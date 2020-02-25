Listen Live Sports

Braves’ Freeman sidelined by right elbow irritation

February 25, 2020 12:15 pm
 
NORTH PORT, Fla. (AP) — Atlanta first baseman Freddie Freeman wasn’t in the Braves’ starting lineup Tuesday because of irritation in his right elbow.

Freeman felt discomfort Monday and again Tuesday.

“We’re trying to nip in the bud,”“He’s been throwing balls and doing things,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said. “It’s better that it’s in February than the end of March.”

Snitker said he is not sure how long Freeman will be out.

Freeman had arthroscopic surgery on his right elbow on Oct. 18. The entire right elbow joint was cleaned during the procedure, which included removing three fragmented loose bodies and cleaning up multiple bone spur formations.

Freeman played with the injury for part of last season. Despite that, he set career highs in home runs (38), RBIs (121) and runs (113). He was 4 for 20 with a home run in the playoffs.

