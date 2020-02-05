Boston U. 80, Army 66

BOSTON U. (14-10)

Mahoney 5-7 3-6 13, Mathon 1-1 0-0 2, Harper 2-5 2-3 6, McCoy 5-11 8-8 20, Whyte 5-10 0-0 12, Brittain-Watts 2-5 0-1 5, Petcash 3-5 0-0 9, Tynen 2-2 1-2 6, Vilarino 1-5 0-0 2, Hemphill 2-4 0-0 5. Totals 28-55 14-20 80.

ARMY (11-11)

King 2-6 0-0 4, Wilson 10-17 4-4 24, Caldwell 2-3 0-0 4, Funk 10-20 3-4 24, Grayson 3-9 0-1 7, Blackwell 1-3 0-0 3, Mann 0-1 0-0 0, Finke 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-59 7-9 66.

Halftime_Boston U. 34-23. 3-Point Goals_Boston U. 10-26 (Petcash 3-4, McCoy 2-4, Whyte 2-5, Tynen 1-1, Hemphill 1-3, Brittain-Watts 1-4, Vilarino 0-2, Harper 0-3), Army 3-17 (Blackwell 1-3, Grayson 1-5, Funk 1-7, King 0-1, Mann 0-1). Fouled Out_Grayson. Rebounds_Boston U. 27 (Mahoney 7), Army 30 (Wilson 10). Assists_Boston U. 16 (Brittain-Watts 4), Army 12 (Funk 6). Total Fouls_Boston U. 15, Army 17. A_726 (5,043).

