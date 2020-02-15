Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Boston University defeats Navy 77-54

February 15, 2020 6:16 pm
 
< a min read
      

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Walter Whyte had a double-double, Max Mahoney nearly recorded another and Boston University defeated Navy 77-54 on Saturday.

Whyte had 12 points and 10 rebounds and Mahoney added 17 points and nine rebounds for Boston University (16-11, 10-4 Patriot League), which earned its fourth consecutive road victory. Javante McCoy scored 16 points. Andrew Petcash had 12 points.

Richard Njoku had 12 points for the Midshipmen (13-12, 7-7), the only Navy player in double figures.

The Terriers leveled the season series against the Midshipmen with the win. Navy defeated Boston University 60-58 on Jan. 22. Boston University takes on Lafayette on the road on Wednesday. Navy faces American on the road on Wednesday.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by EY: Experts address how they are transforming their agencies by addressing their mission and vision in this exclusive executive briefing.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|17 AI in Government Feb 2020 Event with...
2|18 AUSA Breakfast Series - LTG Thomas A....
2|18 Vision Defense Strategic Planning Forum
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

VP disembarks Air Force Two at Charleston Air Force Base

Today in History

1801: Thomas Jefferson elected third president of United States