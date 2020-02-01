Listen Live Sports

Bramah lifts Robert Morris past Central Connecticut 64-57

February 1, 2020 3:34 pm
 
AJ Bramah had 11 points and 14 rebounds to lead Robert Morris to a 64-57 win over Central Connecticut on Saturday.

Yannis Mendy added 11 points and eight rebounds for Robert Morris (12-11, 8-2 Northeast Conference). Jalen Hawkins blocked three shots and Dante Treacy had six assists.

Josh Williams, the Colonials’ leading scorer coming into the matchup at 14 points per game, shot 17 percent from behind the arc (1 of 6) and finished with just three points.

Jon Williams set a school record by making his 91st consecutive start for Robert Morris.

Jamir Reed had 19 points and nine rebounds for the Blue Devils (2-22, 1-10).

The Colonials improve to 2-0 against the Blue Devils for the season. Robert Morris defeated Central Connecticut 89-78 on Jan. 2.

Robert Morris matches up against Wagner on the road on Thursday. Central Connecticut takes on Bryant on the road next Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

