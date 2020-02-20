Boston College 70, Pittsburgh 59

PITTSBURGH (4-22)

Igbokwe 2-3 0-0 4, Brown 2-7 3-4 7, Green 4-11 1-1 11, Harris 9-26 6-6 27, Hayford 0-2 0-0 0, Judkins 1-3 1-2 3, Lamark 0-1 0-0 0, Knight 1-3 2-2 4, Prapa 1-1 0-0 3, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 20-57 13-15 59

BOSTON COLLEGE (16-10)

Guy 3-7 4-4 10, Soule 10-13 2-2 22, Dickens 2-6 1-3 6, Garraud 1-8 0-0 3, Ortlepp 0-2 0-0 0, Bolden-Morris 1-2 0-0 3, Ford 0-1 2-2 2, Pineau 4-7 3-4 11, Batts 2-3 0-3 4, Lowery 0-0 0-0 0, Swartz 3-8 1-3 9, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 26-57 13-21 70

Pittsburgh 12 9 12 26 — 59 Boston College 11 16 23 20 — 70

3-Point Goals_Pittsburgh 6-16 (Green 2-5, Harris 3-8, Hayford 0-2, Prapa 1-1), Boston College 5-19 (Dickens 1-5, Garraud 1-5, Ortlepp 0-2, Bolden-Morris 1-2, Swartz 2-5). Assists_Pittsburgh 4 (Green 1), Boston College 9 (Ortlepp 3). Fouled Out_Pittsburgh Igbokwe, Harris. Rebounds_Pittsburgh 31 (Igbokwe 4-8), Boston College 43 (Soule 5-12). Total Fouls_Pittsburgh 21, Boston College 15. Technical Fouls_None. A_1,289.

