Blue Jays 2, Yankees 1

Blue Jays Yankees ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 32 2 6 1 Totals 30 1 3 1 Bchette ss 2 0 0 0 LMahieu 2b 1 0 0 0 R.Tjada ss 1 0 0 0 Gittens 1b 2 1 1 1 C.Bggio 2b 2 0 1 0 G.Trres ss 2 0 0 0 K.Smith 2b 2 0 0 0 K.Hlder ss 1 0 0 0 Grr Jr. dh 2 0 0 0 Urshela 3b 2 0 0 0 Al.Kirk ph 2 1 1 0 Alvarez 3b 2 0 0 0 Grr Jr. 3b 2 0 0 0 Mi.Ford 1b 2 0 0 0 A.Burns 3b 2 0 1 1 Ho.Park 2b 1 0 0 0 R.Tllez 1b 1 0 0 0 Frazier lf 2 0 0 0 Kvlehan 1b 2 0 1 0 Be.Ruta lf 2 0 1 0 Grichuk cf 2 0 0 0 Hgshoka c 2 0 0 0 A.Alfrd cf 2 1 1 0 J.Thole c 2 0 0 0 Hrnndez rf 2 0 0 0 E.Kratz dh 2 0 0 0 Placios rf 2 0 0 0 K.Dglan ph 1 0 0 0 D.Fsher lf 2 0 1 0 Herrera rf 2 0 1 0 Fo.Wall lf 1 0 0 0 Z.Zhner rf 1 0 0 0 D.Jnsen c 2 0 0 0 Granite cf 2 0 0 0 C.Jseph c 1 0 0 0 Olvares cf 1 0 0 0

Toronto 000 001 100 — 2 New York 000 000 001 — 1

E_Higashioka (1). 2B_Burns (1), Fisher (1), Ruta (1). HR_Gittens (1). SB_Alford 3 (3), Wall (1). CS_Kivlehan (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Blue Jays Thornton 2 0 0 0 1 0 Gaviglio 1 1 0 0 0 2 Romano 1 0 0 0 0 1 Cole W, 0-0 1 0 0 0 0 1 Moran H, 0 1 0 0 0 0 2 Aumont H, 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 Diaz H, 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 Petricka S, 0-0 1 1 1 1 2 1

Yankees Happ 2 0 0 0 0 3 King 1 2-3 2 0 0 1 1 Cessa 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Tropeano L, 0-0 1 2 1 1 0 1 Avilan 2-3 1 1 1 1 1 Ort 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 Acevedo 1 1 0 0 0 0 Kriske 1 0 0 0 0 1

WP_Gaviglio, King, Tropeano.

Umpires_Home, Jerry Layne First, Mark Wegner Second, Phil Cuzzi Third, Jose Nava.

T_2:56. A_9,864

