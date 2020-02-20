Boise St. 80, San Jose St. 62

BOISE ST. (18-10)

Kigab 8-14 0-0 16, Alston 4-9 0-0 10, Dennis 1-1 2-2 5, Jessup 7-13 2-2 20, Williams 4-6 5-7 13, Jorch 6-6 0-0 12, Hobbs 1-3 2-2 4, Dickinson 0-1 0-0 0, Rice 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 31-54 11-13 80.

SAN JOSE ST. (7-20)

Anigwe 3-4 3-7 9, Hammonds 0-2 0-0 0, Ivey 1-4 3-3 6, Washington 6-14 1-2 16, Knight 8-18 4-5 23, Chappell 2-9 1-2 6, Moore 1-3 0-0 2, Smith 0-3 0-0 0, Lane 0-1 0-0 0, Agee 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-58 12-19 62.

Halftime_Boise St. 36-31. 3-Point Goals_Boise St. 7-17 (Jessup 4-7, Alston 2-4, Dennis 1-1, Dickinson 0-1, Rice 0-1, Kigab 0-3), San Jose St. 8-30 (Knight 3-8, Washington 3-8, Chappell 1-4, Ivey 1-4, Anigwe 0-1, Hammonds 0-1, Moore 0-1, Smith 0-3). Fouled Out_Agee. Rebounds_Boise St. 33 (Kigab, Jessup, Williams 6), San Jose St. 23 (Anigwe 9). Assists_Boise St. 29 (Dennis 8), San Jose St. 13 (Moore 4). Total Fouls_Boise St. 18, San Jose St. 16. A_1,339 (5,000).

