Bradley 69, S. Illinois 67

February 15, 2020 3:59 pm
 
BRADLEY (18-9)

Childs 7-14 0-2 14, Bar 3-4 3-5 9, D.Brown 4-13 0-0 9, Kennell 4-8 2-2 13, Kingsby 2-8 0-0 4, Henry 4-8 4-6 12, Tahvanainen 3-3 0-0 8, Boya 0-0 0-0 0, Thomas 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-58 9-15 69.

S. ILLINOIS (15-12)

Domask 5-12 2-2 15, Benson 4-8 2-2 12, Jones 7-12 2-3 19, McGill 3-7 1-3 8, Suggs 1-5 0-0 2, T.Brown 1-4 4-4 7, Davis 0-3 1-2 1, Francois 1-3 0-0 3, Gooch 0-2 0-0 0, Jeremic 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-56 12-16 67.

Halftime_Bradley 43-25. 3-Point Goals_Bradley 6-14 (Kennell 3-4, Tahvanainen 2-2, D.Brown 1-4, Childs 0-1, Henry 0-1, Kingsby 0-2), S. Illinois 11-27 (Jones 3-4, Domask 3-5, Benson 2-3, T.Brown 1-2, Francois 1-3, McGill 1-3, Davis 0-2, Gooch 0-2, Suggs 0-3). Fouled Out_Benson. Rebounds_Bradley 40 (Bar 11), S. Illinois 27 (McGill 9). Assists_Bradley 14 (Childs, D.Brown 4), S. Illinois 13 (McGill 5). Total Fouls_Bradley 15, S. Illinois 13. A_5,766 (8,339).

