Blue Jays 2, Yankees 1

February 22, 2020 4:36 pm
 
< a min read
      
Blue Jays Yankees
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 2 6 1 Totals 30 1 3 1
Bchette ss 2 0 0 0 LMahieu 2b 1 0 0 0
R.Tjada ss 1 0 0 0 Gittens 1b 2 1 1 1
C.Bggio 2b 2 0 1 0 G.Trres ss 2 0 0 0
K.Smith 2b 2 0 0 0 K.Hlder ss 1 0 0 0
Grr Jr. dh 2 0 0 0 Urshela 3b 2 0 0 0
Al.Kirk ph 2 1 1 0 Alvarez 3b 2 0 0 0
Grr Jr. 3b 2 0 0 0 Mi.Ford 1b 2 0 0 0
A.Burns 3b 2 0 1 1 Ho.Park 2b 1 0 0 0
R.Tllez 1b 1 0 0 0 Frazier lf 2 0 0 0
Kvlehan 1b 2 0 1 0 Be.Ruta lf 2 0 1 0
Grichuk cf 2 0 0 0 Hgshoka c 2 0 0 0
A.Alfrd cf 2 1 1 0 J.Thole c 2 0 0 0
Hrnndez rf 2 0 0 0 E.Kratz dh 2 0 0 0
Placios rf 2 0 0 0 K.Dglan ph 1 0 0 0
D.Fsher lf 2 0 1 0 Herrera rf 2 0 1 0
Fo.Wall lf 1 0 0 0 Z.Zhner rf 1 0 0 0
D.Jnsen c 2 0 0 0 Granite cf 2 0 0 0
C.Jseph c 1 0 0 0 Olvares cf 1 0 0 0
Toronto 000 001 100 2
New York 000 000 001 1

E_Higashioka (1). 2B_Burns (1), Fisher (1), Ruta (1). HR_Gittens (1). SB_Alford 3 (3), Wall (1). CS_Kivlehan (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Blue Jays
Thornton 2 0 0 0 1 0
Gaviglio 1 1 0 0 0 2
Romano 1 0 0 0 0 1
Cole W, 0-0 1 0 0 0 0 1
Moran H, 0 1 0 0 0 0 2
Aumont H, 0 1 1 0 0 0 0
Diaz H, 0 1 0 0 0 0 1
Petricka S, 0-0 1 1 1 1 2 1
Yankees
Happ 2 0 0 0 0 3
King 1 2-3 2 0 0 1 1
Cessa 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Tropeano L, 0-0 1 2 1 1 0 1
Avilan 2-3 1 1 1 1 1
Ort 1-3 0 0 0 1 1
Acevedo 1 1 0 0 0 0
Kriske 1 0 0 0 0 1

WP_Gaviglio, King, Tropeano.

Umpires_Home, Jerry Layne First, Mark Wegner Second, Phil Cuzzi Third, Jose Nava.

T_2:56. A_9,864

