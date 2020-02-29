Listen Live Sports

Braves 12, Rays 0

February 29, 2020 9:24 pm
 
< a min read
      
Braves Rays
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 44 12 15 11 Totals 30 0 6 0
D.Wters cf 2 1 1 0 Meadows lf 3 0 1 0
C.Pache cf 3 1 1 2 Mstrbni lf 1 0 0 0
Solarte 2b 3 0 0 0 Renfroe rf 3 0 1 0
J.Lopez 2b 3 0 0 0 Luc.Fox cf 1 0 0 0
A.Riley 1b 3 2 2 0 Br.Lowe 2b 3 0 2 0
Br.Ball 1b 2 0 0 0 V.Brjan 2b 1 0 0 0
A.Dvall rf 2 1 1 2 Mrtinez 1b 2 0 0 0
Jenista rf 2 1 1 1 Tr.Gray 1b 1 0 0 0
Camargo 3b 3 0 2 1 Tstsugo 3b 2 0 0 0
R.Unroe pr 2 0 0 0 Na.Lowe 3b 2 0 0 0
Flowers c 3 0 1 1 M.Mrgot cf 2 0 0 0
Morales c 2 2 2 0 LaMarre rf 1 0 0 0
Clbrson ss 3 0 0 0 W.Admes ss 1 0 1 0
Shwmake ss 2 2 1 0 T.Walls ss 1 0 0 0
O’Brien dh 2 1 1 1 Hrrmann c 2 0 1 0
Kzm Jr. ph 2 0 1 1 Hrnndez c 1 0 0 0
Rbinson lf 3 0 0 0 M.Perez dh 2 0 0 0
T.Hrris lf 2 1 1 2 C.Betts ph 1 0 0 0
Atlanta 311 000 043 12
Tampa Bay 000 000 000 0

E_Martinez (1), Lowe 2 (2). DP_Atlanta 6, Tampa Bay 0. LOB_Atlanta 8, Tampa Bay 5. 2B_Duvall (3), Flowers (1), Shewmake (1), Adames (1). 3B_Harris (1). HR_Pache (1), Jenista (1), O’Brien (1). SB_Unroe (3). CS_Waters (2), Adames (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Braves
Fried W, 1-0 2 2-3 3 0 0 2 1
Creasy 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
O’Day 1 0 0 0 0 2
Anderson 2 3 0 0 0 3
Rusin 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Nunn 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Pfeifer 1 0 0 0 0 2
Rays
Chirinos L, 0-1 2 6 5 5 1 1
Covey 2 1 0 0 1 2
Roe 1 1 0 0 0 2
Alvarado 1 0 0 0 0 3
McClanahan 1 0 0 0 0 2
Poche 1 3 4 3 0 1
Sanders 2-3 4 3 2 0 1
McGuire 1-3 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_by_Alvarado (O’Brien).

WP_Creasy, Covey.

Advertisement

PB_Hernandez.

Umpires_Home, Roberto Ortiz First, Marvin Hudson Second, Tim Timmons Third, Alex Tos.

T_3:01. A_3,976

