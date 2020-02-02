Boise St. 73, Nevada 64

NEVADA (13-10)

Harris 12-23 3-4 30, Drew 3-6 0-1 7, Zouzoua 2-10 0-0 5, Milling 2-6 0-0 5, Robinson 3-3 0-0 6, Meeks 3-5 2-2 9, Reyes 1-2 0-0 2, Hymes 0-0 0-0 0, Bansuelo 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-55 5-7 64.

BOISE ST. (15-8)

Alston 6-16 11-14 24, Jessup 6-13 3-4 17, Dickinson 1-2 0-0 3, Hobbs 3-9 0-0 8, Dennis 2-3 0-1 6, Jorch 1-1 1-2 3, R.Williams 1-2 4-5 6, Kigab 1-4 0-0 3, Rice 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 22-52 19-26 73.

Halftime_Boise St. 36-21. 3-Point Goals_Nevada 7-27 (Harris 3-10, Meeks 1-3, Milling 1-3, Drew 1-4, Zouzoua 1-7), Boise St. 10-29 (Dennis 2-3, Hobbs 2-3, Jessup 2-8, Dickinson 1-2, Rice 1-2, Kigab 1-3, Alston 1-8). Fouled Out_Zouzoua. Rebounds_Nevada 29 (Drew 10), Boise St. 29 (Alston 6). Assists_Nevada 6 (Harris, Drew 2), Boise St. 11 (Alston 4). Total Fouls_Nevada 23, Boise St. 14. A_6,538 (12,480).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.