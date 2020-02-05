Boise St. 67, Wyoming 62

BOISE ST. (16-8)

Alston 0-7 2-2 2, Dennis 1-3 0-0 2, Dickinson 0-2 2-2 2, Jessup 5-12 4-4 16, Williams 3-6 3-4 9, Hobbs 10-15 2-2 24, Rice 4-8 0-0 12, Jorch 0-0 0-0 0, Abercrombie 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-54 13-14 67.

WYOMING (6-18)

Banks 0-0 0-0 0, Hendricks 2-11 1-2 6, Maldonado 7-12 3-6 17, Marble 4-11 2-2 11, Taylor 2-3 2-2 6, Foster 4-8 3-3 12, Milton 2-3 2-2 7, Porter 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 22-49 13-17 62.

Halftime_33-33. 3-Point Goals_Boise St. 8-22 (Rice 4-5, Hobbs 2-2, Jessup 2-6, Abercrombie 0-1, Dennis 0-2, Dickinson 0-2, Alston 0-4), Wyoming 5-19 (Porter 1-1, Milton 1-2, Foster 1-3, Marble 1-3, Hendricks 1-9, Maldonado 0-1). Rebounds_Boise St. 29 (Williams 13), Wyoming 27 (Taylor 9). Assists_Boise St. 12 (Rice 3), Wyoming 8 (Marble 3). Total Fouls_Boise St. 17, Wyoming 19.

