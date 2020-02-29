Blue Jays 6, Phillies 5

Phillies Blue Jays ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 35 5 9 5 Totals 31 6 8 5 Kingery 2b 3 0 1 0 Bchette ss 2 0 0 0 Gsselin 2b 2 0 1 0 R.Tjada pr 1 2 1 2 Hrrison rf 3 0 0 0 C.Bggio cf 2 0 1 0 Wlliams rf 2 0 0 0 Placios pr 1 0 0 0 Hoskins 1b 2 1 0 0 Grr Jr. lf 3 0 0 0 A.Listi 1b 2 0 2 1 R.Pritt cf 1 0 0 0 Wlliams lf 2 1 0 0 Tr.Shaw 3b 2 0 0 0 Trreyes lf 1 0 0 0 Espinal 3b 0 1 0 0 N.Wlker dh 3 0 1 0 Grichuk dh 3 1 1 0 Da.Hall ph 1 0 0 0 G.Cnine pr 1 0 0 0 Frsythe 3b 2 1 1 1 R.Tllez 1b 2 0 0 0 Al.Bohm 3b 1 0 0 0 A.Burns 1b 2 0 1 1 Grullon c 3 0 1 2 D.Jnsen c 2 1 2 2 Marchan c 1 0 0 0 Cntwell c 2 0 0 0 Martini cf 3 1 1 1 B.Drury 2b 2 0 0 0 M.Mniak cf 1 0 1 0 Warmoth 2b 2 1 1 0 N.Maton ss 1 0 0 0 D.Fsher rf 2 0 1 0 J.Gomez ss 2 1 0 0 C.Young lf 1 0 0 0

Philadelphia 001 102 100 — 5 Toronto 020 010 21x — 6

E_Williams (1), Espinal (1), Warmoth (1). LOB_Philadelphia 7, Toronto 5. 3B_Warmoth (1). HR_Forsythe (2), Martini (1), Tejada (1), Jansen (1). SB_Moniak (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Phillies Wheeler 2 1 2 2 1 1 Norris 1 1 0 0 1 2 Alvarez 1 1 0 0 0 1 Swarzak 1 1 1 0 1 2 Storen H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 1 Parker BS, 0-1 1 2 2 2 0 2 Rosso L, 0-1 1 1 1 1 1 1

Blue Jays Yamaguchi 3 2 1 1 1 3 Giles BS, 0-1 1 1 1 1 0 1 Hatch 1 1-3 1 2 2 3 0 Miller BS, 0-1 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 Gaviglio 1 2 1 0 0 0 Romano W, 1-0 1 1 0 0 0 2 Cole S, 1-1 1 1 0 0 0 0

WP_Swarzak.

Umpires_Home, Edwin Moscoso First, Tom Hallion Second, Phil Cuzzi Third, James Hoy.

T_3:00. A_5,844

