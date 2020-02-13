Listen Live Sports

Boston College 56, Notre Dame 55

February 13, 2020 10:04 pm
 
NOTRE DAME (10-15)

Brunelle 4-16 0-0 9, Vaughn 2-3 0-0 4, Gilbert 5-15 0-1 10, Sniezek 2-6 5-6 9, Walker 7-21 4-4 21, Cosgrove 0-2 0-0 0, Benz 0-0 0-0 0, Cole 1-1 0-0 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 21-64 9-11 55

BOSTON COLLEGE (14-10)

Guy 4-8 4-6 12, Soule 6-16 8-10 20, Dickens 1-12 0-0 2, Garraud 1-6 0-0 3, Ortlepp 1-7 1-2 3, Bolden-Morris 0-0 0-0 0, Pineau 6-9 1-2 13, Batts 0-0 0-0 0, Swartz 1-6 0-0 3, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 20-64 14-20 56

Notre Dame 10 22 11 12 55
Boston College 11 10 16 19 56

3-Point Goals_Notre Dame 4-9 (Brunelle 1-1, Sniezek 0-1, Walker 3-6, Cosgrove 0-1), Boston College 2-22 (Dickens 0-7, Garraud 1-5, Ortlepp 0-6, Swartz 1-4). Assists_Notre Dame 12 (Sniezek 3), Boston College 10 (Dickens 4). Fouled Out_Notre Dame Gilbert. Rebounds_Notre Dame 40 ( 4-5), Boston College 52 (Soule 7-10). Total Fouls_Notre Dame 24, Boston College 16. Technical Fouls_None. A_1,318.

