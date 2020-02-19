Listen Live Sports

Bradley 83, Missouri St. 79, OT

February 19, 2020 10:46 pm
 
MISSOURI ST. (13-15)

Prim 2-10 6-6 10, West 7-16 6-8 20, Black 2-6 0-0 6, Owens 1-5 0-0 2, Hall 6-13 4-5 17, Cook 6-14 0-2 13, Mosley 3-11 2-2 9, Scott 0-1 2-4 2. Totals 27-76 20-27 79.

BRADLEY (19-9)

Childs 4-6 7-10 15, Bar 3-3 5-8 11, D.Brown 6-18 5-7 19, Kennell 3-7 3-3 9, Kingsby 2-7 1-2 5, Henry 3-6 4-4 10, Tahvanainen 4-5 1-2 12, Boya 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 26-53 26-36 83.

Halftime_Bradley 41-32. 3-Point Goals_Missouri St. 5-23 (Black 2-5, Cook 1-2, Hall 1-3, Mosley 1-4, Owens 0-3, West 0-6), Bradley 5-13 (Tahvanainen 3-4, D.Brown 2-7, Childs 0-1, Henry 0-1). Fouled Out_Prim, Hall, Bar. Rebounds_Missouri St. 40 (Hall 9), Bradley 40 (Childs 10). Assists_Missouri St. 9 (Hall 3), Bradley 13 (D.Brown 5). Total Fouls_Missouri St. 26, Bradley 25. A_5,708 (11,433).

