Boise St. 74, Air Force 57

February 11, 2020 11:02 pm
 
AIR FORCE (9-16)

Scottie 5-10 5-6 16, Joyce 3-10 0-0 7, Morris 0-6 2-4 2, Tomes 1-4 2-2 4, Van Soelen 0-0 0-1 0, Swan 4-6 0-1 9, Walker 2-3 0-0 5, Akaya 2-4 2-2 7, Taylor 2-3 0-0 5, Murphy 0-1 0-0 0, Jackson 0-0 0-0 0, Kinrade 0-0 0-0 0, Vander Zwaag 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 20-48 11-16 57.

BOISE ST. (17-9)

Alston 6-16 1-1 15, Dennis 2-5 0-0 4, Hobbs 2-6 0-0 4, Jessup 6-12 3-3 18, Williams 5-6 6-7 16, Dickinson 3-7 0-0 8, Kigab 2-10 2-2 6, Jorch 1-2 1-2 3, Rice 0-0 0-0 0, Abercrombie 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-64 13-15 74.

Halftime_Boise St. 30-23. 3-Point Goals_Air Force 6-24 (Akaya 1-1, Scottie 1-2, Taylor 1-2, Walker 1-2, Swan 1-3, Joyce 1-7, Murphy 0-1, Tomes 0-2, Morris 0-4), Boise St. 7-29 (Jessup 3-7, Dickinson 2-6, Alston 2-9, Hobbs 0-1, Dennis 0-2, Kigab 0-4). Fouled Out_Walker. Rebounds_Air Force 29 (Walker 6), Boise St. 35 (Williams 12). Assists_Air Force 9 (Tomes, Walker, Murphy 2), Boise St. 8 (Alston 3). Total Fouls_Air Force 20, Boise St. 18. A_4,898 (12,480).

