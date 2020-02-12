Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Bournemouth asks EPL to look into alleged referee comments

February 12, 2020 11:12 am
 
< a min read
      

BOURNEMOUTH, England (AP) — Bournemouth has asked the Premier League to look into whether one of its referees made sarcastic comments to the club’s players during the 2-1 loss to Sheffield United on Sunday.

Bournemouth midfielder Dan Gosling claimed referee Jon Moss showed the team “zero respect” by saying remarks like “you’re still in the relegation zone” and “you’re having one” – a phrase that appears to mean someone is having a bad game.

“I think he should really come out and apologize,” Gosling told local media, “because I thought he was a disgrace.”

The PGMOL, the body responsible for Premier League match officials, has not commented on Gosling’s claims.

Advertisement

Bournemouth is actually two points and two places above the relegation zone with 12 games left in the season.

        Insight by Mapbox: Federal practitioners delve into issues surrounding geospatial information and its use in applications in this exclusive executive briefing.

Sunday was the first occasion this season that Moss had taken charge of a game involving Bournemouth.

___

More AP soccer https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|11 Nuclear Deterrence Summit
2|12 Automated ISR and Battle Management...
2|13 AFCEA DC February Luncheon
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

CGC Active finishes up two month dry dock in Seattle

Today in History

1861: First Medal of Honor action undertaken