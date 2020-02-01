Listen Live Sports

Bradford carries Southern U. over Alcorn St. 93-82

February 1, 2020 9:25 pm
 
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Micah Bradford had 27 points as Southern defeated Alcorn State 93-82 on Saturday. Lamarcus Lee added 26 points for the Jaguars. Lee also had 11 rebounds.

Amel Kuljuhovic had 10 points for Southern (9-13, 6-3 Southwestern Athletic Conference), which won its sixth consecutive game.

Ahsante Shivers, who led the Jaguars in scoring coming into the contest with 9 points per game, shot only 20 percent in the game (1 of 5).

Troymain Crosby had 24 points for the Braves (10-10, 6-3), whose five-game winning streak was broken. Arne Morris added 13 points. Deshaw Andrews had 10 points.

Maurice Howard, who led the Braves in scoring coming into the contest with 14 points per game, shot only 20 percent in the game (1 of 5).

Southern plays Grambling State on the road next Saturday. Alcorn State takes on Jackson State on the road next Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

