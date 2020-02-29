All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Vermont
|13
|2
|.867
|23
|7
|.767
|Stony Brook
|10
|5
|.667
|19
|11
|.633
|Hartford
|9
|6
|.600
|16
|14
|.533
|New Hampshire
|8
|7
|.533
|15
|13
|.536
|Albany (NY)
|7
|8
|.467
|14
|16
|.467
|UMBC
|7
|8
|.467
|14
|16
|.467
|Mass.-Lowell
|6
|9
|.400
|12
|18
|.400
|Maine
|4
|11
|.267
|8
|21
|.276
|Binghamton
|4
|12
|.250
|10
|19
|.345
___
Saturday’s Games
Maine 74, UMBC 48
New Hampshire 89, Binghamton 70
Vermont 94, Mass.-Lowell 77
Stony Brook 52, Albany (NY) 49
Tuesday’s Games
Maine at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Mass.-Lowell at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.
Stony Brook at UMBC, 7 p.m.
Albany (NY) at Vermont, 7 p.m.
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Tulsa
|12
|4
|.750
|20
|9
|.690
|Houston
|11
|4
|.733
|21
|7
|.750
|Cincinnati
|11
|4
|.733
|18
|9
|.667
|Wichita St.
|9
|6
|.600
|21
|7
|.750
|SMU
|9
|6
|.600
|19
|8
|.704
|Memphis
|9
|7
|.563
|20
|9
|.690
|UConn
|8
|8
|.500
|17
|12
|.586
|Temple
|6
|9
|.400
|14
|14
|.500
|South Florida
|5
|10
|.333
|12
|16
|.429
|UCF
|5
|11
|.313
|14
|14
|.500
|East Carolina
|5
|12
|.294
|11
|19
|.367
|Tulane
|4
|13
|.235
|12
|17
|.414
___
Saturday’s Games
UConn 84, East Carolina 63
Tulsa 65, UCF 54
Memphis 74, Tulane 67, OT
Sunday’s Games
South Florida at Temple, Noon
Cincinnati at Houston, 1 p.m.
Wichita St. at SMU, 4 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Cincinnati at South Florida, 7 p.m.
ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Dayton
|16
|0
|1.000
|27
|2
|.931
|Rhode Island
|12
|3
|.800
|20
|7
|.741
|Richmond
|12
|4
|.750
|22
|7
|.759
|Duquesne
|10
|6
|.625
|20
|8
|.714
|St. Bonaventure
|10
|6
|.625
|18
|11
|.621
|Saint Louis
|9
|6
|.600
|20
|8
|.714
|Davidson
|9
|7
|.563
|15
|13
|.536
|VCU
|8
|8
|.500
|18
|11
|.621
|UMass
|7
|9
|.438
|13
|16
|.448
|George Washington
|6
|10
|.375
|12
|17
|.414
|La Salle
|5
|11
|.313
|14
|14
|.500
|George Mason
|4
|12
|.250
|15
|14
|.517
|Saint Joseph’s
|2
|14
|.125
|6
|23
|.207
|Fordham
|1
|15
|.063
|7
|21
|.250
___
Saturday’s Games
Saint Joseph’s 73, Fordham 69
La Salle 73, St. Bonaventure 65
VCU 75, George Washington 51
Richmond 95, UMass 71
Duquesne 81, George Mason 78
Sunday’s Games
Saint Louis at Rhode Island, 2 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Davidson at Richmond, 7 p.m.
Duquesne at VCU, 7 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Florida St.
|14
|4
|.778
|24
|5
|.828
|Louisville
|14
|4
|.778
|23
|6
|.793
|Duke
|13
|5
|.722
|23
|6
|.793
|Virginia
|13
|5
|.722
|21
|7
|.750
|NC State
|9
|9
|.500
|18
|11
|.621
|Notre Dame
|9
|9
|.500
|18
|11
|.621
|Syracuse
|9
|9
|.500
|16
|13
|.552
|Clemson
|9
|9
|.500
|15
|13
|.536
|Georgia Tech
|9
|9
|.500
|15
|14
|.517
|Boston College
|7
|11
|.389
|13
|16
|.448
|Virginia Tech
|6
|11
|.353
|15
|13
|.536
|Miami
|6
|12
|.333
|14
|14
|.500
|Wake Forest
|6
|12
|.333
|13
|15
|.464
|Pittsburgh
|6
|13
|.316
|15
|15
|.500
|North Carolina
|5
|13
|.278
|12
|17
|.414
___
Saturday’s Games
NC State 77, Pittsburgh 73
Clemson 70, Florida St. 69
North Carolina 92, Syracuse 79
Wake Forest 84, Notre Dame 73
Virginia 52, Duke 50
Georgia Tech 63, Miami 57
Sunday’s Games
Virginia Tech at Louisville, 6 p.m.
Monday’s Games
NC State at Duke, 7 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Syracuse at Boston College, 7 p.m.
Wake Forest at North Carolina, 7 p.m.
ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Liberty
|13
|3
|.813
|27
|4
|.871
|North Florida
|13
|3
|.813
|20
|11
|.645
|Stetson
|9
|7
|.563
|15
|16
|.484
|Lipscomb
|9
|7
|.563
|14
|15
|.483
|North Alabama
|8
|8
|.500
|13
|16
|.448
|Jacksonville
|7
|9
|.438
|14
|17
|.452
|Florida Gulf Coast
|7
|9
|.438
|10
|21
|.323
|NJIT
|6
|10
|.375
|9
|20
|.310
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|16
|.000
|1
|28
|.034
___
Saturday’s Games
North Alabama 78, Florida Gulf Coast 73, OT
NJIT 76, Kennesaw St. 55
Jacksonville 53, Stetson 52
Lipscomb 77, Liberty 71
Tuesday’s Games
NJIT at Liberty, 7 p.m.
Jacksonville at North Florida, 7 p.m.
North Alabama at Stetson, 7 p.m.
Florida Gulf Coast at Lipscomb, 8 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Kansas
|15
|1
|.938
|26
|3
|.897
|Baylor
|14
|2
|.875
|25
|3
|.893
|Texas Tech
|9
|7
|.563
|18
|11
|.621
|Oklahoma
|8
|8
|.500
|18
|11
|.621
|Texas
|8
|8
|.500
|18
|11
|.621
|West Virginia
|7
|9
|.438
|19
|10
|.655
|TCU
|7
|9
|.438
|16
|13
|.552
|Oklahoma St.
|5
|11
|.313
|15
|14
|.517
|Iowa St.
|5
|11
|.313
|12
|17
|.414
|Kansas St.
|2
|14
|.125
|9
|20
|.310
___
Saturday’s Games
Texas 68, Texas Tech 58
Kansas 62, Kansas St. 58
TCU 75, Baylor 72
Oklahoma St. 73, Iowa St. 61
Oklahoma 73, West Virginia 62
Monday’s Games
Texas Tech at Baylor, 9 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
West Virginia at Iowa St., 9 p.m.
Texas at Oklahoma, 9 p.m.
BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Seton Hall
|13
|3
|.813
|21
|7
|.750
|Creighton
|11
|4
|.733
|22
|6
|.786
|Villanova
|11
|5
|.688
|22
|7
|.759
|Providence
|10
|6
|.625
|17
|12
|.586
|Butler
|8
|8
|.500
|20
|9
|.690
|Marquette
|8
|8
|.500
|18
|10
|.643
|Xavier
|7
|8
|.467
|18
|10
|.643
|Georgetown
|5
|10
|.333
|15
|13
|.536
|St. John’s
|3
|12
|.200
|14
|14
|.500
|DePaul
|2
|14
|.125
|14
|15
|.483
___
Saturday’s Games
Providence 58, Villanova 54
Seton Hall 88, Marquette 79
Butler 60, DePaul 42
Sunday’s Games
Creighton at St. John’s, Noon
Xavier at Georgetown, 2 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Marquette at DePaul, 8 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|E. Washington
|14
|4
|.778
|21
|8
|.724
|Montana
|14
|4
|.778
|18
|11
|.621
|N. Colorado
|13
|5
|.722
|20
|9
|.690
|Portland St.
|10
|8
|.556
|16
|14
|.533
|N. Arizona
|10
|9
|.526
|16
|12
|.571
|Montana St.
|9
|9
|.500
|15
|14
|.517
|S. Utah
|8
|10
|.444
|15
|14
|.517
|Sacramento St.
|8
|11
|.421
|15
|13
|.536
|Weber St.
|7
|10
|.412
|11
|17
|.393
|Idaho St.
|3
|14
|.176
|6
|20
|.231
|Idaho
|3
|15
|.167
|7
|22
|.241
___
Saturday’s Games
Montana St. 63, N. Arizona 57
E. Washington 68, N. Colorado 64
S. Utah 87, Idaho 55
Portland St. 89, Weber St. 83
Montana 79, Sacramento St. 71
Monday’s Games
Idaho St. at Weber St., 9 p.m.
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Winthrop
|15
|3
|.833
|21
|10
|.677
|Radford
|15
|3
|.833
|20
|10
|.667
|Gardner-Webb
|11
|7
|.611
|15
|15
|.500
|Longwood
|9
|9
|.500
|14
|17
|.452
|UNC-Asheville
|8
|10
|.444
|14
|15
|.483
|Hampton
|8
|10
|.444
|13
|18
|.419
|Charleston Southern
|7
|11
|.389
|13
|17
|.433
|SC-Upstate
|7
|11
|.389
|12
|19
|.387
|Presbyterian
|7
|11
|.389
|10
|21
|.323
|Campbell
|6
|12
|.333
|15
|15
|.500
|High Point
|6
|12
|.333
|9
|22
|.290
___
Saturday’s Games
Winthrop 84, High Point 76
Presbyterian 76, Charleston Southern 65
Gardner-Webb 70, Radford 62
Campbell 78, UNC-Asheville 69
SC-Upstate 90, Hampton 79
Tuesday’s Games
Presbyterian at Charleston Southern, 7 p.m.
High Point at SC-Upstate, 7 p.m.
Campbell at UNC-Asheville, 7 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Maryland
|13
|5
|.722
|23
|6
|.793
|Michigan St.
|12
|6
|.667
|20
|9
|.690
|Illinois
|11
|6
|.647
|19
|9
|.679
|Wisconsin
|11
|6
|.647
|18
|10
|.643
|Penn St.
|11
|7
|.611
|21
|8
|.724
|Iowa
|11
|7
|.611
|20
|9
|.690
|Ohio St.
|9
|8
|.529
|19
|9
|.679
|Michigan
|9
|8
|.529
|18
|10
|.643
|Rutgers
|9
|9
|.500
|18
|11
|.621
|Indiana
|8
|9
|.471
|18
|10
|.643
|Purdue
|8
|10
|.444
|15
|14
|.517
|Minnesota
|7
|10
|.412
|13
|14
|.481
|Nebraska
|2
|15
|.118
|7
|21
|.250
|Northwestern
|1
|16
|.059
|6
|21
|.222
___
Saturday’s Games
Iowa 77, Penn St. 68
Michigan St. 78, Maryland 66
Sunday’s Games
Indiana at Illinois, 2 p.m.
Michigan at Ohio St., 4 p.m.
Northwestern at Nebraska, 4:15 p.m.
Minnesota at Wisconsin, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Michigan St. at Penn St., 7 p.m.
Maryland at Rutgers, 7 p.m.
Purdue at Iowa, 9 p.m.
BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UC Irvine
|13
|2
|.867
|21
|10
|.677
|UC Santa Barbara
|8
|6
|.571
|19
|10
|.655
|UC Davis
|8
|6
|.571
|14
|16
|.467
|CS Northridge
|8
|6
|.571
|13
|17
|.433
|Hawaii
|7
|7
|.500
|16
|12
|.571
|UC Riverside
|6
|9
|.400
|16
|15
|.516
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|5
|9
|.357
|10
|19
|.345
|Long Beach St.
|5
|9
|.357
|10
|20
|.333
|Cal Poly
|4
|10
|.286
|7
|21
|.250
___
Saturday’s Games
UC Davis 77, Long Beach St. 76
CS Northridge 99, Cal St.-Fullerton 92
UC Irvine 69, UC Santa Barbara 58
Sunday’s Games
UC Riverside 49, Hawaii 43
