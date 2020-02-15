Listen Live Sports

BKC–Louisiana-Lafayette-Troy

February 15, 2020
 
TROY, Ala. (AP) — Jalen Johnson had 20 points as Louisiana-Lafayette edged past Troy 81-77 on Saturday night.

Tirus Smith had 17 points and eight rebounds for Louisiana-Lafayette (11-16, 6-10 Sun Belt Conference). P.J. Hardy added 15 points. Mylik Wilson had 11 points and seven rebounds.

Ty Gordon scored a season-high 28 points for the Trojans (9-18, 5-11). Desmond Williams added 14 points and five steals. Nick Stampley had nine rebounds.

The Ragin’ Cajuns improve to 2-0 against the Trojans this season. Louisiana-Lafayette defeated Troy 79-62 on Jan. 4. Louisiana-Lafayette faces Louisiana-Monroe on the road next Saturday. Troy plays Coastal Carolina on the road on Thursday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

