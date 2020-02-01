Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Bracey’s late 3 helps La. Tech beat Old Dominion 76-73

February 1, 2020 8:36 pm
 
< a min read
      

RUSTON, La. (AP) — Daquan Bracey scored 18 points, including a step-back 3-pointer with 1.2 seconds left, and Louisiana Tech beat Old Dominion 76-73 on Saturday.

Louisiana Tech (17-2, 8-2 Conference USA) has won four in a row since a 51-50 loss to North Texas on Jan. 18. The Mean Green lost Saturday at Rice, snapping their eight-game win streak and dropping UNT into a tie with the Bulldogs a top the conference standings.

A.J. Oliver scored the first six points in a 10-0 run that gave ODU (9-14, 5-5) its first lead since 2-0 when Kalu Ezikpe’s layup with 4:24 to play made it 67-65. The Bulldogs scored eight of the next 10 points, including a 3 by Bracey, to take a four-point lead with 1:53 remaining but Oliver hit two free throws to make it 73-all with 13 seconds to go but Bracey answered with the winner.

Xavier Green led the Monarchs with 18 points, Oliver scored 15 and Ezikpe added 14.

Advertisement

Amorie Archibald scored 16 points and Jacolby Pemberton 12 for Louisiana Tech.

        Insight by Elastic: Federal cybersecurity experts share their experiences with the evolution of CDM in this exclusive executive briefing.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|3 Federal Procurement - Boot Camp
2|4 ICIT 2020 Fall Briefing: The Next...
2|5 Washington D.C./Tysons, VA - Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Solider reunites with children at Conn. National Guard facility

Today in History

1913: 16th Amendment authorizes Congress to collect income tax