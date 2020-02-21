Bradley looks to extend streak vs Valpo

Bradley (19-9, 10-5) vs. Valparaiso (14-14, 7-8)

Athletics-Recreation Center, Valparaiso, Indiana; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bradley looks for its fifth straight conference win against Valparaiso. Bradley’s last MVC loss came against the Drake Bulldogs 73-60 on Feb. 5. Valparaiso lost 77-75 in overtime at Drake in its most recent game.

SENIOR STUDS: Bradley’s Darrell Brown, Nate Kennell and Koch Bar have combined to score 46 percent of all Braves scoring this season, although that number has fallen to 33 percent over the last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Javon Freeman-Liberty has had his hand in 46 percent of all Valparaiso field goals over the last three games. Freeman-Liberty has 21 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Valparaiso is 5-0 when it limits opposing offenses to 62 or fewer points, and 9-14 when opponents exceed 62 points. Bradley is 10-0 when holding opponents to 60 points or fewer, and 9-9 on the year when teams score any more than 60.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Crusaders have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Braves. Valparaiso has 40 assists on 72 field goals (55.6 percent) across its previous three contests while Bradley has assists on 38 of 80 field goals (47.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The stout Bradley defense has held opposing offenses to a field goal percentage of 38.8 percent, the 19th-best mark in the country. Valparaiso has allowed opponents to shoot 45.7 percent from the field through 28 games (ranked 309th).

