Boise St. 74, New Mexico 61

February 23, 2020 6:13 pm
 
NEW MEXICO (17-12)

Manigault 1-2 1-2 3, Lyle 2-7 1-2 6, Wegscheider 1-1 2-2 4, Jackson 5-9 6-9 19, Maluach 2-9 0-0 4, McGee 5-8 1-1 12, Kuac 2-4 0-0 4, Arroyo 2-2 0-0 4, Martin 2-5 0-0 5, Percy 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-47 11-16 61.

BOISE ST. (19-10)

Jorch 0-1 2-2 2, Dickinson 1-5 0-0 2, Hobbs 0-6 0-0 0, Jessup 5-11 2-2 15, Williams 11-15 5-5 27, Kigab 2-8 0-0 5, Alston 6-11 2-4 17, Dennis 2-4 0-0 6, Rice 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-61 11-13 74.

Halftime_Boise St. 37-26. 3-Point Goals_New Mexico 6-22 (Jackson 3-5, McGee 1-2, Martin 1-4, Lyle 1-6, Kuac 0-1, Maluach 0-4), Boise St. 9-31 (Alston 3-6, Jessup 3-8, Dennis 2-4, Kigab 1-6, Jorch 0-1, Williams 0-1, Hobbs 0-2, Dickinson 0-3). Rebounds_New Mexico 25 (Jackson 7), Boise St. 33 (Williams 17). Assists_New Mexico 10 (Lyle 6), Boise St. 16 (Jessup 5). Total Fouls_New Mexico 16, Boise St. 13.

The Associated Press

