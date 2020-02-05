Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Boise St. 67, Wyoming 62

February 5, 2020 12:07 am
 
< a min read
      

BOISE ST. (16-8)

Alston 0-7 2-2 2, Dennis 1-3 0-0 2, Dickinson 0-2 2-2 2, Jessup 5-12 4-4 16, Williams 3-6 3-4 9, Hobbs 10-15 2-2 24, Rice 4-8 0-0 12, Jorch 0-0 0-0 0, Abercrombie 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-54 13-14 67.

WYOMING (6-18)

Banks 0-0 0-0 0, Hendricks 2-11 1-2 6, Maldonado 7-12 3-6 17, Marble 4-11 2-2 11, Taylor 2-3 2-2 6, Foster 4-8 3-3 12, Milton 2-3 2-2 7, Porter 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 22-49 13-17 62.

Halftime_33-33. 3-Point Goals_Boise St. 8-22 (Rice 4-5, Hobbs 2-2, Jessup 2-6, Abercrombie 0-1, Dennis 0-2, Dickinson 0-2, Alston 0-4), Wyoming 5-19 (Porter 1-1, Milton 1-2, Foster 1-3, Marble 1-3, Hendricks 1-9, Maldonado 0-1). Rebounds_Boise St. 29 (Williams 13), Wyoming 27 (Taylor 9). Assists_Boise St. 12 (Rice 3), Wyoming 8 (Marble 3). Total Fouls_Boise St. 17, Wyoming 19.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|6 All Clearances Cleared Job Fair
2|6 6th Annual Defense Research and...
2|6 Suits and Spooks DC 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

KC-135R Stratotanker sits under a rainbow in Hawaii

Today in History

1985: 'Reagan Doctrine' announced during State of the Union