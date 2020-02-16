Listen Live Sports

Boston College 93, North Carolina 75

February 16, 2020 2:40 pm
 
NORTH CAROLINA (16-10)

Tshitenge 3-5 0-0 6, Bailey 4-6 2-2 10, Bennett 5-12 6-6 17, Koenen 7-14 1-4 15, Muhammad 4-11 6-6 16, Church 4-6 0-0 11, Daniel 0-2 0-0 0, Duckett 0-0 0-0 0, Tucker 0-5 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 27-61 15-18 75

BOSTON COLLEGE (15-10)

Guy 6-9 2-3 14, Soule 11-13 7-10 29, Dickens 3-12 5-8 12, Garraud 6-9 1-2 17, Ortlepp 1-2 0-0 3, Bolden-Morris 0-0 0-0 0, Ford 0-0 0-0 0, Pineau 3-8 1-2 7, Batts 2-3 0-0 4, Lowery 0-0 0-0 0, Swartz 3-7 0-0 7, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 35-63 16-25 93

North Carolina 15 18 21 21 75
Boston College 14 22 30 27 93

3-Point Goals_North Carolina 6-22 (Bennett 1-3, Koenen 0-4, Muhammad 2-6, Church 3-5, Daniel 0-2, Tucker 0-2), Boston College 7-16 (Dickens 1-5, Garraud 4-7, Ortlepp 1-2, Swartz 1-2). Assists_North Carolina 9 (Bailey 2), Boston College 17 (Garraud 7). Fouled Out_North Carolina Bailey, Muhammad. Rebounds_North Carolina 33 ( 3-4), Boston College 34 (Soule 5-12). Total Fouls_North Carolina 24, Boston College 18. Technical Fouls_North Carolina TEAM 1. A_2,217.

