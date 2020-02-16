Listen Live Sports

Boston College 71, NC State 68

February 16, 2020 8:09 pm
 
NC STATE (16-9)

Bates 4-4 0-0 8, Bryce 6-15 3-4 15, Funderburk 4-10 2-2 10, Daniels 6-14 2-3 15, Johnson 2-4 0-0 4, Hellems 5-10 4-5 15, Beverly 0-5 1-2 1. Totals 27-62 12-16 68.

BOSTON COLLEGE (13-13)

Jai.Hamilton 5-7 0-0 11, Mitchell 1-2 1-2 4, Popovic 6-17 2-3 14, Heath 6-14 1-2 16, Thornton 5-11 11-11 22, Felder 2-4 0-0 4, Williams 0-0 0-0 0, Rishwain 0-0 0-0 0, Kraljevic 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-55 15-18 71.

Halftime_Boston College 40-33. 3-Point Goals_NC State 2-19 (Daniels 1-3, Hellems 1-5, Funderburk 0-1, Beverly 0-4, Bryce 0-6), Boston College 6-15 (Heath 3-7, Jai.Hamilton 1-1, Mitchell 1-1, Thornton 1-4, Felder 0-1, Popovic 0-1). Rebounds_NC State 34 (Daniels 10), Boston College 24 (Popovic 8). Assists_NC State 11 (Bryce 4), Boston College 14 (Thornton 5). Total Fouls_NC State 17, Boston College 17. A_6,304 (8,606).

