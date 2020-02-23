Listen Live Sports

...

Blackmon leads St. Francis (PA) past Long Island

February 23, 2020 7:34 pm
 
< a min read
      

LORETTO, Pa. (AP) — Isaiah Blackmon scored 21 points and Keith Braxton posted a double-double and St. Francis (PA) beat Long Island University 74-71 on Sunday.

Blackmon’s 3-pointer with 2:25 left gave St. Francis a 71-69 lead and they never trailed again. Keith Braxton made 1 of 2 foul shots for the Red Flash (19-8, 12-4 Northeast Conference) with 11 seconds left for a 74-71 lead. Virshon Cotton missed a 3 attempt for a chance at overtime with two seconds left.

Randall Gaskins Jr. scored 15 points, Braxton scored 14 points with 10 rebounds and Myles Thompson 11 off the bench. St. Francis has won seven straight.

Raiquan Clark led the Sharks (13-16, 8-8) with 26 points and nine rebounds and Julian Batts scored 11.

___

More AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

The Associated Press

