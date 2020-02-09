Listen Live Sports

Bradley ends two-game skid; Evansville loses 12th-straight

February 9, 2020 6:24 pm
 
PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — Darrell Brown had 22 points as Bradley defeated Evansville 69-58 on Sunday.

Elijah Childs had 19 points and 11 rebounds for Bradley (16-9, 7-5 Missouri Valley Conference). Koch Bar added 11 rebounds.

Evan Kuhlman had 13 points and nine rebounds for the Purple Aces (9-16, 0-12), who have now lost 12 straight games. John Hall added 12 points. Jawaun Newton had 11 points.

The Braves improve to 2-0 against the Purple Aces for the season. Bradley defeated Evansville 72-52 on Jan. 8. Bradley plays Indiana State at home on Wednesday. Evansville matches up against Loyola of Chicago at home on Wednesday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

