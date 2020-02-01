Boston College 71, North Carolina 70

BOSTON COLLEGE (11-11)

Jar.Hamilton 6-12 3-4 18, Mitchell 2-6 0-0 5, Heath 5-10 1-1 12, Thornton 4-13 7-8 15, Jai.Hamilton 2-5 0-0 5, Popovic 4-5 1-2 10, Felder 3-4 0-2 6, Kraljevic 0-0 0-0 0, Rishwain 0-0 0-0 0, Herren 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-56 12-17 71.

NORTH CAROLINA (10-11)

Robinson 5-16 0-0 12, Brooks 5-15 0-7 10, Bacot 2-5 7-8 11, Black 2-5 0-0 4, Anthony 5-14 14-14 26, Platek 1-2 1-2 3, Pierce 1-2 0-0 2, Keeling 0-1 0-0 0, Francis 1-1 0-0 2, Huffman 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-61 22-31 70.

Halftime_Boston College 32-30. 3-Point Goals_Boston College 7-18 (Jar.Hamilton 3-6, Popovic 1-1, Jai.Hamilton 1-3, Heath 1-3, Mitchell 1-3, Thornton 0-2), North Carolina 4-19 (Anthony 2-8, Robinson 2-9, Pierce 0-1, Platek 0-1). Fouled Out_Robinson. Rebounds_Boston College 34 (Mitchell, Popovic 8), North Carolina 40 (Brooks, Bacot 10). Assists_Boston College 12 (Heath 6), North Carolina 9 (Anthony 3). Total Fouls_Boston College 23, North Carolina 20. A_21,492 (21,750).

