Boston College 75, Miami 64

February 23, 2020 7:18 pm
 
MIAMI (13-14)

Harden 1-5 2-4 4, Jackson 2-6 0-0 4, Banks 2-7 1-2 6, Gray 2-6 0-0 4, Marshall 4-12 2-2 13, Huston 0-0 0-2 0, Mompremier 4-8 7-8 15, Roby 0-0 0-0 0, Johnson Sidi Baba 0-1 0-0 0, Mason 4-8 5-7 15, Salgues 1-1 0-0 3, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 20-54 17-25 64

BOSTON COLLEGE (17-10)

Guy 6-13 5-8 17, Pineau 8-15 4-4 20, Dickens 1-8 6-6 8, Garraud 1-9 1-2 3, Ortlepp 0-3 0-0 0, Bolden-Morris 0-0 0-0 0, Ford 0-0 0-0 0, Soule 6-7 4-7 16, Batts 1-2 2-3 4, Lowery 0-1 0-0 0, Swartz 2-9 2-2 7, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 25-67 24-32 75

Miami 10 17 20 17 64
Boston College 10 17 22 26 75

3-Point Goals_Miami 7-19 (Banks 1-3, Gray 0-2, Marshall 3-9, Mason 2-4, Salgues 1-1), Boston College 1-19 (Dickens 0-5, Garraud 0-6, Ortlepp 0-3, Swartz 1-5). Assists_Miami 7 (Banks 3), Boston College 15 (Dickens 5). Fouled Out_Boston College Soule. Rebounds_Miami 41 (Harden 4-6), Boston College 44 (Pineau 6-8). Total Fouls_Miami 31, Boston College 23. Technical Fouls_None. A_1,356.

