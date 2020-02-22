Listen Live Sports

Blount lifts NC Central over Md.-Eastern Shore 74-55

February 22, 2020 7:06 pm
 
< a min read
      

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Jibri Blount had 28 points and 18 rebounds as NC Central stretched its home win streak to nine games, getting past Maryland Eastern Shore 74-55 on Saturday.

Nicolas Fennell had 16 points for NC Central (13-13, 9-3 Mid-Eastern Conference). Deven Palmer added seven rebounds. Jordan Perkins had seven assists.

Ahmad Frost had 12 points for the Hawks (5-22, 4-8). Kevon Voyles added 11 points. AJ Cheeseman had 10 points and seven rebounds.

The Eagles improve to 2-0 against the Hawks on the season. NC Central defeated Maryland Eastern Shore 69-64 on Jan. 13. NC Central faces Howard at home on Monday. Maryland Eastern Shore takes on NC A&T on the road on Monday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

