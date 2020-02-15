Boston U. 77, Navy 54

BOSTON U. (16-11)

Mahoney 6-8 5-6 17, Mathon 2-4 0-0 4, Harper 2-3 0-0 5, McCoy 8-12 0-1 16, Whyte 5-12 0-0 12, Petcash 4-6 1-1 12, Tynen 1-2 2-4 4, Brittain-Watts 1-2 0-0 2, Vilarino 0-1 0-0 0, Hemphill 2-3 0-0 5, Mikula 0-1 0-0 0, Taboglu 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 31-55 8-12 77.

NAVY (13-12)

L.Loehr 2-4 0-0 5, Wieck 1-1 0-0 2, Carter 3-6 0-0 6, Davis 3-7 0-0 7, Summers 1-6 0-0 2, Yoder 0-4 0-0 0, Walker 3-5 0-1 7, Njoku 4-4 4-9 12, Kasanganay 1-5 2-2 4, Deaver 1-6 4-4 6, Nelson 0-3 0-0 0, Dorsey 0-0 0-0 0, A.Loehr 0-0 0-0 0, Silva 1-2 0-0 3, Allison 0-0 0-0 0, Jones 0-0 0-0 0, Roach 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-53 10-16 54.

Halftime_Boston U. 38-19. 3-Point Goals_Boston U. 7-17 (Petcash 3-5, Whyte 2-5, Harper 1-2, Hemphill 1-2, Brittain-Watts 0-1, McCoy 0-1, Taboglu 0-1), Navy 4-12 (Walker 1-1, L.Loehr 1-2, Silva 1-2, Davis 1-4, Yoder 0-1, Carter 0-2). Rebounds_Boston U. 37 (Whyte 10), Navy 20 (L.Loehr, Summers, Walker, Njoku, Kasanganay 3). Assists_Boston U. 17 (Mahoney 4), Navy 14 (Yoder 6). Total Fouls_Boston U. 20, Navy 12. A_1,738 (5,710).

