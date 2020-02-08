Listen Live Sports

Boston College 77, Virginia Tech 73, OT

BOSTON COLLEGE (12-12)

Jai.Hamilton 3-9 4-6 11, Mitchell 5-10 9-11 21, Jar.Hamilton 0-1 0-0 0, Heath 6-10 3-4 18, Thornton 2-12 4-5 10, Williams 3-4 0-0 8, Popovic 4-6 0-0 9, Kraljevic 0-0 0-0 0, Rishwain 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-53 20-26 77.

VIRGINIA TECH (14-10)

Horne 1-2 2-3 4, Alleyne 5-16 3-3 16, Bede 2-6 0-0 5, Radford 5-11 0-1 10, Nolley 12-22 2-4 29, Cone 3-4 0-0 6, Cattoor 0-3 0-0 0, Wilkins 1-1 0-0 3, Ojiako 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 29-66 7-11 73.

Halftime_Virginia Tech 38-33. 3-Point Goals_Boston College 11-29 (Heath 3-7, Williams 2-3, Mitchell 2-4, Thornton 2-6, Popovic 1-2, Jai.Hamilton 1-5, Jar.Hamilton 0-1, Rishwain 0-1), Virginia Tech 8-26 (Nolley 3-7, Alleyne 3-10, Wilkins 1-1, Bede 1-3, Cone 0-1, Horne 0-1, Cattoor 0-3). Fouled Out_Jai.Hamilton, Kraljevic, Alleyne. Rebounds_Boston College 30 (Mitchell 15), Virginia Tech 30 (Nolley 11). Assists_Boston College 17 (Mitchell 6), Virginia Tech 11 (Radford 4). Total Fouls_Boston College 14, Virginia Tech 21. A_9,275 (10,052).

The Associated Press

