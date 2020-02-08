Boston U. 77, Holy Cross 68

HOLY CROSS (3-22)

Faw 3-4 0-0 7, Niego 1-4 0-0 3, Pridgen 9-15 3-4 22, Butler 2-11 1-2 5, Wade 3-8 0-0 9, Le Sann 5-7 0-1 11, Verbeek 3-8 4-4 11. Totals 26-57 8-11 68.

BOSTON U. (15-10)

Mahoney 5-9 7-10 17, Mathon 0-1 0-2 0, Harper 1-6 2-2 5, McCoy 9-14 2-2 21, Whyte 4-6 2-4 11, Petcash 3-7 0-0 8, Brittain-Watts 2-4 1-2 6, Tynen 1-2 3-5 5, Vilarino 2-4 0-0 4, Hemphill 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-54 17-27 77.

Halftime_Holy Cross 35-34. 3-Point Goals_Holy Cross 8-23 (Wade 3-8, Faw 1-1, Pridgen 1-1, Le Sann 1-2, Niego 1-4, Verbeek 1-4, Butler 0-3), Boston U. 6-19 (Petcash 2-6, Brittain-Watts 1-2, Whyte 1-2, McCoy 1-3, Harper 1-5, Hemphill 0-1). Fouled Out_Faw, Niego. Rebounds_Holy Cross 27 (Pridgen 8), Boston U. 32 (Whyte 11). Assists_Holy Cross 11 (Le Sann 3), Boston U. 11 (Harper 3). Total Fouls_Holy Cross 21, Boston U. 14. A_845 (1,800).

