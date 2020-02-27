Listen Live Sports

Boahen scores 19 to lead UIC past Detroit Mercy 84-67

February 27, 2020 10:49 pm
 
CHICAGO (AP) — Godwin Boahen had 19 points off the bench to carry Illinois-Chicago to an 84-67 win over Detroit Mercy on Thursday night.

Braelen Bridges had 16 points for UIC (15-15, 10-7 Horizon League). Tarkus Ferguson added 13 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists, and Jordan Blount had 12 points.

Antoine Davis had 26 points for the Titans (7-23, 5-12). Dwayne Rose Jr. scored a career-high 22 points and had eight rebounds.

Davis, who entered averaging 23.6 points per game, was 8 of 20 from the field but his teammates combined to go 13 of 48.

The Flames evened the season series against the Titans with the win. Detroit defeated UIC 70-69 on Jan. 25. UIC finishes out the regular season against Oakland at home on Saturday. Detroit Mercy closes out against IUPUI on the road on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

