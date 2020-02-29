Braves 12, Rays 0

|Braves
|
|
|
|
|
|Rays
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|44
|12
|15
|11
|
|Totals
|30
|0
|6
|0
|
|D.Wters cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Meadows lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|C.Pache cf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|
|Mstrbni lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Solarte 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Renfroe rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|J.Lopez 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Luc.Fox cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Riley 1b
|3
|2
|2
|0
|
|Br.Lowe 2b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|Br.Ball 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|V.Brjan 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Dvall rf
|2
|1
|1
|2
|
|Mrtinez 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jenista rf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|Tr.Gray 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Camargo 3b
|3
|0
|2
|1
|
|Tstsugo 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|R.Unroe pr
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Na.Lowe 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Flowers c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|M.Mrgot cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Morales c
|2
|2
|2
|0
|
|LaMarre rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Clbrson ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|W.Admes ss
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Shwmake ss
|2
|2
|1
|0
|
|T.Walls ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|O’Brien dh
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|Hrrmann c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Kzm Jr. ph
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|Hrnndez c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rbinson lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Perez dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|T.Hrris lf
|2
|1
|1
|2
|
|C.Betts ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Atlanta
|311
|000
|043
|—
|12
|Tampa Bay
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
E_Martinez (1), Lowe 2 (2). DP_Atlanta 6, Tampa Bay 0. LOB_Atlanta 8, Tampa Bay 5. 2B_Duvall (3), Flowers (1), Shewmake (1), Adames (1). 3B_Harris (1). HR_Pache (1), Jenista (1), O’Brien (1). SB_Unroe (3). CS_Waters (2), Adames (1).
|Braves
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Fried W, 1-0
|2
|2-3
|3
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Creasy
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|O’Day
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Anderson
|2
|
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Rusin
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Nunn
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pfeifer
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Rays
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Chirinos L, 0-1
|2
|
|6
|5
|5
|1
|1
|Covey
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Roe
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Alvarado
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|McClanahan
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Poche
|1
|
|3
|4
|3
|0
|1
|Sanders
|
|2-3
|4
|3
|2
|0
|1
|McGuire
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_by_Alvarado (O’Brien).
WP_Creasy, Covey.
PB_Hernandez.
Umpires_Home, Roberto Ortiz First, Marvin Hudson Second, Tim Timmons Third, Alex Tos.
T_3:01. A_3,976
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.