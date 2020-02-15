Bowling Green 77, Ball St. 71

BOWLING GREEN (19-7)

Mattos 3-4 0-0 6, Fields 1-4 2-2 4, J.Turner 10-19 11-13 33, Zeigler 2-3 0-0 4, Plowden 4-13 0-1 8, Kulackovskis 2-4 0-0 5, Laster 5-11 2-4 12, Diggs 1-6 2-2 5, Sierra 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-65 17-22 77.

BALL ST. (14-11)

Mallers 1-3 0-0 3, Teague 6-15 8-10 21, Bumbalough 1-4 2-4 5, Coleman 7-14 1-1 17, El-Amin 7-17 0-0 16, Hazen 0-2 0-0 0, Thompson 1-1 0-0 2, Kroft 1-3 0-0 2, Thomas 2-4 0-0 5, Acree 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-64 11-15 71.

Halftime_Bowling Green 37-30. 3-Point Goals_Bowling Green 4-12 (J.Turner 2-3, Kulackovskis 1-2, Diggs 1-3, Fields 0-1, Plowden 0-3), Ball St. 8-29 (Coleman 2-5, El-Amin 2-9, Mallers 1-2, Bumbalough 1-3, Thomas 1-3, Teague 1-5, Acree 0-1, Kroft 0-1). Fouled Out_Coleman. Rebounds_Bowling Green 40 (Plowden 8), Ball St. 32 (Coleman 9). Assists_Bowling Green 8 (J.Turner 6), Ball St. 9 (Teague 3). Total Fouls_Bowling Green 16, Ball St. 20. A_5,492 (11,500).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.