Braves 5, Orioles 0

|Orioles
|
|
|
|
|
|Braves
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|30
|0
|4
|0
|
|Totals
|28
|5
|8
|4
|
|Au.Hays cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Acn Jr. rf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Mullins cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|D.Wters rf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Sntnder dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|O.Albes 2b
|1
|2
|1
|0
|
|Rtschmn ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|P.Kozma 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|R.Nunez 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Freeman 1b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|R.Bnnon 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|O’Brien pr
|0
|0
|0
|1
|
|Mntcstl lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|A.Dvall lf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|T.Davis ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rbinson lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|C.Sisco c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Swanson ss
|1
|0
|0
|1
|
|A.Wynns c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Clbrson ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Valaika 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Incarte cf
|1
|0
|0
|1
|
|Herrera 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Pache cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wlliams rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Camargo 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|McKenna lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Solarte 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Rndon 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Y.Alnso dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|R.Urias ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|T.Hrris ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|R.Mrtin ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jackson c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Cnelo ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lnglers c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|Atlanta
|301
|010
|00x
|—
|5
SB_Mullins (1). SF_O’Brien (1), Swanson (1), Inciarte (1).
|Orioles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Shepherd L, 0-0
|2
|
|2
|3
|3
|2
|0
|Blach
|2
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Zastryzny
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Carroll
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Cervenka
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Kline
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Braves
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Hernandez W, 0-0
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Rusin H, 0
|2
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Dayton
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Davidson
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Sobotka
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Pfeifer
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
WP_Carroll, Hernandez.
PB_Langeliers.
Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild First, Brian O’Nora Second, Tim Timmons Third, Ryan Will.
T_2:34. A_6,831
