February 29, 2020
 
All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Vermont 13 2 .867 23 7 .767
Stony Brook 10 5 .667 19 11 .633
Hartford 9 6 .600 16 14 .533
New Hampshire 8 7 .533 15 13 .536
Albany (NY) 7 8 .467 14 16 .467
UMBC 7 8 .467 14 16 .467
Mass.-Lowell 6 9 .400 12 18 .400
Maine 4 11 .267 8 21 .276
Binghamton 4 12 .250 10 19 .345

___

Saturday’s Games

Maine 74, UMBC 48

New Hampshire 89, Binghamton 70

Vermont 94, Mass.-Lowell 77

Stony Brook 52, Albany (NY) 49

Tuesday’s Games

Maine at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Mass.-Lowell at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.

Stony Brook at UMBC, 7 p.m.

Albany (NY) at Vermont, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Tulsa 12 4 .750 20 9 .690
Houston 11 4 .733 21 7 .750
Cincinnati 11 4 .733 18 9 .667
Wichita St. 9 6 .600 21 7 .750
SMU 9 6 .600 19 8 .704
Memphis 9 7 .563 20 9 .690
UConn 8 8 .500 17 12 .586
Temple 6 9 .400 14 14 .500
South Florida 5 10 .333 12 16 .429
UCF 5 11 .313 14 14 .500
East Carolina 5 12 .294 11 19 .367
Tulane 4 13 .235 12 17 .414

___

Saturday’s Games

UConn 84, East Carolina 63

Tulsa 65, UCF 54

Memphis 74, Tulane 67, OT

Sunday’s Games

South Florida at Temple, Noon

Cincinnati at Houston, 1 p.m.

Wichita St. at SMU, 4 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Cincinnati at South Florida, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Dayton 16 0 1.000 27 2 .931
Rhode Island 12 3 .800 20 7 .741
Richmond 12 4 .750 22 7 .759
Duquesne 10 6 .625 20 8 .714
St. Bonaventure 10 6 .625 18 11 .621
Saint Louis 9 6 .600 20 8 .714
Davidson 9 7 .563 15 13 .536
VCU 8 8 .500 18 11 .621
UMass 7 9 .438 13 16 .448
George Washington 6 10 .375 12 17 .414
La Salle 5 11 .313 14 14 .500
George Mason 4 12 .250 15 14 .517
Saint Joseph’s 2 14 .125 6 23 .207
Fordham 1 15 .063 7 21 .250

___

Saturday’s Games

Saint Joseph’s 73, Fordham 69

La Salle 73, St. Bonaventure 65

VCU 75, George Washington 51

Richmond 95, UMass 71

Duquesne 81, George Mason 78

Sunday’s Games

Saint Louis at Rhode Island, 2 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Davidson at Richmond, 7 p.m.

Duquesne at VCU, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Florida St. 14 4 .778 24 5 .828
Louisville 14 4 .778 23 6 .793
Duke 13 5 .722 23 6 .793
Virginia 13 5 .722 21 7 .750
NC State 9 9 .500 18 11 .621
Notre Dame 9 9 .500 18 11 .621
Syracuse 9 9 .500 16 13 .552
Clemson 9 9 .500 15 13 .536
Georgia Tech 9 9 .500 15 14 .517
Boston College 7 11 .389 13 16 .448
Virginia Tech 6 11 .353 15 13 .536
Miami 6 12 .333 14 14 .500
Wake Forest 6 12 .333 13 15 .464
Pittsburgh 6 13 .316 15 15 .500
North Carolina 5 13 .278 12 17 .414

___

Saturday’s Games

NC State 77, Pittsburgh 73

Clemson 70, Florida St. 69

North Carolina 92, Syracuse 79

Wake Forest 84, Notre Dame 73

Virginia 52, Duke 50

Georgia Tech 63, Miami 57

Sunday’s Games

Virginia Tech at Louisville, 6 p.m.

Monday’s Games

NC State at Duke, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Syracuse at Boston College, 7 p.m.

Wake Forest at North Carolina, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Liberty 13 3 .813 27 4 .871
North Florida 13 3 .813 20 11 .645
Stetson 9 7 .563 15 16 .484
Lipscomb 9 7 .563 14 15 .483
North Alabama 8 8 .500 13 16 .448
Jacksonville 7 9 .438 14 17 .452
Florida Gulf Coast 7 9 .438 10 21 .323
NJIT 6 10 .375 9 20 .310
Kennesaw St. 0 16 .000 1 28 .034

___

Saturday’s Games

North Alabama 78, Florida Gulf Coast 73, OT

NJIT 76, Kennesaw St. 55

Jacksonville 53, Stetson 52

Lipscomb 77, Liberty 71

Tuesday’s Games

NJIT at Liberty, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at North Florida, 7 p.m.

North Alabama at Stetson, 7 p.m.

Florida Gulf Coast at Lipscomb, 8 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Kansas 15 1 .938 26 3 .897
Baylor 14 2 .875 25 3 .893
Texas Tech 9 7 .563 18 11 .621
Oklahoma 8 8 .500 18 11 .621
Texas 8 8 .500 18 11 .621
West Virginia 7 9 .438 19 10 .655
TCU 7 9 .438 16 13 .552
Oklahoma St. 5 11 .313 15 14 .517
Iowa St. 5 11 .313 12 17 .414
Kansas St. 2 14 .125 9 20 .310

___

Saturday’s Games

Texas 68, Texas Tech 58

Kansas 62, Kansas St. 58

TCU 75, Baylor 72

Oklahoma St. 73, Iowa St. 61

Oklahoma 73, West Virginia 62

Monday’s Games

Texas Tech at Baylor, 9 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

West Virginia at Iowa St., 9 p.m.

Texas at Oklahoma, 9 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Seton Hall 13 3 .813 21 7 .750
Creighton 11 4 .733 22 6 .786
Villanova 11 5 .688 22 7 .759
Providence 10 6 .625 17 12 .586
Butler 8 8 .500 20 9 .690
Marquette 8 8 .500 18 10 .643
Xavier 7 8 .467 18 10 .643
Georgetown 5 10 .333 15 13 .536
St. John’s 3 12 .200 14 14 .500
DePaul 2 14 .125 14 15 .483

___

Saturday’s Games

Providence 58, Villanova 54

Seton Hall 88, Marquette 79

Butler 60, DePaul 42

Sunday’s Games

Creighton at St. John’s, Noon

Xavier at Georgetown, 2 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Marquette at DePaul, 8 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
E. Washington 14 4 .778 21 8 .724
Montana 14 4 .778 18 11 .621
N. Colorado 13 5 .722 20 9 .690
Portland St. 10 8 .556 16 14 .533
N. Arizona 10 9 .526 16 12 .571
Montana St. 9 9 .500 15 14 .517
S. Utah 8 10 .444 15 14 .517
Sacramento St. 8 11 .421 15 13 .536
Weber St. 7 10 .412 11 17 .393
Idaho St. 3 14 .176 6 20 .231
Idaho 3 15 .167 7 22 .241

___

Saturday’s Games

Montana St. 63, N. Arizona 57

E. Washington 68, N. Colorado 64

S. Utah 87, Idaho 55

Portland St. 89, Weber St. 83

Montana 79, Sacramento St. 71

Monday’s Games

Idaho St. at Weber St., 9 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Winthrop 15 3 .833 21 10 .677
Radford 15 3 .833 20 10 .667
Gardner-Webb 11 7 .611 15 15 .500
Longwood 9 9 .500 14 17 .452
UNC-Asheville 8 10 .444 14 15 .483
Hampton 8 10 .444 13 18 .419
Charleston Southern 7 11 .389 13 17 .433
SC-Upstate 7 11 .389 12 19 .387
Presbyterian 7 11 .389 10 21 .323
Campbell 6 12 .333 15 15 .500
High Point 6 12 .333 9 22 .290

___

Saturday’s Games

Winthrop 84, High Point 76

Presbyterian 76, Charleston Southern 65

Gardner-Webb 70, Radford 62

Campbell 78, UNC-Asheville 69

SC-Upstate 90, Hampton 79

Tuesday’s Games

Presbyterian at Charleston Southern, 7 p.m.

High Point at SC-Upstate, 7 p.m.

Campbell at UNC-Asheville, 7 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Maryland 13 5 .722 23 6 .793
Michigan St. 12 6 .667 20 9 .690
Illinois 11 6 .647 19 9 .679
Wisconsin 11 6 .647 18 10 .643
Penn St. 11 7 .611 21 8 .724
Iowa 11 7 .611 20 9 .690
Ohio St. 9 8 .529 19 9 .679
Michigan 9 8 .529 18 10 .643
Rutgers 9 9 .500 18 11 .621
Indiana 8 9 .471 18 10 .643
Purdue 8 10 .444 15 14 .517
Minnesota 7 10 .412 13 14 .481
Nebraska 2 15 .118 7 21 .250
Northwestern 1 16 .059 6 21 .222

___

Saturday’s Games

Iowa 77, Penn St. 68

Michigan St. 78, Maryland 66

Sunday’s Games

Indiana at Illinois, 2 p.m.

Michigan at Ohio St., 4 p.m.

Northwestern at Nebraska, 4:15 p.m.

Minnesota at Wisconsin, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Michigan St. at Penn St., 7 p.m.

Maryland at Rutgers, 7 p.m.

Purdue at Iowa, 9 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UC Irvine 13 2 .867 21 10 .677
UC Santa Barbara 8 6 .571 19 10 .655
UC Davis 8 6 .571 14 16 .467
CS Northridge 8 6 .571 13 17 .433
Hawaii 7 7 .500 16 12 .571
UC Riverside 6 9 .400 16 15 .516
Cal St.-Fullerton 5 9 .357 10 19 .345
Long Beach St. 5 9 .357 10 20 .333
Cal Poly 4 10 .286 7 21 .250

___

Saturday’s Games

UC Davis 77, Long Beach St. 76

CS Northridge 99, Cal St.-Fullerton 92

UC Irvine 69, UC Santa Barbara 58

Sunday’s Games

UC Riverside 49, Hawaii 43

