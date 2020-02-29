Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Boston University edges Bucknell 74-71

February 29, 2020 3:13 pm
 
< a min read
      

BOSTON (AP) — Javante McCoy’s jumper with 29 seconds left snapped a tie, Max Mahoney had a double-double and Boston University beat Bucknell 74-71 on Saturday in a regular-season finale.

Mahoney added a free throw with 12 seconds remaining then Bucknell’s Walter Ellis missed a 3-pointer.

Mahoney had 23 points, becoming the eighth Terrier to reach 1,500 career points, and grabbed 10 rebounds. Javante McCoy had 17 points for Boston University (18-13, 12-6 Patriot League). Walter Whyte added 13 points.

Boston University totaled a season-high 49 points in the second half after trailing 30-25 at halftime.

Advertisement

Jimmy Sotos had 19 points for the Bison (12-19, 8-10). Andrew Funk added 15 points. Walter Ellis had 11 points.

        Insight by Atlassian: A new Federal News Network survey of federal employees showed how the deep roots of DevSecOps have anchored themselves in the soil of project and program management.

Boston University also defeated Bucknell 77-57 on Feb. 1.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

        Do you have our mobile app yet? Download it to your device today and never miss a beat.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|2 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
3|3 2020 Human Systems Conference
3|4 Splunk GovSummit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Exercise Arctic Eagle at Eielson Air Force Base

Today in History

1863: Congress passes Civil War conscription act