at Delaware St., 7:30 p.m.
Md.-Eastern Shore at Howard, 7:30 p.m.
Bethune-Cookman at NC Central, 7:30 p.m.
NC A&T at SC State, 7:30 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|N. Iowa
|14
|4
|.778
|25
|5
|.833
|Loyola of Chicago
|13
|5
|.722
|21
|10
|.677
|Bradley
|11
|7
|.611
|20
|11
|.645
|Indiana St.
|11
|7
|.611
|18
|11
|.621
|S. Illinois
|10
|8
|.556
|16
|15
|.516
|Valparaiso
|9
|9
|.500
|16
|15
|.516
|Missouri St.
|9
|9
|.500
|15
|16
|.484
|Drake
|8
|10
|.444
|18
|13
|.581
|Illinois St.
|5
|13
|.278
|10
|20
|.333
|Evansville
|0
|18
|.000
|9
|22
|.290
___
Saturday’s Games
Loyola of Chicago 67, Bradley 66
Illinois St. 71, Evansville 60
Indiana St. 71, Valparaiso 58
Missouri St. 84, S. Illinois 59
N. Iowa 70, Drake 43
MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|San Diego St.
|17
|1
|.944
|28
|1
|.966
|Utah St.
|12
|6
|.667
|23
|8
|.742
|Nevada
|12
|6
|.667
|19
|11
|.633
|UNLV
|12
|6
|.667
|17
|14
|.548
|Colorado St.
|11
|7
|.611
|20
|11
|.645
|Boise St.
|11
|7
|.611
|19
|11
|.633
|New Mexico
|7
|11
|.389
|18
|13
|.581
|Fresno St.
|7
|11
|.389
|11
|18
|.379
|Air Force
|5
|13
|.278
|11
|19
|.367
|San Jose St.
|3
|15
|.167
|7
|23
|.233
|Wyoming
|2
|16
|.111
|7
|23
|.233
___
Saturday’s Games
Colorado St. 87, Air Force 74
UNLV 92, San Jose St. 69
Fresno St. 63, Wyoming 55
San Diego St. 83, Nevada 76
New Mexico 66, Utah St. 64
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|13
|5
|.722
|20
|9
|.690
|Robert Morris
|13
|5
|.722
|17
|14
|.548
|Sacred Heart
|12
|6
|.667
|19
|12
|.613
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|9
|9
|.500
|11
|18
|.379
|Bryant
|7
|11
|.389
|15
|16
|.484
|St. Francis Brooklyn
|7
|11
|.389
|13
|17
|.433
|Mount St. Mary’s
|7
|11
|.389
|11
|20
|.355
|Wagner
|5
|13
|.278
|8
|21
|.276
|CCSU
|3
|15
|.167
|4
|27
|.129
___
Saturday’s Games
St. Francis Brooklyn 85, CCSU 79
Robert Morris 78, St. Francis (Pa.) 68
Bryant 80, Wagner 59
Sacred Heart 76, LIU 67
Fairleigh Dickinson 83, Mount St. Mary’s 77
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Belmont
|15
|3
|.833
|24
|7
|.774
|Murray St.
|15
|3
|.833
|22
|8
|.733
|Austin Peay
|14
|4
|.778
|20
|11
|.645
|E. Kentucky
|12
|6
|.667
|15
|16
|.484
|Tennessee St.
|9
|9
|.500
|17
|14
|.548
|E. Illinois
|9
|9
|.500
|16
|14
|.533
|Jacksonville St.
|8
|10
|.444
|13
|18
|.419
|Morehead St.
|7
|11
|.389
|13
|18
|.419
|Tennessee Tech
|6
|12
|.333
|9
|22
|.290
|UT Martin
|5
|13
|.278
|9
|20
|.310
|SIU-Edwardsville
|5
|13
|.278
|8
|23
|.258
|SE Missouri
|3
|15
|.167
|7
|24
|.226
___
Saturday’s Games
E. Illinois 70, SIU-Edwardsville 52
UT Martin 87, SE Missouri 78
E. Kentucky 80, Morehead St. 76
Jacksonville St. 75, Tennessee Tech 71
Murray St. 75, Austin Peay 61
Belmont 72, Tennessee St. 65
