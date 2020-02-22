Listen Live Sports

Bothwell’s layup lifts Furman over Wofford 67-66

February 22, 2020 2:49 pm
 
1 min read
      

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Mike Bothwell scored 18 points, including a game-winning layup with 12 seconds left, and Furman came from behind to beat Wofford 67-66 on Saturday.

Trailing 33-26 at halftime, the Paladins (23-6, 13-3 Southern Conference) tied it at 61 on Jalen Slawson’s free throw with 2:51 to go and led 65-61 on Slawson’s dunk and Bothwell’s layup.

Wofford’s Storm Murphy hit a jumper and a 3-pointer for a 66-65 lead before Bothwell’s game-winner. Wofford’s Nathan Hoover missed a 3 at the buzzer.

Noah Gurley scored 22 points with seven rebounds and Jordan Lyons scored 10 points for the Paladins, who earned their sixth consecutive home victory.

Chevez Goodwin scored 15 points with 11 rebounds and Murphy scored 17 with five assists for the Terriers (16-13, 8-8), who have lost five straight. Nathan Hoover added 15 points and six rebounds.

The Paladins evened the season series against the Terriers with the win. Wofford defeated Furman 66-52 on Jan. 17. Furman matches up against UNC Greensboro on the road on Wednesday. Wofford plays East Tennessee State at home on Wednesday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

