Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Boise St. 80, San Jose St. 62

February 20, 2020 12:01 am
 
< a min read
      

BOISE ST. (18-10)

Kigab 8-14 0-0 16, Alston 4-9 0-0 10, Dennis 1-1 2-2 5, Jessup 7-13 2-2 20, Williams 4-6 5-7 13, Jorch 6-6 0-0 12, Hobbs 1-3 2-2 4, Dickinson 0-1 0-0 0, Rice 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 31-54 11-13 80.

SAN JOSE ST. (7-20)

Anigwe 3-4 3-7 9, Hammonds 0-2 0-0 0, Ivey 1-4 3-3 6, Washington 6-14 1-2 16, Knight 8-18 4-5 23, Chappell 2-9 1-2 6, Moore 1-3 0-0 2, Smith 0-3 0-0 0, Lane 0-1 0-0 0, Agee 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-58 12-19 62.

Halftime_Boise St. 36-31. 3-Point Goals_Boise St. 7-17 (Jessup 4-7, Alston 2-4, Dennis 1-1, Dickinson 0-1, Rice 0-1, Kigab 0-3), San Jose St. 8-30 (Knight 3-8, Washington 3-8, Chappell 1-4, Ivey 1-4, Anigwe 0-1, Hammonds 0-1, Moore 0-1, Smith 0-3). Fouled Out_Agee. Rebounds_Boise St. 33 (Kigab, Jessup, Williams 6), San Jose St. 23 (Anigwe 9). Assists_Boise St. 29 (Dennis 8), San Jose St. 13 (Moore 4). Total Fouls_Boise St. 18, San Jose St. 16. A_1,339 (5,000).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|25 How to Deal With Imposter Syndrome
2|25 Federal Law Enforcement Conference 2020
2|25 Commercial GEOINT Workshop: Opening the...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Fire Control Alignment Test conducted to ensure accuracy

Today in History

1975: Former AG, White House aides sentenced to prison for Watergate cover-up