Braves 5, Orioles 0

Orioles Braves ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 30 0 4 0 Totals 28 5 8 4 Au.Hays cf 3 0 0 0 Acn Jr. rf 2 1 1 0 Mullins cf 0 0 0 0 D.Wters rf 1 1 0 0 Sntnder dh 3 0 0 0 O.Albes 2b 1 2 1 0 Rtschmn ph 1 0 0 0 P.Kozma 2b 2 0 1 0 R.Nunez 3b 3 0 0 0 Freeman 1b 1 1 1 0 R.Bnnon 3b 1 0 0 0 O’Brien pr 0 0 0 1 Mntcstl lf 3 0 1 0 A.Dvall lf 2 0 1 1 T.Davis ph 1 0 0 0 Rbinson lf 2 0 1 0 C.Sisco c 1 0 0 0 Swanson ss 1 0 0 1 A.Wynns c 2 0 0 0 Clbrson ss 2 0 0 0 Valaika 1b 2 0 1 0 Incarte cf 1 0 0 1 Herrera 1b 2 0 0 0 C.Pache cf 1 0 0 0 Wlliams rf 2 0 1 0 Camargo 3b 2 0 1 0 McKenna lf 1 0 0 0 Solarte 3b 2 0 0 0 J.Rndon 2b 2 0 1 0 Y.Alnso dh 3 0 0 0 R.Urias ph 1 0 0 0 T.Hrris ph 1 0 0 0 R.Mrtin ss 1 0 0 0 Jackson c 2 0 0 0 M.Cnelo ss 1 0 0 0 Lnglers c 2 0 1 0

Baltimore 000 000 000 — 0 Atlanta 301 010 00x — 5

SB_Mullins (1). SF_O’Brien (1), Swanson (1), Inciarte (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Orioles Shepherd L, 0-0 2 2 3 3 2 0 Blach 2 3 1 1 0 0 Zastryzny 1 2 1 1 1 1 Carroll 1 1 0 0 0 2 Cervenka 1 0 0 0 1 1 Kline 1 0 0 0 1 1

Braves Hernandez W, 0-0 2 0 0 0 1 2 Rusin H, 0 2 2 0 0 0 3 Dayton 1 2 0 0 1 1 Davidson 2 0 0 0 0 1 Sobotka 1 0 0 0 1 3 Pfeifer 1 0 0 0 0 1

WP_Carroll, Hernandez.

PB_Langeliers.

Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild First, Brian O’Nora Second, Tim Timmons Third, Ryan Will.

T_2:34. A_6,831

