Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Boise St. 73, Nevada 64

February 2, 2020 12:10 am
 
< a min read
      

NEVADA (13-10)

Harris 12-23 3-4 30, Drew 3-6 0-1 7, Zouzoua 2-10 0-0 5, Milling 2-6 0-0 5, Robinson 3-3 0-0 6, Meeks 3-5 2-2 9, Reyes 1-2 0-0 2, Hymes 0-0 0-0 0, Bansuelo 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-55 5-7 64.

BOISE ST. (15-8)

Alston 6-16 11-14 24, Jessup 6-13 3-4 17, Dickinson 1-2 0-0 3, Hobbs 3-9 0-0 8, Dennis 2-3 0-1 6, Jorch 1-1 1-2 3, R.Williams 1-2 4-5 6, Kigab 1-4 0-0 3, Rice 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 22-52 19-26 73.

Halftime_Boise St. 36-21. 3-Point Goals_Nevada 7-27 (Harris 3-10, Meeks 1-3, Milling 1-3, Drew 1-4, Zouzoua 1-7), Boise St. 10-29 (Dennis 2-3, Hobbs 2-3, Jessup 2-8, Dickinson 1-2, Rice 1-2, Kigab 1-3, Alston 1-8). Fouled Out_Zouzoua. Rebounds_Nevada 29 (Drew 10), Boise St. 29 (Alston 6). Assists_Nevada 6 (Harris, Drew 2), Boise St. 11 (Alston 4). Total Fouls_Nevada 23, Boise St. 14. A_6,538 (12,480).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|3 Federal Procurement - Boot Camp
2|4 ICIT 2020 Fall Briefing: The Next...
2|5 Washington D.C./Tysons, VA - Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

First-generation American Capt. Zeinalpour finds home in Army

Today in History

1861: Six southern states form the Confederacy