Bradley 74, Illinois St. 71, OT

BRADLEY (20-10)

Childs 2-11 0-0 4, Bar 4-8 2-2 10, Brown 6-20 5-6 17, Kennell 8-18 0-0 19, Kingsby 1-5 1-2 3, Tahvanainen 3-7 0-0 8, Henry 2-6 7-10 11, Thomas 0-1 0-0 0, Boya 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 27-77 15-20 74.

ILLINOIS ST. (9-20)

Fisher 8-13 5-6 23, Ndiaye 0-0 0-0 0, Copeland 3-19 8-9 16, Hillsman 2-5 8-9 13, Horne 3-7 0-0 7, Reeves 2-9 0-0 5, Bruninga 0-0 3-4 3, Torres 1-1 1-2 4, Idowu 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 19-55 25-30 71.

Halftime_Illinois St. 33-28. 3-Point Goals_Bradley 5-22 (Kennell 3-8, Tahvanainen 2-5, Kingsby 0-1, Childs 0-3, Brown 0-5), Illinois St. 8-26 (Fisher 2-3, Copeland 2-11, Torres 1-1, Hillsman 1-2, Horne 1-3, Reeves 1-6). Fouled Out_Childs. Rebounds_Bradley 40 (Henry 10), Illinois St. 37 (Fisher 8). Assists_Bradley 11 (Brown 7), Illinois St. 12 (Copeland 5). Total Fouls_Bradley 22, Illinois St. 18. A_5,541 (10,200).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.