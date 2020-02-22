Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Braves 5, Orioles 0

February 22, 2020 6:58 pm
 
< a min read
      
Orioles Braves
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 30 0 4 0 Totals 28 5 8 4
Au.Hays cf 3 0 0 0 Acn Jr. rf 2 1 1 0
Mullins cf 0 0 0 0 D.Wters rf 1 1 0 0
Sntnder dh 3 0 0 0 O.Albes 2b 1 2 1 0
Rtschmn ph 1 0 0 0 P.Kozma 2b 2 0 1 0
R.Nunez 3b 3 0 0 0 Freeman 1b 1 1 1 0
R.Bnnon 3b 1 0 0 0 O’Brien pr 0 0 0 1
Mntcstl lf 3 0 1 0 A.Dvall lf 2 0 1 1
T.Davis ph 1 0 0 0 Rbinson lf 2 0 1 0
C.Sisco c 1 0 0 0 Swanson ss 1 0 0 1
A.Wynns c 2 0 0 0 Clbrson ss 2 0 0 0
Valaika 1b 2 0 1 0 Incarte cf 1 0 0 1
Herrera 1b 2 0 0 0 C.Pache cf 1 0 0 0
Wlliams rf 2 0 1 0 Camargo 3b 2 0 1 0
McKenna lf 1 0 0 0 Solarte 3b 2 0 0 0
J.Rndon 2b 2 0 1 0 Y.Alnso dh 3 0 0 0
R.Urias ph 1 0 0 0 T.Hrris ph 1 0 0 0
R.Mrtin ss 1 0 0 0 Jackson c 2 0 0 0
M.Cnelo ss 1 0 0 0 Lnglers c 2 0 1 0
Baltimore 000 000 000 0
Atlanta 301 010 00x 5

SB_Mullins (1). SF_O’Brien (1), Swanson (1), Inciarte (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Orioles
Shepherd L, 0-0 2 2 3 3 2 0
Blach 2 3 1 1 0 0
Zastryzny 1 2 1 1 1 1
Carroll 1 1 0 0 0 2
Cervenka 1 0 0 0 1 1
Kline 1 0 0 0 1 1
Braves
Hernandez W, 0-0 2 0 0 0 1 2
Rusin H, 0 2 2 0 0 0 3
Dayton 1 2 0 0 1 1
Davidson 2 0 0 0 0 1
Sobotka 1 0 0 0 1 3
Pfeifer 1 0 0 0 0 1

WP_Carroll, Hernandez.

PB_Langeliers.

Advertisement

Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild First, Brian O’Nora Second, Tim Timmons Third, Ryan Will.

T_2:34. A_6,831

        Insight by Atlassian: A new Federal News Network survey of federal employees showed how the deep roots of DevSecOps have anchored themselves in the soil of project and program management.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|25 EW Releasability and Export Control...
2|25 Commercial GEOINT Workshop: Opening the...
2|26 Federal Networks 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

First 3D printed metal additive manufacturing part for refueler truck 

Today in History

1984: Last US Marines leave Beirut