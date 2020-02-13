Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Bramah a bull in leading Robert Morris past Mt. Saint Mary’s

February 13, 2020 11:36 pm
 
< a min read
      

EMMITSBURG, Md. (AP) — AJ Bramah came off the bench and scored a career-high 25 points on 11-of-18 shooting with seven rebounds and Robert Morris beat Mount Saint Mary’s 77-60 on Thursday night.

The 6-foot-7 forward also distributed four assists and never turned it over.

Robert Morris (15-11, 11-2 Northeast Conference) led 33-30 at halftime, and a 17-6 run within the first six minutes to start of the second half put the Colonials firmly in control. They led by double digits the rest of the way.

Sayveon McEwen — also off the bench — scored 12 and Josh Williams was the lone Robert Morris starter in double figures with 11.

Advertisement

Robert Morris has won six straight and 11 of its last 13.

        Insight by EY: Experts address how they are transforming their agencies by addressing their mission and vision in this exclusive executive briefing.

Malik Jefferson led the Mountaineers (10-15, 6-6) with 17 points, Vado Morse 14 and Damian Chong Qui 12. Mount Saint Mary’s has lost four of five.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|18 AUSA Breakfast Series - LTG Thomas A....
2|18 Vision Defense Strategic Planning Forum
2|18 SNG Live: IT Modernization
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Harlem Hellfighters, most awarded unit in WWI

Today in History

1903: Commerce Department created