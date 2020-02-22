Blue Jays 2, Yankees 1

|Blue Jays
|
|
|
|
|
|Yankees
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|32
|2
|6
|1
|
|Totals
|30
|1
|3
|1
|
|Bchette ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|LMahieu 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|R.Tjada ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gittens 1b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|C.Bggio 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|G.Trres ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|K.Smith 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|K.Hlder ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Grr Jr. dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Urshela 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Al.Kirk ph
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Alvarez 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Grr Jr. 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mi.Ford 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Burns 3b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|Ho.Park 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|R.Tllez 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Frazier lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kvlehan 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Be.Ruta lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Grichuk cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hgshoka c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Alfrd cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|J.Thole c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hrnndez rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|E.Kratz dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Placios rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|K.Dglan ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|D.Fsher lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Herrera rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Fo.Wall lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Z.Zhner rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|D.Jnsen c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Granite cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Jseph c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Olvares cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Toronto
|000
|001
|100
|—
|2
|New York
|000
|000
|001
|—
|1
E_Higashioka (1). 2B_Burns (1), Fisher (1), Ruta (1). HR_Gittens (1). SB_Alford 3 (3), Wall (1). CS_Kivlehan (1).
|Blue Jays
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Thornton
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Gaviglio
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Romano
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Cole W, 0-0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Moran H, 0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Aumont H, 0
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Diaz H, 0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Petricka S, 0-0
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Yankees
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Happ
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|King
|1
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Cessa
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tropeano L, 0-0
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Avilan
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Ort
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Acevedo
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kriske
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
WP_Gaviglio, King, Tropeano.
Umpires_Home, Jerry Layne First, Mark Wegner Second, Phil Cuzzi Third, Jose Nava.
T_2:56. A_9,864
