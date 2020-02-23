Listen Live Sports

Brandon free throws edge Canisius past Manhattan 57-56

February 23, 2020 5:49 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Majesty Brandon scored 15 of his 20 points — including the game-winning free throws with 12 seconds remaining — during a second-half rally and Canisius squeaked past Manhattan 57-56 on Sunday.

The Golden Griffins (10-17, 5-11 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference), who ended a four-game losing streak, had trailed by 16 five minutes into the second half before a Brandon jumper kicked off a 32-19 come-from-behind run.

The teams swapped one-point leads in the late going, Manhattan (11-14, 7-9) leading 56-55 with 1:42 remaining. Brandon stole the ball from the Jaspers’ Pauly Paulicap and was fouled with 13 seconds remaining, setting up his winning free throws.

Warren Williams had 13 points for the Jaspers, whose losing streak stretched to four games, and Paulicap added 11 points and three blocks.

Canisius plays Iona at home on Thursday. Manhattan plays Marist at home on Wednesday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

