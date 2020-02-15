Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Bowling Green 77, Ball St. 71

February 15, 2020 3:21 pm
 
< a min read
      

BOWLING GREEN (19-7)

Mattos 3-4 0-0 6, Fields 1-4 2-2 4, J.Turner 10-19 11-13 33, Zeigler 2-3 0-0 4, Plowden 4-13 0-1 8, Kulackovskis 2-4 0-0 5, Laster 5-11 2-4 12, Diggs 1-6 2-2 5, Sierra 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-65 17-22 77.

BALL ST. (14-11)

Mallers 1-3 0-0 3, Teague 6-15 8-10 21, Bumbalough 1-4 2-4 5, Coleman 7-14 1-1 17, El-Amin 7-17 0-0 16, Hazen 0-2 0-0 0, Thompson 1-1 0-0 2, Kroft 1-3 0-0 2, Thomas 2-4 0-0 5, Acree 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-64 11-15 71.

Halftime_Bowling Green 37-30. 3-Point Goals_Bowling Green 4-12 (J.Turner 2-3, Kulackovskis 1-2, Diggs 1-3, Fields 0-1, Plowden 0-3), Ball St. 8-29 (Coleman 2-5, El-Amin 2-9, Mallers 1-2, Bumbalough 1-3, Thomas 1-3, Teague 1-5, Acree 0-1, Kroft 0-1). Fouled Out_Coleman. Rebounds_Bowling Green 40 (Plowden 8), Ball St. 32 (Coleman 9). Assists_Bowling Green 8 (J.Turner 6), Ball St. 9 (Teague 3). Total Fouls_Bowling Green 16, Ball St. 20. A_5,492 (11,500).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Lifestyle News Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|18 AUSA Breakfast Series - LTG Thomas A....
2|18 Vision Defense Strategic Planning Forum
2|18 SNG Live: IT Modernization
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

VP disembarks Air Force Two at Charleston Air Force Base

Today in History

1801: Thomas Jefferson elected third president of United States